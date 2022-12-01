Read full article on original website
Mystery solved: North Carolina pilot, 23, who fell out of small plane had opened a hatch to throw up accidentally plummeted to the ground, autopsy finds
A North Carolina pilot who mysteriously fell from a small aircraft, after he'd opened a hatch to throw up during a turbulent emergency landing, has had his death ruled an accident, officials say. Charles Hew Crooks, 23, had been complaining that he'd felt unwell as the 1983 CASA C-212 aircraft...
2,500 endangered Caspian seals mysteriously washed up dead on a Russian coast
Officials in Russia said a cause of death for the Caspian seals has not been established, but drowning by fishing nets has been ruled out.
Aviation International News
U.S. Air Force Unveils B-21 Raider Sixth-generation Bomber
Northrop Grumman and the U.S. Air Force have revealed the B-21 Raider stealthy long-range bomber to the public for the first time. The December 2 ceremony was held under darkening skies at the manufacturer’s facility at Palmdale Airport in California and was attended by Northrop Grumman personnel and senior military and government officials, including defense secretary Lloyd Austin.
