Animal exhibitors worry Suffolk County bill could end their educational events
Some animal exhibitors say a Suffolk County bill that aims to permanently cage exotic animal shows and events was too broadly written and would end educational events that are popular at schools and festivals.
27east.com
Q&A: Alfred Caiola Discusses His Vision for Hampton Bays and Its Downtown
Alfred Caiola has been in Hampton Bays since the early 1980s, enjoying life. A developer, there came a moment when he decided there was an opportunity to give back, using... more. Standing at the base of the newly restored “Stargazer,” David Morris still can’t take a ... 30 Nov 2022...
Customers Welcome New Huntington Bookstore
Booklovers welcomed the opening of a new independent bookstore Saturday, ignoring the wind and rain to come out to The Next Chapter. Founded by Mallory Braun, a former rare book manager at the now-closed Book Revue, the store opened with the help of a series Read More ...
longisland.com
Suffolk County Executive Bellone Announces North Shore Rail Trail Project Wins Quality of Life Award
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and Legislator Sarah Anker today announced that the North Shore Rail Trail project is the winner of this year’s American Society of Civil Engineers Quality of Life Award. The Quality of Life Award is presented to a project that has improved the quality of life for residents on Long Island. The award was accepted by members from the Suffolk County Department of Public Works.
27east.com
IRS Says Septic Rebates Will Not Be Taxed
The Internal Revenue Service on Friday afternoon issued a notice that it would no longer expect the septic replacement rebate grants awarded by Suffolk County and New York State —... more. A New York State Supreme Court justice on Thursday ordered the Maidstone Gun Club in ... by Michael...
Bethpage homeowners claim athletic field construction tore down trees, led to rat infestations
The superintendent's statement did not give a timeline for the completion of the project or when trees would be installed.
Students voice concerns, new middle school assistant principal hired: school board wrap-up
Students at Riverhead High School raised their concerns about the lack of after school bus transportation and the building’s overcrowded hallways to the Board of Education during its meeting yesterday. Student representative Michelle Nunez said there are only buses for after school transportation at 4:15 p.m., although most clubs...
hamlethub.com
Hard Truths About Reading: Why Kids Can’t Read
While the goal of reading instruction is to help students develop skills to become capable, enthusiastic readers in order to succeed in school and in life, our national scores are failing. That’s why local nonprofit Smart Kids with Learning Disabilities is hosting “Hard Truths About Reading: Why Kids Can’t Read” on December 7 with reading experts Emily Hanford and Margie Gillis, Ed.D.
danspapers.com
East End Kids & Family Fun Events This Weekend: December 3–4, 2022
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Get out and about on the East End to find family fun and enriching activities with your kids at our top five events this weekend, December 3–4, 2022, plus some reliable go-to venues. Top 5 Kids Events to Check Out...
27east.com
East Hampton DWI Reports for the Week of December 1
Glendis J. Zacarias Zacarias, 33, of Mastic was arrested by East Hampton Village Police at approximately 2:15 a.m. on November 27 and charged with DWI after the 2021 Kia she... more. An 18-year-old resident of East Hampton was arrested on November 11 at 1:12 a.m. and charged with DWI, a...
longisland.com
Nassau, Suffolk County Tax Refunds Among Largest in New York: Study
SmartAsset has released a study on the places receiving the largest tax refunds in New York. The analysis compared the total amount of money refunded to residents in each county by the total number of refunds given out in each county, using the most recent IRS data. According to this study.
lindynews.org
Lindy Marching Band Breaks Record For The School
On the 6th of November, the Lindenhurst High School marching band took an overnight trip to Allentown, PA. They took part in the USBands competition, which is an association for high school students to compete in. Performing the show, “A Rise of The Machines”, the name they titled their performance, they won 2nd place out of thirteen bands with a score of 93.1.
27east.com
Members Only Meeting Sparks Tumult in Hampton Bays
When does a community group get to deny access to the community? When it’s a members only meeting of the Hampton Bays Civic Association. But about 40 residents of the... more. Jose Gonzalez Salinas, 28, of Calverton was arrested and charged with misdemeanor DWI on November 25. According to...
Western Queens Gazette
Wild Turkeys of Eastern Long Island
The Turkey is an animal associated with nature. The past few years I have been seeing flocks of wild turkeys walking in Mattituck Long Island. This is a recent occurrence. Amazing!. Nassau and Suffolk counties have a combined population of about 6,000 scattered in pockets, according to the New York...
News 12
‘It was only a matter of time’ – Suffolk County clerk says she raised concerns before massive hack
A special bipartisan committee will hold hearings “probing the cause and response” of the ransomware attack that stole the personal information of as many as 470,000 Suffolk County residents. Suffolk County Clerk Judith Pascale told News 12 that she warned Suffolk County officials in January that a cyberattack...
Connecticut mom outraged over gender identity book for 2nd graders: 'Never expected this in my town'
Connecticut mom Megan Watros issued a stark warning to parents nationwide, urging them to 'push back' after a controversial book sparked outrage among parents
Independent Bookstore to Open Downtown
Huntington will welcome the return of an independent bookstore Saturday as The Next Chapter succeeds the Book Revue, which closed in 2021 after 44 years of operation. Mallory Braun, a former rare books manager at Book Revue, led the charge to keep the book scene Read More ...
Curbed
Sloths Are Tearing Apart Suffolk County
Larry Wallach’s Long Island–based sloth business, Sloth Encounters, charges interested parties $50 per half-hour to encounter his sloths — “Feeding them, petting them, and even holding our sloth babies!” The company’s website claims its two-room storefront across from Carvel in Hauppauge is a very close environmental approximation to “the jungles of Costa Rica” and notes that should you wish to buy a sloth, your admission fee will go toward your purchase. For months, local animal rights activists, perhaps because storefronts across from a Carvel in Hauppauge are not a native habitat of the sloth, have been fighting to shut the business down. Humane Long Island president John Di Leonardo, Wallach’s main foil, has led the campaign. And on Monday, according to NBC, the pair got into a shoving match over it. “This is a violent person who abuses animals,” Di Leonardo said amid the light jostling outside Wallach’s storefront. Wallach responded, “Tell me how I abuse an animal! Tell me.”
midislandtimes.com
Town welcomes new owner of Embassy Diner
Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Receiver of Taxes Jeffrey P. Pravato, along with Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter and local community leaders, welcomed Gus Tsiorvas – the new owner of Embassy Diner to Bethpage. The Embassy Diner, located at 4280 Hempstead Turnpike in Bethpage, has been in business for 62 years. Gus is no stranger to the business. His father, Peter Tsiorvas, owned the Seaford Palace Diner in the 1990s before helming the Oconee East Diner in Islip, in which he remains a partner.
newyorkalmanack.com
The Hidden History of Nassau County, Long Island
The Nassau County Historical Society will host “The Hidden History of Nassau County,” a program with Richard Panchyk on Sunday, December 4th. In this illustrated talk, Richard Panchyk will show the changes Nassau has gone through and uncovers some of the hidden remnants of a time long gone. Author of 50 books, Richard Panchyk has written more than a dozen on Long Island history, including: Nassau County Through Time; Roosevelt Field; and Abandoned Long Island. His talk will include highlights from several of his books.
