Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This actor has given away $282 million and has recently moved to TennesseeAsh JurbergTennessee State
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in Tennessee this monthKristen WaltersTennessee State
Women being drugged in Nashville night clubsEdy ZooNashville, TN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3-seed Buckeyes ‘set the tone,’ defeat Tennessee State 3-0 to advance to NCAA Tournament second roundThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3-seed Ohio State ‘excited’ for NCAA Tournament, hosts Tennessee StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Black-owned restaurant Chicago’s Home of Chicken & Waffles coming to Nashville
Owned by Darnell and Tonya Johnson, the restaurant will be located in East Nashville.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Rooftop Bars In Nashville, TN
If you’re looking for a breathtaking view of the city, there’s no better place to find it than at one of Nashville’s many rooftop bars. From country music to honky-tonks, delicious food and drinks, and stunning skyline views, the rooftop bars in Nashville have something for everyone.
Women being drugged in Nashville night clubs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Women across Nashville are targeted by criminals who drug them in nightclubs and bars. In most cases, the women have no idea what happened until it's too late.
luxury-houses.net
Incredible Wood Trim Details and Thoughtful Versatility Make This $5,499,900 Home Stand out in a Crowd in Brentwood, TN
The Home in Brentwood on 2 acres offers bright open concept living with vaulted ceilings and wood beams throughout the home, now available for sale. This home located at 1545 Sunset Rd, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 7,189 square feet of living spaces. Call Mary A. Kocina – Fridrich & Clark Realty – (Phone: 615-300-5996) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Brentwood.
New art gallery celebrates rich history of North Nashville
It’s no secret our city on the rise has changed throughout the years, but a snapshot of the past is now present in North Nashville.
Dolly Parton Reveals Plans to Open ‘Dolly Center’ in Nashville, Along With a New Museum
Dolly Parton already has a dinner theater show and an amusement park, but now she wants to open a large complex in Nashville, Tennessee
wpln.org
Conservative backlash to drag shows could endanger the future of Pride celebrations in Tennessee
The future of Pride celebrations in Tennessee is uncertain. Summer festivals, drag shows and book displays celebrating LGBTQ Tennesseans have faced pushback throughout the state. In Middle Tennessee, the organizers of Murfreesboro’s Pride have been told that their permit requests for future events will be denied. Rutherford County native...
Gallatin’s upcoming Jonathan’s Grille now about 15 percent complete
The location sits on 2.7 acres and will have two large outdoor patios with couches, fire pits, and corn holes.
thesmokies.com
Is a Dolly Parton Center coming to Nashville? Here’s what we know
Dolly Parton is the queen bee wherever she chooses to roam. As a businesswoman, she has chosen to mostly grow her brand in her hometown area of Sevierville, Tenn., located in the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains. Certainly, few can compete with her in the Smokies. She is a...
Crumbl Cookies Franchisee to open Eggs Up Grill in surrounding Nashville Communities
The agreement began when Amy fell in love with Eggs Up Grill while dining at a location during a family trip
WKRN
Two of Nashville's 'Most Wanted' fugitives arrested
Two people on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list have been taken into custody. Two of Nashville’s ‘Most Wanted’ fugitives arrested. Two people on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list have been taken into custody. Report: More millennials are moving to...
Motorcyclist flown to Nashville following Clarksville crash
Lane closures have been cleared along Madison Street in Clarksville after police handled a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle that left at least one person injured.
WKRN
Tennessee could increase EV fee
The state wants electric vehicle owners to contribute same amount as gas car owners. The state wants electric vehicle owners to contribute same amount as gas car owners. Two of Nashville’s ‘Most Wanted’ fugitives arrested. Two people on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list have been taken...
WKRN
Boswell's Toy Parade taking place in Germantown Saturday
On Saturday, the Metro Nashville Police Department is teaming up with Boswell's Harley-Davidson for the 28th annual Toy Parade. Boswell’s Toy Parade taking place in Germantown Saturday. On Saturday, the Metro Nashville Police Department is teaming up with Boswell's Harley-Davidson for the 28th annual Toy Parade. Two of Nashville’s...
Opryland is Offering Discounted Tickets to ‘A Country Christmas’ for Two Nights Only
Gaylord Opryland Resort will be hosting two exclusive Nashville Nights for residents of Davidson and adjacent counties during the 39th Annual A Country Christmas. On December 1 and December 13, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. CT, residents of Davidson, Cheatham, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson Counties in Tennessee will be able to sing Christmas carols alongside Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC and the resort’s caroling quartet at the Magnolia Portico, 2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville.
Tennessee Tribune
Black Woman-Owned Suite Twelve25 is Newest Urban Hangout With Great Food Variety
NASHVILLE, TN — At Suite Twelve25, you will find an urban hang-suite and bistro serving vegan and non-vegan fare to satisfy your taste buds. You will enjoy an unmatched eclectic vibe immersed in opulence. The restaurant in East Nashville opened in February with one goal in mind: to provide...
WKRN
Man arrested after allegedly beating and pulling gun on woman at East Nashville gas station
Low gas prices led to high drama at an East Nashville gas station where long lines for the pump sparked a violent confrontation. Man arrested after allegedly beating and pulling …. Low gas prices led to high drama at an East Nashville gas station where long lines for the pump...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee at No. 6 in College Football Playoff poll
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After conference championships were played Saturday, the College Football Playoff Poll dropped on Sunday. The Tennessee Volunteers rose to number 6, up from the seventh spot last week. Although the team started at No. 1, Tennessee fell after losses to both Georgia on Nov. 5 and...
This actor has given away $282 million and has recently moved to Tennessee
Photo byPublic Domain- Defense Visual Information Distribution Service. I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols learn their postseason plans
The Tennessee Vols learned their postseason destination on Sunday afternoon. Tennessee finished No. 6 in the final College Football Playoff rankings, one spot behind Alabama, a team the Vols beat earlier this season. Alabama will head to the Sugar Bowl which means Tennessee is going to the Orange Bowl. The...
Comments / 3