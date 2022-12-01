Read full article on original website
A community in Colorado has been named not only one of the safest but one of the most charming "towns and cities" in America. The website Must See Places published a prestigious list of "11 Small Towns and Cities in The US That Are Safe AND Charming." One city making the list can be found in Jefferson County, with a small portion of its area extending into Adams County, Colorado.
Even as evictions filings continue to rise and home prices and rent remain above pre-pandemic levels, federal funding for rental assistance is disappearing. The balance is running low for Denver’s federally funded Emergency Rental Assistance Program, and the Department of Housing Stability announced Friday that it will stop taking new applications at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 9.
An affordable housing project geared toward helping young adults just got a funding boost from the Department of Housing and Stability. City Council this week approved a $3 million loan agreement between HOST and Pennrose LLC, which is building the housing in the Five Points’ RiNo Art District. The funding is being provided through Denver’s Homelessness Resolution Fund.
A tenant living at Brunetti Lofts, an affordable housing complex in Denver’s River North (RiNo) neighborhood, is sharing concerns over the maintenance of the building.
Have your Colorado adventures ever taken you to Riverdale Road between Thornton and Brighton? If so, you've traveled the very "Gates of Hell." Riverdale Road is an 11-mile nightmare featuring paranormal activity in every color of the rainbow. Whether you realize it or not, it's entirely possible you've crossed paths with these "Gates of Hell."
United States Park Rangers at Colorado's Mesa Verde National Park ask your help to track down a utility trailer and those responsible for stealing it. Have you seen this vehicle?. Stolen From Colorado's Mesa Verde National Park. Check out the video above. This footage, captured in the early morning hours...
Did you know there are a handful of items that you simply can not throw out with the trash in Colorado?. In Colorado, there are 14 items that do not belong in the trash under any circumstance, and seven of them could get you in hot water if you are caught throwing dumping them at a landfill.
Colorado’s median salary is one of the nation’s highest, according to a new report. DJ Summers reports. Colorado’s median salary is one of the nation’s highest, according to a new report. DJ Summers reports. 12.3 9am WX. Denver weather: Dry weekend before next storm. After a...
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold (D) ordered a mandatory recount in the state’s third district on Wednesday after a razor-thin midterm election race between incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) and her challenger Adam Frisch (D). The secretary’s office officially announced the recount, required because the vote differential between...
The close race in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District is heading to an automatic recount. But U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert will more than likely head back to Washington for a second term. Boebert defends trans comments, talks red flag law. The close race in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District is heading...
The City of Denver is launching its first city-owned and operated residential re-entry program in partnership with The Empowerment Program.
Addressing homelessness remains one of the top priorities in the Denver metro area, and this year the Regional Transportation District is joining the effort with an approach used elsewhere in the state and the country. Among the hustle and bustle of RTD stations, Alton Reynolds is making new connections each and every day. On Thursday, he made the rounds at Sheridan Station, which is located on the Lakewood-Denver border, and is often home to several homeless encampments and people in need. "The conversation has to begin, 'Hey, how's it going? What's going on with you? How can I be of service to...
It’s the season of giving – and in that spirit – Denver Apartment Finders as well as the non-profit Faith In Denver delivered a little warmth and comfort to those in need Saturday.
If you are looking for authentic food, great drinks and a lot of fun when dining out for Mexican, this spot on Highway 2, north of I-70, is hard to beat. It's a great little family-owned restaurant full of great people putting smiles on faces with each meal, and suffering through the Broncos losses, just like the rest of us. If you are a margarita fan, and fan of Mexican restaurants in Colorado, you really need to stop in.
(Denver, Colo.) A famous Denver house resembling something out of “The Flintstones” may become Denver’s latest landmark. The home at 401 N. Madison St. went up in 1979 and served as the personal residence of an architect and trailblazer in energy conservation, Richard L. Crowther. The house is an expression of a country uneasy with the global energy crisis of the 1970s.
Wondering where the best outlet malls in Colorado are? Well, there aren’t many anymore!. I’m not sure whether it’s because times are a-changing or if the pandemic caused closures (probably both), but the Colorado outlets are dwindling in number. One popular outlet, The Outlets at Loveland, appears to be the most recent casualty.
The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
If it's colder out, the odds of seeing a mountain lion go up, even if they are breeding year-round. Here's what to do if you see one. Rogelio Mares reports. If it's colder out, the odds of seeing a mountain lion go up, even if they are breeding year-round. Here's what to do if you see one. Rogelio Mares reports.
► Fox 31 News is heavily promoting an interview with Rep. Lauren Boebert that will run on its Sunday political show. During the interview, Boebert doubles-down on her vile comments about the LGBTQ community and then makes a completely absurd statement about Colorado’s “Red Flag” laws that proves — once again — that Boebert has no grasp whatsoever of any policy issues:
Colorado’s marijuana industry is coming down from a big high. Denver News 9 reports marijuana sales have declined over the past year, marking the largest downtown the state has seen in the past decade. After seeing a major spike during pandemic lockdowns, the Marijuana Industry Group says medical marijuana sales are down by nearly 50%, and recreational pot sales are down 20%. The drops equate to a $100 million loss in tax revenue that could lead to cuts in programs that depend on that funding. Wholesale pot prices have also been slashed in half to $658 per pound–that’s the lowest price since legalization. Read more at https://www.9news.com/.
