Morning Report: Daniel Cormier says he ‘would do the same thing’ if he were in Glover Teixeira’s position for UFC 282

Stephen Thompson stands out from the average UFC fighter. He’s got a different background and different fighting style, sure, but a big part of “Wonderboy” is his friendly and amiable personality. In over a decade on the roster, he’s yet to say a negative word about anyone, and opponents have been widely respectful as well. Case in point: Thompson is fighting Kevin Holland in the main event of UFC Orlando this weekend, but that didn’t stop the duo from hosting a podcast together just a couple weeks ago!

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO