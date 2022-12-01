ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A Bar

Delano BurkesPhoto by(Disappeared Blog) HOUSTON, TEXAS: On Friday, November 25, 2022, a startling discovery was made. A body was found floating in the Houston Ship Channel in the 9600 block of High-Level Road. A tugboat noticed the body while traversing the waters. Delano Burkes had been missing for nearly two weeks before this tragic discovery took place.
2 people taken to the hospital after shooting in SE Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Authorities say two people are now in the hospital after a shooting in southeast Houston. According to the Houston Police Department, the two people were shot on Airport Boulevard near Scott street around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday. Investigators believe this incident is related to another shooting earlier...
Man shot, killed outside south Houston nightclub: police

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led to a deadly shooting outside a nightclub in South Houston. It happened a little after 4 a.m. in the 11500 block of Fuqua St. when responding officers were called to a shooting scene. There, investigators said they found a man, about 19-years-old, in the parking lot behind a club with a gunshot wound to the chest.
BMW DISINTEGRATES AFTER HITTING TREE-3 INJURED

At 10:15 pm Saturday South Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a reported crash with entrapment on Rayford Road at near Balsam Fir in the Benders Landing area. Units arrived to find a 2015 BMW in the median against a tree with ex…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/bmw-disintegrates-after-hitting-tree-3-injured/
8-Year-Old Boy In Houston found Dead for Months in an Apartment, Mother and Boyfriend Were Arrested

The mother and her boyfriend were arrested after police authorities discovered the body of an 8-year-old boy who was dead for months in an apartment in Houston. The police were contacted in 2021 by a 15-year-old child who reported that his sibling had been deceased in the next room for months. When the police came, they discovered three additional siblings residing in the flat along with the skeleton remains of an 8-year-old kid.
2 homeless people found shot near Pearland bridge, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man and a woman are recovering after they were shot underneath a bridge in Pearland late Thursday night. Around 11 p.m., an off-duty Houston police officer, who was working an extra job, found a woman with two gunshot wounds on the side of the road on the 5100 block of Broadway Street.
Rapper Takeoff Shooter Attempts to Head to Mexico with Amount Money

The 33-year-old suspect, Patrick Xavier Clark, in the Amigos rapper Takeoff shooting has been apprehended, but reports say he attempted to flee Mexico a day after the shooting incident. He was also caught with a large sum of money on him. Clark’s Attempt to Escape. Takeoff was fatally shot...
