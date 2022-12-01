Read full article on original website
Classic cars, shining stars, and electric guitars — cruise on over to downtown San Luis Obispo this holiday season for a nostalgic, rockin’ good time! Downtown SLO, in partnership with the City of San Luis Obispo, is delighted to announce that the theme of the 2022 Holiday Happenings is “Rock ‘n’ Retro!”
This year Thanksgiving falls on Thursday, November 24th and we are excited to welcome all of our loved ones and new visitors to the central coast. Here’s a list of what restaurants are open on Thanksgiving day in San Luis Obispo County and where can you score some Thanksgiving Pre-Made Meals a day or two before. Make your reservations EARLY!
Check out Christmas at the Carrisa: Where the Holidays Glow and the Whiskey Flows. The historic downtown Carrisa Building will be undergoing a complete Christmas transformation of epic proportions, with the help of Ah Louis Store owners Karson Butler, to offer a. totally immersive holiday experience to the community of...
The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce and City of Atascadero are collaborating again to host the Art & Wine Tour and the Light Up the Downtown Holiday Celebration on Friday, December 2 from 5:30 P.M. – 8 P.M. Art & Wine Tour. Tickets are $25 between November 28 – December...
