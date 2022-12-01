A county sheriff in Arkansas was arrested Saturday after he was found in possession of drugs and guns. Arkansas State Police pulled over the car of Johnson County Sheriff Jimmy Stephens along U.S. Highway 71, according to spokesman Bill Sadler. Stephens was subsequently held in the Crawford County Detention Center, which houses just over 300 inmates. The jail reported an inmate escaped via a duct vent as recently as Thursday. Stephens shared a post on the inmate's escape to his Facebook page.

JOHNSON COUNTY, AR ・ 10 HOURS AGO