PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — Governor Kristi Noem is preparing to unveil her budget for South Dakota’s upcoming fiscal year. She says it will include a “complete elimination of the state sales tax on groceries”. The governor adds the state will continue to support South Dakota schools, public safety, and healthcare. She says the budget will “make key investments in both infrastructure and public safety to continue making our state safer and stronger”. Governor Noem will announce the budget on Tuesday (Dec. 6).

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO