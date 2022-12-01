Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Sherri: An ‘American Idol’ Alum Sings the Talk Show’s Theme Song
Sherri Shepherd's new talk show premiered Fall 2022. She replaced Wendy Williams' time slot after becoming a fan favorite guest host in Williams' absence.
Katie Holmes Just Wore the Extra-Cozy Coat I'll Be Living in 24/7
It's official: This season, the perfect coat is key to any winter outfit. Perennial fashion darling Katie Holmes was spotted out and about in NYC the Monday after Thanksgiving wearing a cozy looking sherpa style coat. We love how she paired the textured material with a cashmere turtleneck sweater, casual wide-leg jeans, and Celine sneakers.
The Beatles’ ‘Revolution 9’: Why a Voice Says ‘Number 9’ Over and Over on the Song
John Lennon explained why a voice said "number nine" on The Beatles' "Revolution 9" repeatedly. The song was critically reviled.
My "Real Life" Style Is Casual—4 Items I'm Adding to My Closet for the New Year
While Los Angeles-based influencer Jen Andrews-Cater certainly dresses up for specific occasions, her “real life” day-to-day style often skews on the more casual side to lean into her self-described minimal aesthetic. That said, “casual” and “simple” certainly don’t equate to “boring.”. While...
These Are Officially the Wildest Celebrity Airport Outfits of All Time
Over the past couple of decades, the airport has become a place where celebrities will almost certainly be photographed—especially at the likes of LAX or JFK. They're all well aware of this, and many dress accordingly because their photos are inevitably going to be splashed across the photo agencies, and subsequently the internet, in a matter of hours.
China Box Office: Japanese Animation ‘One Piece Film Red’ Wins Weekend
“One Piece Film Red” took the top spot at the Chinese box office over the weekend, as one Japanese anime title displaced another. The title, the 15th in the “One Piece” film franchise based on an animated series by Oda Eiichiro, has been a huge hit in Japan and is now expanding overseas. Up to Nov. 27, it had grossed JPY18.5 billion in its native Japan, making it the to-grossing film of 2022 in the country. It also ranks as the ninth highest grossing film of all time in Japan and the sixth highest ranking anime feature. In China, “One Piece Film...
TikTok Says '70s Hair Is Back—11 Essential Products That Come in Under $28
This year, the '90s blowout was the most popular hairstyle on Tik Tok. People were obsessed with getting the voluminous, layered look of Cindy Crawford, Denise Richards, and other '90s icons. Now, though, the tides are starting to turn in favor of another hairstyle, and this one is straight out of the '70s. Tik Tokers are obsessed with trying hairstyles that are straight out of the disco era.
The Hidden Symbolism Behind Meghan Markle's Unexpected Color Combo
To quote Taylor Swift, what if I told you none of it was accidental? Meghan Markle's most recent outfit may seem unexpected at first, but there's actually a hidden meaning behind the color combination she chose to wear. Listen, I don't blame you if you were too focused on Meghan Markle's empowering discussion to notice the color of her shoes, but you know we're all about style and substance here at Who What Wear, so you can bet I'll be talking about both.
Meghan and Harry's New Netflix Trailer Is Everything I Could Have Asked For
"No one sees what's happening behind closed doors," Prince Harry says in a brand-new Netflix trailer. He and Meghan Markle are starring in an upcoming docuseries that will explore their decision to leave royalty behind and embark on charitable lives in the U.S. "I had to do everything I could to protect my family," Prince Harry says. And who could blame him for that?
These 3 Classic Boot Styles Are Here To Stay in 2023 and Beyond
When it comes to boot trends, some have a short lifespan—quickly floating in an out of relevance(moon boots anyone?). Whereas others like those classic styles you are use to seeing continually peaking the interest of style lovers for years on end. I wanted to focus on those heavy hitters that you can get lots of use out of—those styles we all can’t seem to get enough of. I’ve highlighted a selection of three classic boot styles that will continue to occupy our mind space in 2023 and Beyond.
This Chic TikToker Helped Me Shop Better—6 Mistakes I'll Never Make Again
TikTok is a place for many things—decadent recipes you might not get to making (or air fryer recipes you will), TV spoilers, and trending songs that get stuck in your hand for longer than you'd like. And while all these things are entertaining (and distracting), the fashion sector of the app has grasped my attention the most.
Hundreds of TikTok Hair Trends Later, These Are the 10 Actually Worth Trying
I usually only go on TikTok to browse my FYP, but somehow, I also end up going down endless beauty trend holes because (as I'm sure you know) it's way too easy to do so. This year especially, I found myself deep in the trenches of every hair trend users tried and loved along with a few not-so-stellar trends that I think we can leave in the past. Hundreds of trends circulate the platform daily, but I decided to break down the ones actually worth your time and energy.
I Popped Into Zara After Work and Left With an Entire Wardrobe—Here's the Damage
Welcome to Let's Get a Room, a series where editor Eliza Huber heads to the dressing room to try on pieces from your favorite retailers, buzzy items, and new collections. Think of this column as a detailed guide to the pieces that are actually worth buying and the ones that, unfortunately, looked better online—no returns necessary.
Lucy Boynton's $98 Ring Is Absolutely My Next Jewelry Purchase
While the average fashion consumer may have very little in common with the celebs who provide endless style inspiration, we can agree on one thing: affordable jewelry is a fun way to accessorize. Take actress and former Who What Wear cover star Lucy Boynton, who was spotted wearing a lacey black dress by ShuShu Tong and several pieces of gold jewelry at a screening of The Pale Blue Eyes in London. One ring caught our eye—the enamel coated heart with blue sapphires worn on Boynton's middle finger—and we were delighted to discover that it is made by the direct-to-consumer jewelry brand, Mejuri.
Kate Middleton Arrives in the U.S. for the First Time in 8 Years—See the Pics
Welcome to America, Will and Kate! The Prince and Princess of Wales just touched down on U.S. soil for the first time in eight years. They arrived in Boston for a three-day tour, which will culminate in the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony honoring leaders in environmentalism. They previously...
Emily Ratajkowski's New Outfit Might Convince You to Try This Daring Boot Trend
We love an EmRata sighting. The model and podcast host was spotted over the weekend out in the wild wearing these incredible zebra-print boots by Proenza Schouler. While it may have been an everyday occasion for the New York City resident, this outfit is anything but ordinary. Paired with black...
Anna Wintour Just Broke Her Own Fashion Rule at the White House State Dinner
Political events in D.C. don't usually draw a crowd of well-dressed celebrities, but tonight certainly seemed to be the exception. The White House hosted a state dinner in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron's official visit, and it proved to be the ultimate convergence of Hollywood and the Hill. Anna...
15 Genius Gift Ideas for the Fashion and Beauty Lover
Gift giving is my love language, so to say I thrive this time of year would be an absolute understatement. For months now, I've been making a holiday gift list for everyone in my life from my work wife (hi, Mollie!) to my sister to my best friends. No matter who you might be shopping for, I highly encourage you to steal one of my genius gift ideas. Between the chic eyewear and some of the best fragrances I've tested this year, the 15 gifts on my expertly curated list are foolproof, and I promise you won't find better ideas for the fashion and beauty lovers in your life.
whowhatwear
Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Fashion and style, decoded.https://www.whowhatwear.com/
Comments / 0