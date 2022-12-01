Northrop Grumman and the U.S. Air Force have revealed the B-21 Raider stealthy long-range bomber to the public for the first time. The December 2 ceremony was held under darkening skies at the manufacturer’s facility at Palmdale Airport in California and was attended by Northrop Grumman personnel and senior military and government officials, including defense secretary Lloyd Austin.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO