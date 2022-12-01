ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

NewsTalk 95.5

I Broke This Montana Law… OOPS

Montana drivers are some of the craziest drivers I’ve ever experienced. Just yesterday at 5 am in the dark morning, an Acura SUV thought it would be a great idea to cut me off, then slow way down, and got super aggressive with me. They ended up flipping a U-turn in the middle of Broadwater & Division during a red light, then flew back west on Broadwater. What a psycho.
BILLINGS, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Behind the Scenes – How Yellowstone Came to be Filmed in Montana

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The TV series Yellowstone has millions of viewers around the world, and much of the show is filmed right here in Montana, but how the series came to be filmed near Missoula is a story told to KGVO News by Allison Whitmer, Film Commissioner with the Montana Film Office at the Montana Department of Commerce in Helena.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Mountain lion hunting to close Saturday in 2 units

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials announced the closure of mountain lion hunting in two units effective half an hour after sunset this Saturday. Hunting for female mountain lions will close in management unit 120 and hunting for male mountain lions will close in management unit 331.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

MSU engineering researchers recognized for developing ultra-strong concrete

MISSOULA, Mont. — Engineering researchers at Montana State University were recently recognized for developing a specialized concrete for an innovative bridge replacement project. The Montana Department of Transportation partnered with the university to replace two southwest Montana bridges. The project received one of 11 national awards by the American...
BOZEMAN, MT
Daily Montanan

Holland Lake: The once burnt child fears the fire

We’ve all heard the old saying “The once-burnt child fears the fire” — and likely all had the experience that gave rise to its simple wisdom. But recently, Montanans of any and all political persuasions rose to overwhelmingly reject the highly controversial proposal to expand and develop Holland Lake Lodge. The reason? We have been […] The post Holland Lake: The once burnt child fears the fire appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Deadline approaching for small business loans due to drought

MISSOULA, Mont. — The deadline is approaching for small nonfarm businesses in Montana to apply for federal disaster loans due to drought in May. The Small Business Administration's deadline for working capital loan applications is Jan. 3. The SBA released the following information:. Director Tanya N. Garfield of the...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Agricultural summit to bring institutions together this January

MISSOULA, Mont. — The inaugural Montana AgTech Innovation and Investment Summit will bring together a variety of institutions this January to discuss negotiation deals and raising capital for Montana agriculture. The Montana Department of Agriculture, Montana State University, Montana Agricultural Business Association and Montana Agricultural Business Foundation will host...
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula Montana Reacts To Unofficial Demonyms On Reddit

The longer I live in Missoula, the more it surprises me. Like how the whitetail deer have no qualms about traipsing around in Pattee Canyon all willy-nilly with no regard for S Higgins commuters, or how a foot of snow on the ground barely scratches the surface of what we're used to putting up with all year.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Western Montana schools announcing cancellations, delays

THOMPSON FALLS, Mont. - Several schools in western Montana are reporting closures and delays Thursday morning. Superior School District #3 announced a 2-hour delay--elementary will begin at 10:05 a.m. and high school will being at 10:15 a.m. The bus schedule will run two hours later than usual. Thompson Falls Public...
THOMPSON FALLS, MT
mtpr.org

Moderate to heavy snow expected in western Montana this week

Another winter storm is set to dump significant snow in western Montana’s mountains this week. National Weather Service meteorologists anticipate a ‘moderate to heavy snow event’ as the storm moves from the northwest to the southeast Wednesday into Thursday. The storm could drop a foot or more...
MONTANA STATE

