Morning Report: Daniel Cormier says he ‘would do the same thing’ if he were in Glover Teixeira’s position for UFC 282

Related
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder tried to KO teenage heavyweight contender in spar
Deontay Wilder lost it with a current heavyweight title contender when he embarked on a sparring tour during his days as a contender. In a heated sparring session, the former WBC champion attempted to take the younger Filip Hrgovic’s head off. Wilder went on a European sparring tour back...
Michael Bisping concerned that Paddy Pimblett may be “underestimating” Jared Gordon ahead of UFC 282
Michael Bisping is concerned that Paddy Pimblett may be ‘underestimating’ Jared Gordon ahead of UFC 282. It will be Paddy Pimblett (19-3 MMA) vs Jared Gordon (19-5 MMA) in the co-headliner lightweight match-up on UFC 282 on Saturday December 10th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. It is to be ‘Baddy’s’ first pay-per-view event.
UFC Orlando Results: Sergei Pavlovich stops Tai Tuivasa in Round 1 (Video)
Tonight’s UFC Orlando main card features a key heavyweight contest between perennial division contenders Tai Tuivasa and Sergei Pavlovich. Tuivasa (14-4 MMA) will enter the bout looking to rebound, this after suffering a knockout loss to Ciryl Gane in his most recent effort at UFC Paris. Prior to that setback, the Aussie had put together a five-fight winning streak, with all five victories coming by way of knockout.
Tai Tuivasa reacts after suffering first-round TKO loss to Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Orlando: “Got done tonight”
Tai Tuivasa has reacted after suffering a brutal first-round TKO loss to Sergei Pavlovich at tonight’s UFC Orlando event. Tuivasa (14-5 MMA) had entered the bout looking to rebound, this after suffering a knockout loss to Ciryl Gane in his most previous effort at UFC Paris. Prior to that setback, the Aussie had put together a five-fight winning streak, with all five victories coming by way of knockout.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Urges Randy Orton To Do The ‘Right Thing’ After Injury
Teddy Long has said that he hopes Randy Orton does the ‘right thing’ regarding a return after Orton’s injury. Randy Orton has been out of action since May due to a serious back injury. He recently underwent surgery, however, his future in the squared circle is uncertain.
Tyson Fury dominates Derek Chisora to retain belt
Tyson Fury delivers a one-sided beating of Derek Chisora to keep his WBC and lineal heavyweight championship. Fury turned his aim to unified champ Oleksandr Usyk, who sat ringside.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Stephen Thompson confesses unlikely criminal past to Kevin Holland: ‘Holy Moly!’
Stephen Thompson stands out from the average UFC fighter. He’s got a different background and different fighting style, sure, but a big part of “Wonderboy” is his friendly and amiable personality. In over a decade on the roster, he’s yet to say a negative word about anyone, and opponents have been widely respectful as well. Case in point: Thompson is fighting Kevin Holland in the main event of UFC Orlando this weekend, but that didn’t stop the duo from hosting a podcast together just a couple weeks ago!
UFC Orlando: ‘Thompson vs. Holland’ Live Results and Highlights
The Octagon returns to Florida for tonight’s UFC Orlando event, a fourteen-bout fight card headlined by Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland. Thompson (16-6-1 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after dropping back-to-back decisions to Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad. Prior to those setbacks, the former two-time welterweight title challenger was coming off wins over Geoff Neal and Vicente Luque.
MMA Fighting
UFC Orlando bonuses: Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland easily clinches ‘Fight of the Night’
After five straight decisions led into UFC Orlando’s main card, it looked like it might be a long East Coast night. Then the finishes started, and they didn’t stop coming. There was stiff competition for post-fight bonuses on Saturday’s card at Amway Center, but headliners Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland put themselves over the top for “Fight of the Night” with a four-round war that ended when Holland’s corner threw in the towel.
diva-dirt.com
Dana Brooke Hints Character Change After Recent Match Loss
Dana Brooke may be heading towards a different character. Brooke started showing signs of frustration following her recent loss to NXT’s Zoey Stark on WWE Main Event. Stark is the most recent member of NXT to have a showing on the program. In the past several weeks there have been several NXT Superstars that have had matches on Main Event against Dana Brooke, Tamina, and Asuka.
