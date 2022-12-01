Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
Christmas cheer, deals sweep through Sibley
SIBLEY—Unseasonably warm weather may not put people in a holiday mood, but Saturday was still a nice environment to take in the Christmas spirit in downtown Sibley. More than 20 vendors filled the American Legion building to provide shoppers with options for their Christmas lists or splurge on a treat for themselves.
Sioux City’s first Cat Café opens coffee shop
After overcoming many obstacles, a Siouxlander has partially opened the first cat cafe in downtown Sioux City.
KLEM
Jesse Olson – Citizen of the Day
Jesse Olson of Le Mars is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Friday, December, 2022. Jesse is in the cast of Le Mars Community Theater “The One Act Play That Goes Wrong.” He is a lifetime resident of Le Mars who started his theater journey last spring in Laughter on the 23rd floor. He then helped back stage for Music Man and now has another up front role. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
nwestiowa.com
Friday high-fives at Orange City Elementary
ORANGE CITY—Orange City Elementary started a new Friday tradition four years ago. As students walk up to one of the school’s three entrances, there are volunteers there waiting, ready to greet them and deliver a high-five. High-Five Fridays brings groups of high school students and other members of...
Sioux City Journal
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $285,000
Very nice and new townhouse located in the Overlook Development just a few minutes away from the Lakeport Commons shopping area. This home features a covered front porch, deck stemming off of the living room with a great view of the Morningside area, sliding glass door in the basement that leads out to the back patio, and a fenced in yard. When you walk through the front door you will notice how open the main floor is. Immediately to your left you will encounter the eat~in kitchen complete with granite countertops, a generously sized island, and SS appliances. The kitchen flows into the dining room and living room that boasts a vaulted ceiling, custom stone fireplace, and a stained mantle. The master bedroom is massive with it's own custom vaulted ceiling and 2 walk~in closets. The master bathroom also has a lot to offer and comes with a double vanity and tiled shower. The main floor also offers main floor laundry with additional cabinet space, another good sized bedroom, and a guest bathroom. The basement is wide open and ready to be finished with 2 egress windows and plumbing set up for an additional bathroom. The HOA takes care of snow removal, lawn and sprinklers, and common road/utility maintenance for $140 per month. There are also no age restrictions at this development. The 10 year tax abatement will start in March of 2023. If you like easy and maintenance free living look no further!!!
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Mobile Food Bank Coming Monday, December 5th
Sheldon, Iowa — The Sheldon Mobile Food Bank is coming to Living Water Community Church on Monday, December 5th. Anyone in need of assistance with groceries is welcome to come to Living Water Community Church to pick up free food on Monday, December 5th. Volunteers will have the food ready to load. You do need to come with your own box in which to put your food. The Sheldon Food Bank asks you to please remember to bring a box, as this makes distributing the food much easier.
Le Mars new animal adoption and rescue preps for opening weekend
LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — The first Plymouth County animal rescue is set to open their doors Saturday after years of anticipation. In 2019, the president of Wet-Nose Rescue, Angel Anderson, set her sights on being the first animal rescue in the county. “All that Plymouth County action that we had was all going to […]
nwestiowa.com
Francis walks alongside new home buyers
SHELDON—When Sheldon resident Bailey Francis was in middle school, she sold magazines door to door to raise money for her school. She made her eager way down the sidewalks of Sheldon, stopping at house after house to make her pitch. “I loved selling things,” she said. Francis, who...
KLEM
James “Jim” Krier
James “Jim” Krier, 76 of Remsen, IA passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Unity Point Health-St. Luke’s Hospital in Sioux City, IA. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Remsen, IA with Father Terry Roder officiating, Father Timothy Pick concelebrating and Deacon Doug Heeren assisting. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Remsen, IA. Visitation with family present will be 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, there will be a parish rosary and vigil prayer service at 5 p.m. all at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Remsen. Visitation will resume at 9:30 a.m. on Monday at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument. Services have been entrusted to the Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Online condolences may be sent at www.fischfh.com.
Sioux City Journal
Rent relief program aims to entice small businesses to downtown Sioux City
SIOUX CITY -- In a bid to recruit tenants for some of downtown Sioux City's many vacant commercial spaces, the group Downtown Partners is offering a program of rent relief for new businesses. Ragen Cote, executive director of Downtown Partners, said the rent relief program offers a 50 percent discount...
stormlakeradio.com
Bird Flu Confirmed in Buena Vista County Turkey Flock
Agriculture officials have confirmed a positive case of bird flu in a commercial turkey flock in Buena Vista County. This marks the 5th case of bird flu in BV County this year. The previous four cases were confirmed in March. There have now been 24 total cases of bird flu in Iowa flocks this year, with five of them confirmed in the fall.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Center Sporting Dome Will Soon Open
Sioux Center, Iowa — The sporting dome that is being built in Sioux Center is getting its finishing touches. Scott Wynja, City Manager of Sioux Center, tells KIWA that the American State Bank Sports Complex is almost completed. Right now the dome is inflated, it’s getting a layer of insulation, and the lights are being hung over the turf.
hwy.co
You’ll Never Guess Where the Ice Cream Capital of the World Is
Do you have a sweet tooth? If you’ve been dreaming of an ice cream capital of the world, we’ve found it for your bucket list. And you might be surprised to learn where it is. Keep reading to find out where the ice cream capital is and why....
earnthenecklace.com
Stella Daskalakis Leaving KTIV: Where Is the Sioux City Anchor Going?
The citizens of Sioux City were in awe of anchor Stella Daskalakis from the moment of her first broadcast at KTIV News 4. Her smile, witty remarks, interviews, and serious reporting were only a few of her talent’s key facets. But now Stella Daskalakis is leaving KTIV. When the station announced her departure, Sioux City residents were naturally saddened and had many questions. They want to know where she is headed to and if they will see her on broadcast again. Here’s what the award-winning journalist said about leaving KTIV News 4.
KELOLAND TV
Flashback Friday: 1983 snowfall react to snowfall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Earlier this week, Southeastern KELOLAND saw its first measurable snowfall of the season. Over six inches fell in Lake Park, Iowa while just over two inches was seen at the Sioux Falls airport. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1983...
sdpb.org
Tallest 2.5M gallon Lewis and Clark Water Tower opens in Beresford
The tallest water tower of its kind in the nation is now completed and ready to serve the Lewis and Clark Regional Water System. The water tower is located in Beresford. It will serve Sioux Center, Hull and Sheldon, Iowa. Troy Larson is the executive director of Lewis and Clark...
Digital KCAU 9 Newscast: December 3
KCAU 9 is providing the top stories with a digital newscast featuring the weekend anchor and weekend meteorologist.
kiwaradio.com
Bird Flu Discovered In Commercial Northwest Iowa Turkey Flock
Buena Vista County, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) have confirmed a positive case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a Buena Vista County commercial turkey flock. Commercial and...
kiwaradio.com
First Highway Roundabout Intersection In Northwest Iowa To Be Installed Between Orange City And Alton
Orange City, Iowa — Northwest Iowa is about to get its first roundabout intersection on a state highway, and it’s going to be right in our coverage area. Iowa Department of Transportation Planner Dakin Schultz says roundabouts are not a new concept, but they’ve never been implemented around here on roads that the state is in charge of.
KELOLAND TV
How cold will December be?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve been following model trends that have been hinting at a much colder December than average. Those models and trends have been showing up on the teleconnections, or the long-distance relationship between weather patterns. Our current La Nina pattern is just one example of a teleconnection.
