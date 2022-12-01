Larry Wallach’s Long Island–based sloth business, Sloth Encounters, charges interested parties $50 per half-hour to encounter his sloths — “Feeding them, petting them, and even holding our sloth babies!” The company’s website claims its two-room storefront across from Carvel in Hauppauge is a very close environmental approximation to “the jungles of Costa Rica” and notes that should you wish to buy a sloth, your admission fee will go toward your purchase. For months, local animal rights activists, perhaps because storefronts across from a Carvel in Hauppauge are not a native habitat of the sloth, have been fighting to shut the business down. Humane Long Island president John Di Leonardo, Wallach’s main foil, has led the campaign. And on Monday, according to NBC, the pair got into a shoving match over it. “This is a violent person who abuses animals,” Di Leonardo said amid the light jostling outside Wallach’s storefront. Wallach responded, “Tell me how I abuse an animal! Tell me.”

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO