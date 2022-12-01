ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

Man accused of shooting relative in Kalamazoo Township

KALAMAZOO, MI -- A 57-year-old man is charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a 25-year-old relative on Thursday, Dec. 1, police said. Andrew J. Pitchford was arraigned Friday, Dec. 2 on charges of attempted murder and felony firearm. Kalamazoo Township police said they responded to a residence in the...
Police investigate shooting in Kalamazoo's Eastside neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police officers combed the Eastside neighborhood with flashlights for bullet casings looking for shooting evidence Friday night. A K9 from Western Michigan University was also called to the scene at Center Street and Hazard Avenue. A 17-year-old boy was shot and admitted to nearby Ascension Borgess...
Detectives arrest three men, seize 125 pounds of black market marijuana

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — Three men face various charges after being arrested in separate drug investigations between Sunday and Thursday, according to the Southwest Enforcement Team, also known as SWET. On Sunday, Berrien County sheriff's deputies arrested a 47-year-old Kentucky man after receiving a complaint that he threatened another...
Former Berrien County deputy pleads guilty to false pretenses

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A former deputy with the Berrien County Sheriff's Office pleaded guilty to false pretenses after being accused of embezzling from the Niles Wrestling Club, according to the Berrien County Prosecutor's Office. Trent Babcock pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor, a reduced charge. He was accused of using...
Police: Man fatally shot during gunfire with Grand Rapids officers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A man sought by police in connection with the slaying of an ex-girlfriend has been fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire with officers in western Michigan.Members of a fugitive task force, acting on a tip that the man was in a Grand Rapids' home, encountered him about noon Thursday in an alley, the city's police department said.He started shooting and running, said Police Chief Eric Winstrom.Three officers returned fire in what Winstrom described as a "running gun battle."The man, whose name was not released Thursday afternoon, was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. It was not immediately clear if he was struck by shots fired by the officers or if his wound was self-inflicted, according to the department.The officers have been placed on leave pending an investigation into the shooting by the state police. No officers were wounded.Police were seeking the man in the Oct. 11 fatal shooting of Tamiqua Wright when they received an anonymous tip that he was in the home Thursday.
Michigan man, 70, arrested for making bomb threat againt U.P. hospital

MARQUETTE, MI – A Michigan man is in jail and facing charges after allegedly making a bomb threat against an Upper Peninsula hospital Friday morning, Dec. 2, police said. Around 3:40 a.m., the Marquette Police Department was called to UP Hospital System-Marquette due to a bomb threat, WLUC reports. An unknown male had contacted the hospital and said explosives were in the facility. The hospital was put in lockdown while an explosive detection K9, police officers and hospital security searched for the bombs. Nothing suspicious was found. The lockdown was lifted at 6:20 a.m.