Daniel Cormier believes Jorge Masvidal should reconsider callout from Michael Chandler
Daniel Cormier believes Jorge Masvidal should reconsider the callout from Michael Chandler. It is true that Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) has called out Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA) for a fight, but ‘Gamebred’ seemingly has no interest in such a matchup. Masvidal has lost 3 in a row, twice...
worldboxingnews.net
Fund to stop near 50-year-old Mike Tyson conqueror fighting fails
Mike Tyson’s conqueror Danny Williams continues to fight on at 49 despite no real reason for the ex-heavyweight title challenger to do so. After another defeat earlier this month, the 32nd loss of the Briton’s career, plenty of questions are being raised about how Williams is being sanctioned.
Michael Bisping critical of Kevin Holland's ego in UFC on ESPN 42 loss: 'That was not high fight IQ'
It was certainly entertaining to watch, but in terms of getting the desired result, Michael Bisping argues Kevin Holland did himself no favors at UFC on ESPN 42. Holland (23-9 MMA, 9-6 UFC) suffered his first loss since his drop to welterweight Saturday when a fourth-round TKO by corner stoppage brought his night to an end against Stephen Thompson (17-6-1 MMA, 12-6-1 UFC) at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.
Sporting News
Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. undercard: Complete list of fights before main event in 2022 boxing match
Jake Paul is ready to take over Madison Square Garden on August 6. “The World’s Most Famous Arena” will be buzzing when Paul faces Hasim Rahman Jr. The son of a former heavyweight champion, Rahman is the toughest opponent to date for Paul. Of course, it won’t...
Yazmin Jauregui doesn't see UFC champ Zhang Weili being dethroned 'until it's our turn'
Yazmin Jauregui sees the UFC women’s strawweight division finally have some consistency at the top. The unbeaten prospect doesn’t think the championship will continue to change hands, as has been the case for the category in recent years. In the past four years, the UFC’s 115-pound title has been exchanged five times. The most recent example came earlier this month, when Zhang Weili dethroned Carla Esparza in the co-main event of UFC 281 in New York.
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia: Once I Take Carre of Tank - I'll Be Fighting Ryan Garcia
After a red hot 2022 campaign, Hector Luis Garcia plans on picking right back up where he left off in 2023. He takes on WBA world lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis on January 7th in a Showtime pay-per-view main event. The event will take place in Washington, DC.
MMAmania.com
Odd man out? Tyson Fury calls out Usyk, Joyce, Wilder ... but not Francis Ngannou
Tyson Fury made easy work of Derek Chisora tonight (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) in front of a sold-out crowd inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. While the fight wasn’t competitive in the least, Fury did his best to make up for it with some spectacle before and after the fight. The eventual tenth round mercy stoppage by the referee was a good two to three rounds late, and came with a smattering of boos from the otherwise chuffed and cheerful crowd of 60,000 people.
MMAmania.com
Tyson Fury warns Oleksandr Usyk to stay out of the ring in London: ‘I’ll Deebo that motherf—ker’
Reigning heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk may be in attendance for Tyson Fury’s trilogy bout with Derek Chisora later today (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) live on ESPN+ from inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, but the Ukrainian fighter better not enter the ring or “Gypsy King” might pop him one.
MMA Fighting
Matt Brown: Conor McGregor doing nothing wrong except exploiting a ‘loophole’ in USADA’s drug testing policy
Conor McGregor has stirred a lot of controversy lately after it was revealed that he had removed himself from the UFC’s anti-doping program while recovering from a broken leg suffered in his most recent fight. While the former two-division champion has to undergo six months of drug testing before...
'Fight night ready': Paris Fury turns heads in a pink dress as she cheers on her Gypsy King husband Tyson Fury to victory at his boxing match against Derek Chisora
Paris Fury was dressed to the nines on Saturday as she cheered on her husband Tyson Fury in his match against Derek Chisora at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The blonde, 32, shared a series of pictures of herself dressed up in a pink dress as she and her family cheered him onto victory.
