Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companionhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
At least three people were shot in shootings on the east side of Houston within the span of one hour Friday eveninghoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Iran's Decision to Abolish Morality Police A Ploy, Local Activist SaysMae A.
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
cw39.com
Cougars to face Ragin’ Cajuns in Independence Bowl
HOUSTON (KIAH) — The University of Houston football team will make its 30th bowl appearance all-time when the Cougars face off against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl at 2 p.m. CT on Friday, Dec. 23, from Independence Stadium in Shreveport, La. Houston won...
cw39.com
Rice to face Southern Miss in Lending Tree Bowl on Dec. 17
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Rice will make its first postseason bowl appearance in eight years when the Owls head to Mobile, Ala., to face Southern Mississippi in the Lending Tree Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 17. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to take this team to Mobile and play...
cw39.com
The Chainsmokers are coming back to RodeoHouston on March 10, 2023
HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Chainsmokers, the electric pop group with hits like “Closer” and “Don’t Let Me Down,” will make their return to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for the first time in five years on March 10, 2023. Tickets to see the...
cw39.com
Two Houston-area cities among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two Houston-area cities have been named among the best “Christmas Towns” in the state. Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas. Galveston and Richmond made the list. Other cities listed in the top 10...
cw39.com
Man arrested in fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff
(KTLA) – Houston police announced on Friday afternoon that they have made an arrest in connection to the shooting death of Migos rapper Takeoff. In a media briefing, police said they arrested 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark, who has been charged with murder. Police also announced that 22-year-old Cameron Joshua...
cw39.com
I-45 major weekend road closure
HOUSTON (CW39) – CW39 and Houston Transtar want to give you a heads up if you are traveling into town this Friday, Saturday or Sunday!. There will be a major closure this weekend on I -45 Gulf Freeway, northbound, from Lockwood to West Dallas. All main lanes will be closed for roadwork starting 9 p.m. Friday night until Monday 12/5 at 5 a.m.
cw39.com
FREE: Houston residents can get their pets Spayed & Neutered courtesy Pet Set & the City
HOUSTON (KIAH) If you have a pet, you know they are truly part of your family. And if you plan on adopting one, you will get that feeling too! You also learn, you’ll do anything for them. But having a pet can also be expensive. That’s why one local...
cw39.com
Protecting packages from porch pirates this holiday season
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Just one insurance company, State Farm, says they received 22,250 theft claims in 2021 alone. It’s why they’re putting out helpful tips this holiday season to protect home deliveries from so-called “porch pirates.”. Those thieves snatch vulnerable packages from doorsteps day or night,...
cw39.com
No charges expected in fatal crash at southwest Houston post office
HOUSTON (KIAH) — An 84-year-old driver is not facing charges after she slammed into a post office, killing a woman in southwest Houston. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said the 84-year-old woman behind the wheel is not expected to face any charges, and it appears to be an awful accident.
cw39.com
NRG Park going cashless for parking
HOUSTON (KIAH) NRG Park announced that starting this week, they will only accept card payment at the parking gates. This includes credit and debit cards along with Apple and Google Pay options. NRG Park has provided drivers with specific driving directions and you can print out a driving map before...
cw39.com
HPD arrests man on murder charges in shooting death of rapper Takeoff
HOUSTON (KIAH) — At a press conference Friday afternoon, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner announced that his officers arrested a man Thursday night in last month’s shooting death of rapper Takeoff. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, now faces murder charges for the Nov. 1 incident outside of a downtown...
cw39.com
2 homeless people found shot near Pearland bridge, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man and a woman are recovering after they were shot underneath a bridge in Pearland late Thursday night. Around 11 p.m., an off-duty Houston police officer, who was working an extra job, found a woman with two gunshot wounds on the side of the road on the 5100 block of Broadway Street.
cw39.com
Woman arrested, man still on the loose for robbery shooting of Uber driver
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman has been arrested and a man is still on the loose for an attempted robbery of an Uber driver that turned into a shooting. According to police, 28-year-old Mariah Williams was arrested on Thursday for her alleged role in the incident. Police said Williams...
cw39.com
Husband who beat his wife to death sentenced to 55 years in prison
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man who killed his wife at her Chinatown beauty school and staged the scene to look like a robbery was sentenced to 55 years in prison on Thursday. Trang Vu, a 52-year-old Houston man who now goes by the name Itani Milleni, was charged with murder four years after the 2015 killing of his estranged wife, Tuyet Ngoc Tran, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office said.
Comments / 0