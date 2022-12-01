Commentary: Christmas, 1959…

1959 seems a long time ago; 63 years. It was my first year of teaching after Joanne Ernst and I were married on June 20th of that year, and graduating a month earlier, May, from Canisius College, in Buffalo, New York.

In September, I was a new teacher of English at Grover Cleveland High School. It was a public high school named after the President – on the west side of Buffalo – an area in need of an uplift, even then.

Times were tough even then; a school person was stabbed to death in one of Buffalo’s public high schools in 1958, trying to eject an unwelcome visitor.

The principal at Grover Cleveland was John Devine, a graduate fifty years earlier, of South Park High, another admirable public school. Devine then took two degrees from Canisius right after high school and went into teaching.

The principal was near the end of his career. Devine was in his 60s that year; tall, lean and with white hair. He’d sit with us teachers at one of the faculty tables every day and would offer some wise counsel when it was sought. An admirable fellow, Mr. Devine, I thought at the time and still do.

I was just a kid out of a Jesuit college, Canisius College, named after the renowned Dutch Jesuit Catholic priest, Peter Canisius (1521 – 1591), who supported the Catholic church during the Protestant Reformation. (German Jesuits founded Canisius College in Buffalo, NY, years earlier in 1870.)

Dr. Joseph Manch, the Buffalo superintendent of schools, hired me. As I remember, Manch was a wonderful educator: open and welcoming to all. He came and sat in my class during my September days, and offered criticism.

How much money did I make? I was paid $4,000 for that first year of teaching. That didn’t seem like much even then. I offset it by continuing my work in the open hearth at the Bethlehem Steel Lackawanna Plant at night. By that time, after almost eight years of work at Bethlehem Steel – throughout college and afterward – I was picking up foreman turns at night.

It probably wasn’t fair to the students to be doing this ‘double time’ on them. But I had a lot of energy and I don’t remember it bothering me.

So too Christmas of 1959. What is it that even now I remember with such clarity?

The students, of course. I had a combination of senior and sophomore classes. They all seemed grown up to me at the time. An example: I’d have the senior class line up outside Room 210 on the second floor, waiting our turn to process down the stairs to the first floor and into the auditorium in front of the main office for the Christmas assembly.

One of my seniors, Flauzell Calhoun, was a terrific illustrator. He could draw any of the main characters of the novels we were reading with white chalk on the blackboard.

As our class lined up outside Rm. 210, Flauzell said to me, “How’s they look, Mr. Langan?” (Of course he meant the girls in line dressed in their holiday finery.)

“How’s who look, Flauzell? I asked.

“Man, if you don’t know now, you’re never goin’ to know,” he said with a friendly smile.

I was purposely evasive about the girls, as I should have been. But I’ve never forgotten Flauzell’s worldly reply.

So what happened at that Christmas assembly in 1959?

Freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors filled the place with subdued merriment that last day of school before the Christmas holiday.

Mr. Devine led the assembly with a prayer from the stage. Then we had a film, Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol”, in black and white. It was the 1951 version featuring Alastair Sim as Ebenezer Scrooge. Scrooge is redeemed by grace at the end.

Students were impressed. I think they love a story of redemption.

Then, I remember most what happened next. John Devine, the principal and a courtly fellow, ascended the stage again and lead everyone in singing “Good King Wenceslas.” Can you believe it? (I thought I was back at my Catholic high school as a student in Lackawanna, NY: Father Baker High.)

Remember its verses?

Good King Wenceslas looked out

On the Feast of Stephen

When the snow lay round about

Deep and crisp and even…

Mr. Devine had the verse up on the screen in black and white, and all the kids sang it with gusto, with Devine in the lead.

I’ve never forgotten that scene: a marvel of ecumenical leadership by Devine.

Well, we teachers next got our students up from their seats and back to classes, and that was that. Or was it?

I couldn’t have been more surprised the last day of school before the Christmas holiday. A number of students gave me wrapped gifts, maybe eight or nine of them. I couldn’t believe it. Nor did my wife. Who was I to get gifts?

We saved the kids’ gifts in their crude wrappings until Christmas eve.

I still remember some of the gifts: a woolen sweater, a white shirt (I think it was from Flauzell’s mother, who remarked about how smart I looked with a shirt and tie when she visited). Other gifts, I can’t remember, except that I marveled that I should have received them.

Maybe even better things are happening in schools this Christmas. I hope so.

Christmas 1959 remains a brilliant memory to me now: Christmas, 2022.

Michael D. Langan is the NBC-2.com Culture Critic. Dr. Langan has written for The BBC, The Dublin Review of Books, and numerous U.S. publications. He taught and administered in education for almost 25 years before going to Washington and working in senior positions of government.