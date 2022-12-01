ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Rooftop Bars In Nashville, TN

If you’re looking for a breathtaking view of the city, there’s no better place to find it than at one of Nashville’s many rooftop bars. From country music to honky-tonks, delicious food and drinks, and stunning skyline views, the rooftop bars in Nashville have something for everyone.
NASHVILLE, TN
luxury-houses.net

Incredible Wood Trim Details and Thoughtful Versatility Make This $5,499,900 Home Stand out in a Crowd in Brentwood, TN

The Home in Brentwood on 2 acres offers bright open concept living with vaulted ceilings and wood beams throughout the home, now available for sale. This home located at 1545 Sunset Rd, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 7,189 square feet of living spaces. Call Mary A. Kocina – Fridrich & Clark Realty – (Phone: 615-300-5996) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Brentwood.
BRENTWOOD, TN
WKRN

Two of Nashville's 'Most Wanted' fugitives arrested

Two people on Nashville's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list have been taken into custody.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Tennessee could increase EV fee

The state wants electric vehicle owners to contribute same amount as gas car owners.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Boswell's Toy Parade taking place in Germantown Saturday

On Saturday, the Metro Nashville Police Department is teaming up with Boswell's Harley-Davidson for the 28th annual Toy Parade.
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Opryland is Offering Discounted Tickets to ‘A Country Christmas’ for Two Nights Only

Gaylord Opryland Resort will be hosting two exclusive Nashville Nights for residents of Davidson and adjacent counties during the 39th Annual A Country Christmas. On December 1 and December 13, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. CT, residents of Davidson, Cheatham, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson Counties in Tennessee will be able to sing Christmas carols alongside Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC and the resort’s caroling quartet at the Magnolia Portico, 2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee at No. 6 in College Football Playoff poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After conference championships were played Saturday, the College Football Playoff Poll dropped on Sunday. The Tennessee Volunteers rose to number 6, up from the seventh spot last week. Although the team started at No. 1, Tennessee fell after losses to both Georgia on Nov. 5 and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols learn their postseason plans

The Tennessee Vols learned their postseason destination on Sunday afternoon. Tennessee finished No. 6 in the final College Football Playoff rankings, one spot behind Alabama, a team the Vols beat earlier this season. Alabama will head to the Sugar Bowl which means Tennessee is going to the Orange Bowl. The...
NASHVILLE, TN

