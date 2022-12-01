Read full article on original website
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Police arrest rider who shot Uber driver while out on bond for assaulting a pregnant woman in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companionhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
At least three people were shot in shootings on the east side of Houston within the span of one hour Friday eveninghoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Iran's Decision to Abolish Morality Police A Ploy, Local Activist SaysMae A.
HPD: Man dies after being shot in the head following argument in SE Houston
HOUSTON — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that stemmed from an argument in southeast Houston. It happened just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Bowen Street, which is near Scott Street and the South Loop. Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre said police were called when someone heard gunshots from inside a...
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A Bar
Delano BurkesPhoto by(Disappeared Blog) HOUSTON, TEXAS: On Friday, November 25, 2022, a startling discovery was made. A body was found floating in the Houston Ship Channel in the 9600 block of High-Level Road. A tugboat noticed the body while traversing the waters. Delano Burkes had been missing for nearly two weeks before this tragic discovery took place.
Man taken to hospital after house fire breaks out in northeast Houston, officials say
HOUSTON – A man was transported to an area hospital after a house fire broke out in northeast Houston Sunday morning, according to officials with the Houston Fire Department. Officials said it happened at a single-story home at around 5 a.m. in the 8800 block of Shady Drive near...
At least three people were shot in shootings on the east side of Houston within the span of one hour Friday evening
First responders were busy on the east side of Houston after at least three people were shot within the span of one hour. 1st shooting - Woman shot during a drive-by shooting in northeast Houston.
2 people taken to the hospital after shooting in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Authorities say two people are now in the hospital after a shooting in southeast Houston. According to the Houston Police Department, the two people were shot on Airport Boulevard near Scott street around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday. Investigators believe this incident is related to another shooting earlier...
Man shot multiple times, killed at motel off FM 1960, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is dead after being shot multiple times in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting happened at a motel off FM 1960 and the Northwest Freeway just after 11 a.m. Sunday. Gonzalez tweeted that the man was found with multiple...
Man shot, killed outside south Houston nightclub: police
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led to a deadly shooting outside a nightclub in South Houston. It happened a little after 4 a.m. in the 11500 block of Fuqua St. when responding officers were called to a shooting scene. There, investigators said they found a man, about 19-years-old, in the parking lot behind a club with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Man found dead in northwest Harris County after suffering several gunshot wounds
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together a deadly shooting in northwest Harris County Sunday afternoon. Details are scarce as it's an active scene, however, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies were called to a motel in the 13200 block of FM 1960. That's where responding officers found an unidentified man, possibly...
Woman injured in drive-by shooting inside northeast Houston home, police say
Detectives said they are interviewing witnesses and searching the neighborhood for any possible surveillance video that might help with the investigation.
BMW DISINTEGRATES AFTER HITTING TREE-3 INJURED
At 10:15 pm Saturday South Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a reported crash with entrapment on Rayford Road at near Balsam Fir in the Benders Landing area. Units arrived to find a 2015 BMW in the median against a tree with ex…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/bmw-disintegrates-after-hitting-tree-3-injured/
Operations temporarily suspended at west Houston post office where deadly crash occurred
HOUSTON – The United States Post Office has temporarily suspended services at the USPS building in west Houston where a deadly crash occurred, according to the agency. Retail services at the Debora Sue Schatz Post Office, located at 2909 Rogerdale Rd., have ceased due to damages sustained in a vehicle accident on Thursday.
8-Year-Old Boy In Houston found Dead for Months in an Apartment, Mother and Boyfriend Were Arrested
The mother and her boyfriend were arrested after police authorities discovered the body of an 8-year-old boy who was dead for months in an apartment in Houston. The police were contacted in 2021 by a 15-year-old child who reported that his sibling had been deceased in the next room for months. When the police came, they discovered three additional siblings residing in the flat along with the skeleton remains of an 8-year-old kid.
19-year-old shot, killed outside SE Houston nightclub following argument, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 19-year-old was shot and killed outside of a southeast Houston nightclub early Saturday. It happened in the 11500 block of Fuqua Street at around 4 a.m. Police said the 19-year-old went inside the nightclub with his friends. At some point, the...
Child unharmed, man and woman found dead in murder-suicide outside Texas Children's Hospital: HPD
Houston police said a man and a woman went to the hospital to seek medical attention for the child, but when they arrived, the man shot the woman inside the car before shooting himself.
Woman dies in possible murder-suicide outside Texas Children’s Hospital - west campus, HPD says
HOUSTON – A woman has died after being shot by a suspect who then turned gun on himself in the parking lot of Texas Children’s Hospital in west Harris County, according to the Houston Police Department. The suspect is believed to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound,...
Investigation underway after boy gets hold of gun, shoots at 5-year-old in NE Houston, police say
Houston police said three people have been detained for questioning after an 8-year-old boy got access to a gun and fired at the 5-year-old, who was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Houston Police: 2 arrests made in connection with deadly shooting of rapper Takeoff
The Houston Police Department is expected to release an update Friday on the deadly shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff.
Search underway after woman with dementia reportedly went missing in SE Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Authorities with the Houston Police Department are searching for a 61-year-old woman with dementia who was reported missing. According to HPD, Carolyn McAllister was last seen leaving the 2600 block of Murworth Drive in Houston on Nov. 30. Officials say her direction of travel at the time...
2 homeless people found shot near Pearland bridge, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man and a woman are recovering after they were shot underneath a bridge in Pearland late Thursday night. Around 11 p.m., an off-duty Houston police officer, who was working an extra job, found a woman with two gunshot wounds on the side of the road on the 5100 block of Broadway Street.
Rapper Takeoff Shooter Attempts to Head to Mexico with Amount Money
The 33-year-old suspect, Patrick Xavier Clark, in the Amigos rapper Takeoff shooting has been apprehended, but reports say he attempted to flee Mexico a day after the shooting incident. He was also caught with a large sum of money on him. Clark’s Attempt to Escape. Takeoff was fatally shot...
