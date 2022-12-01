Read full article on original website
Related
Shooting in Kalamazoo prompts precautionary patrol increase at WMU
Officers are searching for a suspect after someone was shot near Western Michigan University Sunday morning.
Man accused of shooting relative in Kalamazoo Township
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A 57-year-old man is charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a 25-year-old relative on Thursday, Dec. 1, police said. Andrew J. Pitchford was arraigned Friday, Dec. 2 on charges of attempted murder and felony firearm. Kalamazoo Township police said they responded to a residence in the...
Teen shot in Kalamazoo
A teen is recovering after being shot in Kalamazoo on Friday night. It happened near Hazard and Center.
WWMTCw
Police investigate shooting in Kalamazoo's Eastside neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police officers combed the Eastside neighborhood with flashlights for bullet casings looking for shooting evidence Friday night. A K9 from Western Michigan University was also called to the scene at Center Street and Hazard Avenue. A 17-year-old boy was shot and admitted to nearby Ascension Borgess...
Western Michigan U alerts students after shooting by campus
Western Michigan University alerted students to use caution Sunday following a shooting near the campus.
Man charged for shooting relative in Kalamazoo Twp.
A man was charged for the shooting of a relative that happened near Kalamazoo Thursday, police say.
Shooting near Battle Creek under investigation
The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a man wounded Friday night.
Man arrested by Michigan State Police for carrying a concealed weapon
A traffic stop by Michigan State Police Troopers from the Lansing post resulted in an arrest for a firearms charge
1 injured, 1 arrested in Oshtemo Township stabbing
Authorities say a man was arrested after stabbing another man near Kalamazoo
2 shot near Battle Creek Friday evening
Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened near Battle Creek Friday evening.
Police: Missing Kentwood man found
A man has been found and is said to be safe after being reported missing in Kentwood Friday night.
WWMTCw
Detectives arrest three men, seize 125 pounds of black market marijuana
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — Three men face various charges after being arrested in separate drug investigations between Sunday and Thursday, according to the Southwest Enforcement Team, also known as SWET. On Sunday, Berrien County sheriff's deputies arrested a 47-year-old Kentucky man after receiving a complaint that he threatened another...
Police: 1 shot, wounded in Grand Rapids
Police are investigating after one person was shot and injured early Friday.
Indiana woman dead in multiple car crash in Cass County
A 41-year-old woman from Indiana is dead following a crash in Cass County Friday night.
Police videos released showing homicide suspect fire at officers before killing self
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Police have released dashcam and bodycam videos showing a homicide suspect firing at police in a cruiser before soon after taking his own life. Grand Rapids police released the videos Friday, Dec. 2, a day after the shootout in a Southeast Grand Rapids neighborhood near a school.
GRPD: Suspect dead after shootout with officers
A murder suspect died after what the Grand Rapids police chief called a "running gun battle" with officers Thursday.
abc57.com
Former Berrien County deputy pleads guilty to false pretenses
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A former deputy with the Berrien County Sheriff's Office pleaded guilty to false pretenses after being accused of embezzling from the Niles Wrestling Club, according to the Berrien County Prosecutor's Office. Trent Babcock pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor, a reduced charge. He was accused of using...
Police: Man fatally shot during gunfire with Grand Rapids officers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A man sought by police in connection with the slaying of an ex-girlfriend has been fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire with officers in western Michigan.Members of a fugitive task force, acting on a tip that the man was in a Grand Rapids' home, encountered him about noon Thursday in an alley, the city's police department said.He started shooting and running, said Police Chief Eric Winstrom.Three officers returned fire in what Winstrom described as a "running gun battle."The man, whose name was not released Thursday afternoon, was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. It was not immediately clear if he was struck by shots fired by the officers or if his wound was self-inflicted, according to the department.The officers have been placed on leave pending an investigation into the shooting by the state police. No officers were wounded.Police were seeking the man in the Oct. 11 fatal shooting of Tamiqua Wright when they received an anonymous tip that he was in the home Thursday.
Man dies in prison days after being sentenced for murder
A man has been sentenced to decades in prison for the murder of a woman in Calhoun County earlier this year.
Michigan man, 70, arrested for making bomb threat againt U.P. hospital
MARQUETTE, MI – A Michigan man is in jail and facing charges after allegedly making a bomb threat against an Upper Peninsula hospital Friday morning, Dec. 2, police said. Around 3:40 a.m., the Marquette Police Department was called to UP Hospital System-Marquette due to a bomb threat, WLUC reports. An unknown male had contacted the hospital and said explosives were in the facility. The hospital was put in lockdown while an explosive detection K9, police officers and hospital security searched for the bombs. Nothing suspicious was found. The lockdown was lifted at 6:20 a.m.
MLive
56K+
Followers
57K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0