Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
aeroroutes.com
Thai VietJet Air Removes Bangkok – Ahmedabad Launch in NW22
Thai VietJet Air in the last few weeks removed planned service to India, where it originally scheduled Bangkok – Ahmedabad route. The airline previously scheduled nonstop service from 22OCT22, with Airbus A320 aircraft operates 3 times weekly. On the airline’s website, the airline is offering 1-stop connection via Vietnam...
aeroroutes.com
LOT Polish Airlines Schedules One-Time Boeing 787 Gdansk Flight in Dec 2022
LOT Polish Airlines in December 2022 schedules one-time Boeing 787 service on Gdansk – Poznan route, operating on one-way basis. Based on schedule listing, the 787-8 to depart with following schedule on 20DEC22. LO1838 GDN1500 – 1610POZ 788.
aeroroutes.com
Thai Lion Air Schedules One-Time Surat Thani – Taipei Flight in Jan 2023
Thai Lion Air in January 2023 schedules one-time service on Surat Thani – Taipei Taoyuan service, operating on charter basis. From Taipei, Boeing 737-800 aircraft to operate on 23JAN23, Surat Thani on 27JAN23. SL7391 TPE1505 – 1840URT 738 23JAN23. SL7392 URT1640 – 2150TPE 738 27JAN23.
aeroroutes.com
Air India NW22 Domestic Service Adjustment – 04DEC22
Air India in the last few weeks filed selected changes to its domestic operation. As of 04DEC22, planned domestic adjustment for Northern winter 2022/23 season as follows. Delhi – Bangalore eff 01DEC22 Increase from 7 to 8 daily (Except 21DEC22 – 25DEC22). Delhi – Bhopal eff 01JAN23 Planned...
aeroroutes.com
Air Canada NS23 Osaka Aircraft Changes
Air Canada in Northern summer 2023 season plans to increase capacity on Vancouver – Osaka Kansai route, set to resume on 02JUN23. Planned 4 weekly service with 787-8 is unchanged initially, but this will switch to -9 from 16JUN23. AC023 YVR1310 – 1610+1KIX 789 x246. AC024 KIX1750 –...
aeroroutes.com
TUI Airways NW22 Goa Service Changes
TOM030 LGW1820 – 0855+1GOI 788 6. Manchester – Goa eff 11NOV22 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly.
aeroroutes.com
SpiceJet Resumes Chennai – Bangkok Service in late-Dec 2022
Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet in December 2022 is adjusting selected international service, including a service resumption on Chennai – Bangkok route. Chennai – Bangkok eff 23DEC22 Service resumption, 4 weekly 737-800 (Last served until April 2017) SG108 MAA2250 – 0405+1BKK 737 x246. SG109 BKK0505 – 0725MAA 737...
aeroroutes.com
Air Canada NS23 Toronto – Tel Aviv Aircraft Changes
Air Canada in mid-November 2022 filed operational aircraft changes on Toronto – Tel Aviv route, currently scheduled with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. From 16JUN23 to 27OCT23, the daily service will switch to Boeing 777-200LR aircraft. AC080 YYZ1630 – 1005+1TLV 77L D. AC081 TLV1155 – 1645YYZ 77L D. The...
aeroroutes.com
CEIBA Intercontinental Resumes Madrid Service in late-Nov 2022
Equatorial Guinea’s CEIBA Intercontinental last month resume scheduled regular service to Spain, last served until 2020. First Malabo – Madrid flight was operated on 24NOV22 with 2 weekly flights scheduled, by leased Wamos Air Airbus A330-300 aircraft. C2500 SSG1600 – 2200MAD 333 47. C2501 MAD0800 – 1400SSG...
aeroroutes.com
AirAsia X Dec 2022 – Mar 2023 Service Adjustment – 04DEC22
AirAsia X in recent schedule update adjusted planned operations for Northern winter 2022/23 season. As of 04DEC22, planned service adjustment (previously not covered) between December 2022 and March 2023 as follows. Kuala Lumpur – Denpasar eff 18DEC22 Increase from 5 to 7 weekly. Kuala Lumpur – Gold Coast eff...
aeroroutes.com
Norwegian Adds Aalborg – Barcelona Service From June 2023
Norwegian in Northern summer 2023 season plans to add new route to Barcelona, where the airline schedules Aalborg – Barcelona flight. From 03JUN23, Boeing 737-800 aircraft to operate two weekly flights with D8-coded flight numbers. D85517 AAL1210 – 1500BCN 73H 36. D85516 BCN0830 – 1130AAL 73H 36.
aeroroutes.com
Qanot Sharq Adds Tashkent – Phuket Service in NW22
Uzbekistan’s Qanot Sharq at the launch of Northern winter 2022/23 season added service to Thailand, with Tashkent – Phuket nonstop flight scheduled with Airbus A321neo aircraft. First flight was operated on 03NOV22, scheduled once weekly. Schedule is currently listed until 29DEC22 inclusive. HH2203 TAS0205 – 1030HKT 32Q 4...
aeroroutes.com
China Southern Adds Shenzhen – Amsterdam Service in Jan 2023
China Southern during the month of January 2023 schedules Shenzhen – Amsterdam nonstop service, on board Airbus A330-300 aircraft. The carrier currently schedules 1 weekly flight between 02JAN23 and 30JAN23. CZ8091 SZX0200 – 0800AMS 330 1. CZ8092 AMS1410 – 0900+1SZX 330 1.
aeroroutes.com
SAS Schedules Gothenburg – Salzburg Service in Feb 2023
SAS in February 2023 schedules limited-time service on Gothenburg – Salzburg route, where the airline plans 2 round-trip flights with Airbus A320ceo and A320neo aircraft.
aeroroutes.com
WestJet NS23 Calgary International Network Expansion
Canadian carrier WestJet in Northern summer 2023 season is launching various new routes from Calgary, including service to Spain, Japan and the UK. Subject to government approval, planned new routes include the following. Calgary – Barcelona eff 06MAY23 1 weekly 787-9 (3 weekly 18MAY23 – 07OCT23, 2 from 12OCT23)...
aeroroutes.com
PLAY Adds Warsaw Scheduled Service in NS23
Icelandic low-cost carrier PLAY in Northern summer 2023 is adding new regular scheduled service to Poland, as the airline schedules Reykjavik Keflavik – Warsaw inaugural on 03APR23. This route is scheduled twice weekly with 180-seater A320neo aircraft (selected dates 174-seater). OG504 KEF1450 – 2055WAW 32N 15. OG505 WAW2155...
aeroroutes.com
Turkish Airlines NW23 316-seater A350 Operations – 04DEC22
Turkish Airlines last week began filing schedules for Northern winter 2023/24 season, effective 29OCT23. As of 04DEC22, preliminary listing for the 316-seater (C28Y288, previously scheduled to be delivered to Aeroflot) A350-900XWB aircraft operation as follows. Istanbul – Atlanta 5 weekly (7 from 04DEC23) Istanbul – Cape Town 1 daily...
U.S., Australia vow to counter China's 'destabilizing military activities'
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Australia and United States are determined to "counter destabilizing military activities by the People's Republic of China", their defense ministers said after a meeting at the Pentagon at the start of annual talks between the allies.
Comments / 0