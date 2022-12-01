Read full article on original website
SFGate
Police Issue Shelter-In-Place In Area Of Kristy Court
NOVATO (BCN) The Novato Police Department issued a shelter-in-place in the area of Kristy Court due to police activity on Sunday morning. No further information is available at this time. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express written consent of...
SFGate
Update: BART station reopens after closure prompted by man's fall onto tracks
HAYWARD (BCN) BART's Hayward station has reopened after a man fell into the trackway as a train approached Friday morning, a spokesperson for the transit agency said. At about 9:15 a.m., the man suffered some sort of medical episode and fell onto the tracks as a train approached, BART spokesman Chris Filippi said.
Historic Bay Area restaurant slated for demolition ahead of housing project
Developers plan to preserve parts of the historic building.
Remembering the Bay Area suburbs' fanciest buffet: Fresh Choice
If you grew up in the Bay Area suburbs in the 1990s, you probably remember going to one.
Cold front poised to sweep the San Francisco Bay Area
The rain and chilly weather just keeps on coming.
Here's how cold it is across the San Francisco Bay Area
The bone-chilling conditions came after a storm system delivered a heavy dose of rain.
SFGate
Police Arrest Chronic Shoplifter After Incident At Grocery Store
EL CERRITO (BCN) Police arrested a man at an El Cerrito grocery store after he attempted to take merchandise and leave without paying, but not before pushing a store employee to the ground and punching him for trying to prevent him from leaving. The incident occurred at the Lucky store...
SFGate
One Of Two Suspects In Laundromat Robbery At Large
One of two brothers said to have robbed and assaulted two people at a San Mateo laundromat in October has been arrested, announced police on Thursday. San Mateo Police Department officers first responded to reports of a battery in progress at the Shoreview Laundromat at 6:37 a.m. on Oct. 16.
SFGate
Police Investigating Armed Robbery Of Cannabis Delivery Driver
SANTA ROSA (BCN) Police in Santa Rosa are investigating an armed robbery of a cannabis delivery driver that occurred Thursday. On Thursday at 4:40 p.m., a delivery driver returning from a delivery in Oakland pulled onto Piner Place in Santa Rosa when a black Audi sedan pulled up directly behind the van and lightly rear-ended it, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.
4 people hospitalized after 16-vehicle crash involving a bus near Daly City Target
All four people with injuries were brought to San Francisco General Hospital, and one of them is in critical condition.
Salesforce may eliminate more downtown San Francisco office space in the future
The company already began eliminating office space over the summer.
These San Francisco homes sold for less than $1 million in November
One home, which recently sold for $938,000, went for $225,000 in 1994.
SFGate
Police Investigating Robbery On Highway 1
PACIFICA (BCN) Police in Pacifica are investigating a robbery that occurred Wednesday in the area of state Highway 1. On Wednesday at around 1:45 p.m., officers with the Pacifica Police Department responded to the area of state Highway 1 and Reina Del Mar Avenue on a report of a robbery that had just occurred.
Answers to the most curious questions about the San Francisco Bay
Are there really sharks in the Bay?
One of San Francisco's best pizzas now comes with a pre-rolled joint
Both the pizza and the joint are decorated in the fantastical art of local artist Jeremy Fish.
This casual Oakland restaurant was losing money, so it pivoted to a $90 tasting menu
"We're just going to go bankrupt if we don't do anything."
SFGate
Best Bets: Pacifica Debuts Holly Jollypalooza
Freebie of the week: Sure, you can do your holiday shopping online these days, but where's the fun in that? Haven't we all gotten sick and tired of doing everything online the past couple of years?. And now that live fun and entertainment is available again, why not hit a...
'World's most valuable jeans': Items from Gold Rush shipwreck up for auction
Relics tied to one of America's most consequential shipwrecks, including a pair of perhaps the "world's most valuable" pants, are headed for auction this weekend.
SFGate
Man Sought After Walking Away From Inmate Work Camp
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is seeking a 22-year-old man who walked away from an inmate work camp in Solano County on Thursday. Raul Mejia was discovered missing at about 7:35 p.m. Thursday during an evening count at Delta Conservation Camp, according to the CDCR. Mejia came into...
SFGate
Bitcoin scam and fake credentials cause Fairfield woman to lose thousands, Police say
FAIRFIELD — The police department is warning residents of a new scam involving Bitcoin and impersonating officials that has impacted some residents. The department received a call on Nov. 22 from a resident who sent $7,000 in Bitcoin, a prominent cryptocurrency, to an unknown account of someone claiming to be with the fraud department before realizing she was being scammed, Lt. Mike Paris said in a news release.
