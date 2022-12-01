Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
Related
Washington Examiner
County sheriff in Arkansas arrested on felony drug and firearm charges
A county sheriff in Arkansas was arrested Saturday after he was found in possession of drugs and guns. Arkansas State Police pulled over the car of Johnson County Sheriff Jimmy Stephens along U.S. Highway 71, according to spokesman Bill Sadler. Stephens was subsequently held in the Crawford County Detention Center, which houses just over 300 inmates. The jail reported an inmate escaped via a duct vent as recently as Thursday. Stephens shared a post on the inmate's escape to his Facebook page.
Johnson County Sheriff arrested on gun and drug charges in Crawford Co.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Johnson County Sheriff has been arrested after a traffic stop in Crawford County. According to Bill Sadler with the Arkansas State Police, Sheriff Jimmy Stephens was arrested in possession of drugs and firearms. Stephens' first appearance hearing is set for Monday, Dec. 5.
Johnson County sheriff faces felony charges, ASP says
Sheriff Jimmy Stephens of Johnson County is being held at the Crawford County Detention Center after Arkansas State Police found drugs and guns during a traffic stop.
KHBS
Seb. Co. Prosecutor investigating after City of Bonanza employee accused of embezzling city money
BONANZA, Ark. — The Sebastian County Prosecutor is investigating after the City of Bonanza's administrative assistant, who is also the mayor's daughter, allegedly embezzled more than $38,000 from the city. Mayor Elmer Nelson testified in front of the state joint legislative auditing committee Friday. "I was totally unaware of...
KHBS
Amber Waterman pleads not guilty in deadly kidnapping of Ashley Bush
The Missouri woman charged in the deadly kidnapping of a pregnant Benton County woman is scheduled to go before a jury in January. Amber Waterman pleaded not guilty in federal court in November. She's charged with kidnapping resulting in death. The jury trial is set for Jan. 9, 2023. A...
Fayetteville police searching for home burglary suspect
The incident happened last week on Nov. 24 and "multiple items of value were stolen," according to a Facebook post from FPD.
Fort Smith police find missing teen
Fort Smith police are looking for a teen who was reported missing by a family member on Dec. 2.
14-year-old found bloodied after an alleged shooting in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — An investigation is underway after a shooting at a Springdale park on Thursday, Dec. 1. According to Springdale Police, at around 4:30 p.m. a Springdale officer noticed a group near Luther George Park running down the street after a car. Police say as the officer approached,...
Springdale police investigating shooting that injured teen
Springdale police are investigating a shooting in the area of Luther George Park on 300 Park Street on Dec. 1 that sent a teen to the hospital.
Fort Smith 13-year-old missing and endangered
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are trying to locate 13-year-old Hunter Dutton. He was last seen at approximately 4:45 PM today near the playground at West Apartments and was wearing the clothing in the image below. The teen was reported missing by a family member on Friday,...
New details in deadly Fort Smith hit-and-run
FORT SMITH, Ark. — On Sunday, Aug 21, around 4:15 in the morning, 27-year-old Thomas Anthony Miller was killed after being hit by a car on Towson Avenue. Now, more than three months later, his family continues to search for answers. "My family has not been the same since,...
Prairie Grove training video depicts school kids as shooting victims, admins on leave
The Prairie Grove School Board has placed two district administrators on paid administrative leave following outcries from teachers about a school safety training video they say depicted their families as victims of a school shooting.
KHBS
Prairie Grove superintendent to retire after teachers, parents pack meeting
PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — A video shown to Prairie Grove teachers implied to them that their children were killed in a fake school shooting, teachers told 40/29 News. Shayne Taylor, the middle school principal, showed the video to them on Wednesday, according to staff members. "He showed us a...
Law enforcement shoots, kills accused rapist in Mayes County
Law enforcement shot and killed a man while serving a felony warrant in rural Mayes County on Tuesday afternoon.
One dead after Adair County car crash
TULSA, Okla. — One person was killed and two others were injured in a car accident in Adair County on Friday night, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened around 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 2, on County Road Salem, about a quarter mile east of US-59 and five miles south of Stilwell.
KHBS
Bentonville schools claim immunity in lawsuit filed by parents of a boy left on school bus
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The lawyer for the parents suing the Bentonville School District is responding to the district's claims of immunity. Back in September, 5-year-old Charlie Carpenter was left on a hot school bus for hours. That led to his parents suing the school district. The lawsuit his parents...
News On 6
OSBI Investigates After Man Shot Several Times In Front Of Home In Adair County
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating a shooting in Watts, Oklahoma, near the Arkansas border. The Adair County Sheriff's Office asked for the agency's assistance after a 64-year old victim called 911 just after 9 p.m. on Monday night. Authorities say the man was shot several times in front of his home along East 610 Road.
KHBS
Sharing & Caring of Benton County helping 3,100 kids experience the magic of Christmas
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — As we get closer to the holidays, one Northwest Arkansas nonprofit is making sure thousands of kids in Benton County get to experience the magic of Christmas. Sharing & Caring of Benton County is busy wrapping gifts for 3,100 kids in the county. Executive Director Thomas...
City of Fort Smith reminding residents of storm drain safety
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The City of Fort Smith sent out a reminder to residents to not dump household chemicals or used motor oils on the ground or in storm drains. The city says this can cause polluted stormwater runoff which degrades our creeks, rivers, and lakes. Here are...
Missouri men killed in Kansas Double Homicide; 3rd shooting victim critical
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Monday November 28, Baxter Springs Police responded to a residence, 2400 Lincoln Ave, regarding a shooting. Three men suffering gunshot wounds. “Two died of injuries on the scene,” Chief Brian Henderson states, the third victim rushed to a Joplin, Mo. hospital. | RELATED BREAKING NEWS >> Double Homicide in Baxter Springs, 3rd shooting victim rushed to...
Comments / 1