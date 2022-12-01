I usually only go on TikTok to browse my FYP, but somehow, I also end up going down endless beauty trend holes because (as I'm sure you know) it's way too easy to do so. This year especially, I found myself deep in the trenches of every hair trend users tried and loved along with a few not-so-stellar trends that I think we can leave in the past. Hundreds of trends circulate the platform daily, but I decided to break down the ones actually worth your time and energy.

2 DAYS AGO