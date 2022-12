SUMTER, SC (WACH) — Seven children and one adult are without a home after a fire in Sumter. It happened around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday at a mobile home in the 1000 block of Belmont Drive. Officials say the fire appears to have started in the kitchen and when firefighters arrived about 40% of the home was in flames. Officials say one person - who was not a firefighter - was injured, possibly cut, while trying to get into the home.

SUMTER, SC ・ 21 HOURS AGO