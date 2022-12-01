ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

Police Issue Shelter-In-Place In Area Of Kristy Court

NOVATO (BCN) The Novato Police Department issued a shelter-in-place in the area of Kristy Court due to police activity on Sunday morning. No further information is available at this time. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express written consent of...
NOVATO, CA
SFGate

Police Arrest Chronic Shoplifter After Incident At Grocery Store

EL CERRITO (BCN) Police arrested a man at an El Cerrito grocery store after he attempted to take merchandise and leave without paying, but not before pushing a store employee to the ground and punching him for trying to prevent him from leaving. The incident occurred at the Lucky store...
EL CERRITO, CA
SFGate

One Of Two Suspects In Laundromat Robbery At Large

One of two brothers said to have robbed and assaulted two people at a San Mateo laundromat in October has been arrested, announced police on Thursday. San Mateo Police Department officers first responded to reports of a battery in progress at the Shoreview Laundromat at 6:37 a.m. on Oct. 16.
SAN MATEO, CA
SFGate

Police Investigating Armed Robbery Of Cannabis Delivery Driver

SANTA ROSA (BCN) Police in Santa Rosa are investigating an armed robbery of a cannabis delivery driver that occurred Thursday. On Thursday at 4:40 p.m., a delivery driver returning from a delivery in Oakland pulled onto Piner Place in Santa Rosa when a black Audi sedan pulled up directly behind the van and lightly rear-ended it, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.
SANTA ROSA, CA
SFGate

Police Investigating Robbery On Highway 1

PACIFICA (BCN) Police in Pacifica are investigating a robbery that occurred Wednesday in the area of state Highway 1. On Wednesday at around 1:45 p.m., officers with the Pacifica Police Department responded to the area of state Highway 1 and Reina Del Mar Avenue on a report of a robbery that had just occurred.
PACIFICA, CA
SFGate

Best Bets: Pacifica Debuts Holly Jollypalooza

Freebie of the week: Sure, you can do your holiday shopping online these days, but where's the fun in that? Haven't we all gotten sick and tired of doing everything online the past couple of years?. And now that live fun and entertainment is available again, why not hit a...
PACIFICA, CA
SFGate

Man Sought After Walking Away From Inmate Work Camp

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is seeking a 22-year-old man who walked away from an inmate work camp in Solano County on Thursday. Raul Mejia was discovered missing at about 7:35 p.m. Thursday during an evening count at Delta Conservation Camp, according to the CDCR. Mejia came into...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Bitcoin scam and fake credentials cause Fairfield woman to lose thousands, Police say

FAIRFIELD — The police department is warning residents of a new scam involving Bitcoin and impersonating officials that has impacted some residents. The department received a call on Nov. 22 from a resident who sent $7,000 in Bitcoin, a prominent cryptocurrency, to an unknown account of someone claiming to be with the fraud department before realizing she was being scammed, Lt. Mike Paris said in a news release.
FAIRFIELD, CA

