WEATHER ALERT DAY: Snowfall spreading across the area; heavy accumulations possible
A WINTER STORM WARNING in effect from 5 PM Sunday to noon Monday for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. The highest snow totals are expected in the northern Bitterroot with isolated higher snow amounts of 7 to 9 inches. A WINTER...
269 Accidents on Montana highways in the last 24 hours
Mother nature had a nice tour of Montana over the past 24 hours, dropping a significant amount of snow from the Idaho border to the Dakotas. The Winter Storm Warning that was issued for the entirety of Montana marched across the state, wreaking havoc on travel. From midnight December 1...
Severe driving conditions reported in Western Montana
The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting severe driving conditions on I-90 in Mineral County.
I Broke This Montana Law… OOPS
Montana drivers are some of the craziest drivers I’ve ever experienced. Just yesterday at 5 am in the dark morning, an Acura SUV thought it would be a great idea to cut me off, then slow way down, and got super aggressive with me. They ended up flipping a U-turn in the middle of Broadwater & Division during a red light, then flew back west on Broadwater. What a psycho.
Behind the Scenes – How Yellowstone Came to be Filmed in Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The TV series Yellowstone has millions of viewers around the world, and much of the show is filmed right here in Montana, but how the series came to be filmed near Missoula is a story told to KGVO News by Allison Whitmer, Film Commissioner with the Montana Film Office at the Montana Department of Commerce in Helena.
Mountain lion hunting to close Saturday in 2 units
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials announced the closure of mountain lion hunting in two units effective half an hour after sunset this Saturday. Hunting for female mountain lions will close in management unit 120 and hunting for male mountain lions will close in management unit 331.
Gianforte announces state agency food drive for Montana Food Bank Network
MISSOULA, MT — For the second day of Gov. Greg Gianforte's 12 Days of Giving, he decided to bring back the state agency food drive competition to help the Montana Food Bank Network serve members throughout the state. “No Montana family should have to worry when their next meal...
MSU engineering researchers recognized for developing ultra-strong concrete
MISSOULA, Mont. — Engineering researchers at Montana State University were recently recognized for developing a specialized concrete for an innovative bridge replacement project. The Montana Department of Transportation partnered with the university to replace two southwest Montana bridges. The project received one of 11 national awards by the American...
Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks defends decision to euthanize Billings moose
A spokesperson explains Chronic Wasting Disease, among other reasons, did not allow for a safe relocation.
Holland Lake: The once burnt child fears the fire
We’ve all heard the old saying “The once-burnt child fears the fire” — and likely all had the experience that gave rise to its simple wisdom. But recently, Montanans of any and all political persuasions rose to overwhelmingly reject the highly controversial proposal to expand and develop Holland Lake Lodge. The reason? We have been […] The post Holland Lake: The once burnt child fears the fire appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Deadline approaching for small business loans due to drought
MISSOULA, Mont. — The deadline is approaching for small nonfarm businesses in Montana to apply for federal disaster loans due to drought in May. The Small Business Administration's deadline for working capital loan applications is Jan. 3. The SBA released the following information:. Director Tanya N. Garfield of the...
Agricultural summit to bring institutions together this January
MISSOULA, Mont. — The inaugural Montana AgTech Innovation and Investment Summit will bring together a variety of institutions this January to discuss negotiation deals and raising capital for Montana agriculture. The Montana Department of Agriculture, Montana State University, Montana Agricultural Business Association and Montana Agricultural Business Foundation will host...
Missoula Montana Reacts To Unofficial Demonyms On Reddit
The longer I live in Missoula, the more it surprises me. Like how the whitetail deer have no qualms about traipsing around in Pattee Canyon all willy-nilly with no regard for S Higgins commuters, or how a foot of snow on the ground barely scratches the surface of what we're used to putting up with all year.
West-Central Montana FWP Citizen Advisory Committee holds public meeting with legislators
MISSOULA, MT — The Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 2 Advisory Committee will hold a public meeting with local legislators starting at 6 pm. on Dec. 6 at the FWP office in Missoula. During the meeting, members will discuss a variety of fish, wildlife, natural resources, and outdoor...
With Montana Snow Looming Think Responsibly First
Snow storms in Montana happen. This is not news, this is not a surprise. We have more on the way. So let's work together to make sure that we can get through it as a team! Go Montana!. Make sure your walks and porches are clear of snow. According to...
Western Montana schools announcing cancellations, delays
THOMPSON FALLS, Mont. - Several schools in western Montana are reporting closures and delays Thursday morning. Superior School District #3 announced a 2-hour delay--elementary will begin at 10:05 a.m. and high school will being at 10:15 a.m. The bus schedule will run two hours later than usual. Thompson Falls Public...
Widespread travel impacts as a winter storm brings heavy snow to western Montana
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Clearwater Mountains through 5AM Friday. Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. WINTER STORM WARNING for the Lower Clark Fork Region through midnight Thursday night. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 17 inches....
What Do You Call Someone From These Montana Cities?
What do you call someone who is from Montana? We know that one, it's a "Montanan." It's a demonym - what you call someone who lives or hails from a particular area or region, like a state or a city. Naming and classifying things is part of who we are...
Cold and quiet weather for today; snow returns as the next weather maker arrives Sunday
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 3 PM Sunday to 1 PM Monday for the Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 3 PM Sunday to 1 PM Monday for the Butte/Blackfoot Region. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches.
Moderate to heavy snow expected in western Montana this week
Another winter storm is set to dump significant snow in western Montana’s mountains this week. National Weather Service meteorologists anticipate a ‘moderate to heavy snow event’ as the storm moves from the northwest to the southeast Wednesday into Thursday. The storm could drop a foot or more...
