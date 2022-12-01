ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Morning Report: Daniel Cormier says he ‘would do the same thing’ if he were in Glover Teixeira’s position for UFC 282

By Jed Meshew
MMA Fighting
 3 days ago
worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder tried to KO teenage heavyweight contender in spar

Deontay Wilder lost it with a current heavyweight title contender when he embarked on a sparring tour during his days as a contender. In a heated sparring session, the former WBC champion attempted to take the younger Filip Hrgovic’s head off. Wilder went on a European sparring tour back...
bjpenndotcom

UFC Orlando Results: Sergei Pavlovich stops Tai Tuivasa in Round 1 (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Orlando main card features a key heavyweight contest between perennial division contenders Tai Tuivasa and Sergei Pavlovich. Tuivasa (14-4 MMA) will enter the bout looking to rebound, this after suffering a knockout loss to Ciryl Gane in his most recent effort at UFC Paris. Prior to that setback, the Aussie had put together a five-fight winning streak, with all five victories coming by way of knockout.
ORLANDO, FL
bjpenndotcom

Tai Tuivasa reacts after suffering first-round TKO loss to Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Orlando: “Got done tonight”

Tai Tuivasa has reacted after suffering a brutal first-round TKO loss to Sergei Pavlovich at tonight’s UFC Orlando event. Tuivasa (14-5 MMA) had entered the bout looking to rebound, this after suffering a knockout loss to Ciryl Gane in his most previous effort at UFC Paris. Prior to that setback, the Aussie had put together a five-fight winning streak, with all five victories coming by way of knockout.
ORLANDO, FL
wrestletalk.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Urges Randy Orton To Do The ‘Right Thing’ After Injury

Teddy Long has said that he hopes Randy Orton does the ‘right thing’ regarding a return after Orton’s injury. Randy Orton has been out of action since May due to a serious back injury. He recently underwent surgery, however, his future in the squared circle is uncertain.
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Stephen Thompson confesses unlikely criminal past to Kevin Holland: ‘Holy Moly!’

Stephen Thompson stands out from the average UFC fighter. He’s got a different background and different fighting style, sure, but a big part of “Wonderboy” is his friendly and amiable personality. In over a decade on the roster, he’s yet to say a negative word about anyone, and opponents have been widely respectful as well. Case in point: Thompson is fighting Kevin Holland in the main event of UFC Orlando this weekend, but that didn’t stop the duo from hosting a podcast together just a couple weeks ago!
ORLANDO, FL
bjpenndotcom

UFC Orlando: ‘Thompson vs. Holland’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Florida for tonight’s UFC Orlando event, a fourteen-bout fight card headlined by Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland. Thompson (16-6-1 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after dropping back-to-back decisions to Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad. Prior to those setbacks, the former two-time welterweight title challenger was coming off wins over Geoff Neal and Vicente Luque.
ORLANDO, FL
MMA Fighting

UFC Orlando bonuses: Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland easily clinches ‘Fight of the Night’

After five straight decisions led into UFC Orlando’s main card, it looked like it might be a long East Coast night. Then the finishes started, and they didn’t stop coming. There was stiff competition for post-fight bonuses on Saturday’s card at Amway Center, but headliners Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland put themselves over the top for “Fight of the Night” with a four-round war that ended when Holland’s corner threw in the towel.
ORLANDO, FL
diva-dirt.com

Dana Brooke Hints Character Change After Recent Match Loss

Dana Brooke may be heading towards a different character. Brooke started showing signs of frustration following her recent loss to NXT’s Zoey Stark on WWE Main Event. Stark is the most recent member of NXT to have a showing on the program. In the past several weeks there have been several NXT Superstars that have had matches on Main Event against Dana Brooke, Tamina, and Asuka.
worldboxingnews.net

Fund to stop near 50-year-old Mike Tyson conqueror fighting fails

Mike Tyson’s conqueror Danny Williams continues to fight on at 49 despite no real reason for the ex-heavyweight title challenger to do so. After another defeat earlier this month, the 32nd loss of the Briton’s career, plenty of questions are being raised about how Williams is being sanctioned.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michael Bisping critical of Kevin Holland's ego in UFC on ESPN 42 loss: 'That was not high fight IQ'

It was certainly entertaining to watch, but in terms of getting the desired result, Michael Bisping argues Kevin Holland did himself no favors at UFC on ESPN 42. Holland (23-9 MMA, 9-6 UFC) suffered his first loss since his drop to welterweight Saturday when a fourth-round TKO by corner stoppage brought his night to an end against Stephen Thompson (17-6-1 MMA, 12-6-1 UFC) at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.
ORLANDO, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Yazmin Jauregui doesn't see UFC champ Zhang Weili being dethroned 'until it's our turn'

Yazmin Jauregui sees the UFC women’s strawweight division finally have some consistency at the top. The unbeaten prospect doesn’t think the championship will continue to change hands, as has been the case for the category in recent years. In the past four years, the UFC’s 115-pound title has been exchanged five times. The most recent example came earlier this month, when Zhang Weili dethroned Carla Esparza in the co-main event of UFC 281 in New York.
MMAmania.com

Odd man out? Tyson Fury calls out Usyk, Joyce, Wilder ... but not Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury made easy work of Derek Chisora tonight (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) in front of a sold-out crowd inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. While the fight wasn’t competitive in the least, Fury did his best to make up for it with some spectacle before and after the fight. The eventual tenth round mercy stoppage by the referee was a good two to three rounds late, and came with a smattering of boos from the otherwise chuffed and cheerful crowd of 60,000 people.

