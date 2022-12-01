ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Washington Examiner

County sheriff in Arkansas arrested on felony drug and firearm charges

A county sheriff in Arkansas was arrested Saturday after he was found in possession of drugs and guns. Arkansas State Police pulled over the car of Johnson County Sheriff Jimmy Stephens along U.S. Highway 71, according to spokesman Bill Sadler. Stephens was subsequently held in the Crawford County Detention Center, which houses just over 300 inmates. The jail reported an inmate escaped via a duct vent as recently as Thursday. Stephens shared a post on the inmate's escape to his Facebook page.
JOHNSON COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Fort Smith 13-year-old missing and endangered

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are trying to locate 13-year-old Hunter Dutton. He was last seen at approximately 4:45 PM today near the playground at West Apartments and was wearing the clothing in the image below. The teen was reported missing by a family member on Friday,...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

New details in deadly Fort Smith hit-and-run

FORT SMITH, Ark. — On Sunday, Aug 21, around 4:15 in the morning, 27-year-old Thomas Anthony Miller was killed after being hit by a car on Towson Avenue. Now, more than three months later, his family continues to search for answers. "My family has not been the same since,...
FORT SMITH, AR
KRMG

One dead after Adair County car crash

TULSA, Okla. — One person was killed and two others were injured in a car accident in Adair County on Friday night, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened around 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 2, on County Road Salem, about a quarter mile east of US-59 and five miles south of Stilwell.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

OSBI Investigates After Man Shot Several Times In Front Of Home In Adair County

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating a shooting in Watts, Oklahoma, near the Arkansas border. The Adair County Sheriff's Office asked for the agency's assistance after a 64-year old victim called 911 just after 9 p.m. on Monday night. Authorities say the man was shot several times in front of his home along East 610 Road.
WATTS, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Missouri men killed in Kansas Double Homicide; 3rd shooting victim critical

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Monday November 28, Baxter Springs Police responded to a residence, 2400 Lincoln Ave, regarding a shooting. Three men suffering gunshot wounds. “Two died of injuries on the scene,” Chief Brian Henderson states, the third victim rushed to a Joplin, Mo. hospital. | RELATED BREAKING NEWS >> Double Homicide in Baxter Springs, 3rd shooting victim rushed to...
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS

