ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida wildlife officials seek more funding to battle invasive pythons

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31hech_0jTiuCcx00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47qqS9_0jTiuCcx00
FWC Officer Matthew Rubenstein and Alex McDuffie with python nest. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

PANAMA CITY BEACH --- State wildlife officials want more money to eradicate invasive Burmese pythons and increased penalties for people who illegally import and release venomous reptiles.

The proposals were part of $150.2 million in legislative funding requests backed Wednesday by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservative Commission. Also, agency staff members were directed to consider giving a boost to people called out to handle nuisance alligators.

Commissioner Gary Lester suggested increasing funding for stipends in the nuisance-alligator program, saying trappers keep the agency from having "to do all this stuff."

"It's not a simple, run out and kill a gator," Lester said during the commission meeting at Bluegreen's Bayside Resort and Spa. in Panama City Beach.

"They're out there in the middle of the night. They're in dirty, nasty places a lot of times. All hours," Lester continued. "They go back multiple times. There is no guarantee that they're just going to run out and get a gator. They get hurt. There's just so many reasons that we're fortunate that we don't have to have our own department to do all of this."

Lester made the suggestion after Robb Upthegrove, a Plant City resident from an alligator-hunting family, expressed disappointment that legislative-funding requests didn't provide assistance to alligator hunters.

"We're taking the liability," Upthegrove said, noting that hunters usually get $30 per alligator from the state. Trappers can also make money selling alligator products, including hides and meat.

The agency's funding requests approved Wednesday came in preparation for the 2023 legislative session, which will start in March.

They included $1.35 million to pay python hunters and better assess the effectiveness of python removal efforts.

This year's Florida Python Challenge, an annual effort to reduce the number of pythons that threaten native wildlife in the Everglades, featured cash prizes for people who killed the most pythons. The winner killed 28.

Also, prizes were awarded for the longest pythons - with the longest measuring 11 feet, 24 inches.

The invasive snakes have become prevalent in South Florida, largely as a result of being pets that escaped or were released. Estimates indicate tens of thousands of pythons could live in and around the Everglades.

In addition to seeking more funding from the Legislature for eradication efforts, the commission is seeking to increase penalties for the illegal purchase, sale, importation and intentional release of venomous snakes.

Currently, first-time offenders can face a first-degree misdemeanor, which carries penalties up to one year in prison and $1,000 fines.

Second violations within a 10-year span carry an additional $750 fine and the permanent revocation of wildlife licenses or permits.

The commission is seeking to bump up the penalties, making initial charges a third-degree felony, which carries up to five years in prison and $5,000 fines.

Among other funding requests for the 2023 session, the agency is seeking $16.9 million to cover 41 additional full-time law enforcement patrol officers and support staff. Also, its requests include such things as $7.7 million to fight invasive plants; $6 million to continue Apalachicola Bay oyster-restoration efforts; and $600,000 for artificial reef construction and monitoring.

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

Invasive ‘monster lizards’ take over Florida backyard

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An invasive species of lizard known as Nile monitors is taking over one Florida man’s backyard. According to NBC affiliate WBBH, Cape Coral resident Jason Derkevics spotted a six-foot-long reptile slithering around his property. Just a few moments later, he found another one, this time a baby. “This is one of […]
CAPE CORAL, FL
southeastagnet.com

Great Florida Cattle Drive 2022

The Great Florida Cattle Drive 2022 will be held December 4–10, with 500 participants helping take 1,000 head of cattle through some of the last “Old Florida” style lands. According to a story from the University of Florida/IFAS, to celebrate the previous drives and to salute over...
SAINT CLOUD, FL
CBS Miami

Migrant relocation program draws another legal challenge

TALLAHASSEE - Accusing Gov. Ron DeSantis of an "attempt to legalize state-sponsored harassment," immigrant-advocacy groups filed a federal lawsuit challenging an "unauthorized alien" relocation program approved by state lawmakers earlier this year.The lawsuit makes a series of allegations, including violations of constitutional due process and equal-protection rights.The Florida Legislature, at DeSantis' request, steered $12 million in the state budget to the Department of Transportation "for implementing a program to facilitate the transport of unauthorized aliens from this state consistent with federal law."The money for the program, which didn't appear in early versions of the state budget during the 2022 legislative session,...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Farm Share distributes to those in need

LAKE CITY, Fla — Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help...
LAKE CITY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 11.27.22

DeSantis 2024 continues to gain traction, while Joel Greenberg will spend more than a decade behind bars. Florida’s new Parents’ Bill of Rights law garnered plenty of attention and criticism from Democrats when it was approved during the 2022 Session. But with much of that discussion surrounding the law’s effects on LGBTQ issues in school, far fewer people probably expected “potentially canceling a Hanukkah presentation” as one of the law’s effects.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike so if you have never been to any of them definitely give them a try.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Decision Delayed On Florida Casino Deal

  Florida gambling regulators on Thursday refused to sign off on the sale of Magic City Casino, one of the state’s oldest pari-mutuels, to the Poarch Creek Indians, bowing to objections that the public needs to know more about the transaction before final action is
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Jeb Bush warning to Florida: ‘We’re resting on our laurels’

He said Florida is on a roll, but also that leaders can't afford to let reforms atrophy. Former Gov. Jeb Bush was greeted at Florida TaxWatch‘s annual meeting as a returning hero. The Republican took the stage at a Coral Gables hotel blocks from his home and reveled at a list of conservative accomplishments achieved during his eight years in the Governor’s Mansion.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

On World AIDS Day, South Florida leads nation in new cases

MIAMI -- On World AIDS Day,  South Florida has the highest number of HIV cases in the US, in spite of new medicines.As we arrive at another World AIDS Day, the Centers for Decease Control say the nation is experiencing an 8% decline on cases of HIV. Yet, that does not apply to South Florida. Miami-Dade and Broward are the two counties in the country with the highest cases of HIV, according to the Florida Dept. Of Health. "There are several reasons why South Florida has such high rates, we are a region of immigrants. Many...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

You’ve got COVID — but what are the rules these days?

Someone at your office had COVID a few days ago and is now back at their desk in the cubicle next to yours. That can’t be okay, can it? COVID still spreads to an average of 12,000 Floridians a week or more if you count at-home tests. But what exactly does it mean to test positive in Florida now that masks are off and life is back to normal? What are the COVID rules anyway? The rules for ...
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Trial over DeSantis removal of Andrew Warren ends

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wasn't seeking political retaliation when he removed a prosecutor over abortion and transgender views, but simply wanted to ensure state law would be enforced, the governor's attorney told a federal judge Thursday.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Florida sheriff signals his support for spanking students

A Florida sheriff stunned many of his constituents this week by appearing to endorse spanking students, his comments coming during a press conference in which county officials announced plans to tighten discipline in Brevard County schools. “They know nothing is going to happen to them,” Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
124K+
Followers
22K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy