Oklahoma State

Arizona-Based Toffee Company Relocates To Downtown Tulsa

A company that just moved from Arizona to Oklahoma is celebrating its grand opening. GoodyTwos Toffee Company held a ribbon cutting today at its new location in Downtown Tulsa. Staff members say everything in the store is hand-made, with high-quality ingredients. "It has that personal touch that you're looking for...
TULSA, OK
Miranda Family Lights Return For Holiday Season

One of Oklahoma's most well-known houses around the holidays is inviting everyone to come see their holiday display. The Miranda Family Lights allows people to walk up, drive up or watch the lights from the comfort of their home. For their hours and the dates, they'll be showing off their...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma Organization Calling For Moratorium On Electric Rate Hikes

The Alliance for Electrical Restructuring in Oklahoma is calling for a moratorium on any future electricity rate hikes. According to new data by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Oklahoma residential consumers saw electricity bills increase by 19% from September 2021 to September 2022. On Wednesday, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission approved...
OKLAHOMA STATE
OHP Arrests Minnesota Murder Suspect In Kay County

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers arrested a murder suspect out of Minnesota in Kay County. A trooper made the stop on I-35 near Braman early Thanksgiving Morning. The man inside the vehicle was wanted for a deadly shooting at a restaurant. The suspect was extradited back to Minnesota.
KAY COUNTY, OK

