Read full article on original website
Related
Can I leave a junk car on the street in Illinois?
(WTVO) — What happens when a junk car is left on the streets in Illinois? What’s written in state law spells that out. According to the Illinois Vehicle Code, when a car or truck is left unattended on an Illinois highway or expressway for two or more hours, a police officer in that jurisdiction may authorize […]
NBC Chicago
Masks Now Recommended in 12 Illinois Counties After Reaching ‘High' COVID Community Level
With cases increasing in Illinois as weather gets colder and residents return from holiday gatherings, 12 of the state's 102 counties have now reached a "high" community level, according to the CDC. The data, which monitors the community COVID level in Illinois counties each week, showed 63 counties in Illinois...
WAND TV
Dangerous wind gusts expected today and tonight across central Illinois
(WAND Weather) — Gusts of 50 miles-per-hour are possible this afternoon into early Saturday morning. Today, those winds will be warm and southerly. Under mostly cloudy skies, highs will reach the low-to-mid-50s. Strong winds switch to the northwest tonight and colder air blows in with lows in the 20s.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, December 3rd, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested an O’Fallon woman for residential burglary and theft. Tia Beyers was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. No other details are available. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a car...
977wmoi.com
Bobcat Hunting Season is Underway in Illinois
Bobcat hunting season is underway in Illinois. It’s a popular but complicated season, with a limited number of permits available, some areas of the state off limits and harvest restricted to one bobcat. The good news says Illinois Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Chief Mike Wefer, is that many hunters are successful.
St. Joseph boys save dad’s life, with a new ambulance coming minutes later
ST. JOSEPH, Ill., (WCIA) — Time is of the essence in any emergency situation, and two boys in St. Joseph experienced that firsthand on Wednesday when their dad suddenly collapsed. Without an ambulance in the same town, one official said the outcome could’ve been very different. Their mom is proud of their quick thinking, calling […]
CBS News
A little quiz on rules of the road in Illinois
Recently, CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis walked around the newsroom and gave us a little quiz about the rules of the road in Illinois. Joe Donlon took the quiz this afternoon.
1011now.com
LSO: Illinois man arrested after investigators find more than 50 grams of crack cocaine in car
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says an Illinois man is facing drug charges after more than 50 grams of crack cocaine was found in his car. According to LSO, Thursday afternoon two officers with the Lincoln Police Department stopped a car with California plates near Highway 77 and W Van Dorn for a traffic violation.
New CDC Data Shows 63 Illinois Counties At Elevated COVID Level; 12 Counties Reach ‘High'
Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the state of Illinois, with CDC data released Friday reflecting the statewide increase. Days after Illinois saw its largest single-day number of COVID-19 cases since August, community level data from the CDC shows 63 of Illinois' 102 counties are at a "medium" or "high" COVID-19 community level.
khqa.com
63 Illinois counties at high, medium COVID-19 community levels
CHICAGO (KHQA) — Sixty-three counties in Illinois are now rated at medium or high community levels for COVID-19 as of November 18, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). The number is up from 46 elevated counties in the previous week, with 12 counties at a high...
edglentoday.com
ISP Plans Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols In Madison and St. Clair Counties
COLLINSVILLE – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 11 Commander, Captain Casey Faro, announces the ISP will conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Madison and St. Clair County during December. ACE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois to see two gas tax hikes in the new year
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Prepare to pay more at the pump in the new year. Illinois has automatic annual gas tax hikes. This past summer, the governor issued a six-month delay on the 2022 hike. This means drivers will see two gas hikes in the new year, topping 45 cents a...
Effingham Radio
Five People Found Dead In Illinois Home
Police in Illinois are gathering more details after five people were found dead in a home this week. While conducting a wellness check on Wednesday, authorities entered the home by force and found the victims, which included two kids, ages four and six. The other three were adults and police also discovered a dead animal. It’s being called a domestic-related incident.
Gray man wanted out of Illinois arrested after allegedly found with stolen vehicle
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man from Gray was arrested Thursday after police reported they found him in possession of a stolen vehicle. A release from the Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) states that Daniel Whited, 60, was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property after deputies were tipped off to a possible […]
Belleville woman found dead in Washington Park, Illinois
WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – The Illinois State Police is helping Washington Park authorities after a Belleville woman was found dead in their jurisdiction. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. confirmed the body of Margaret Stewart was discovered in the 2300 block of N. 52nd Street around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Stewart was 49.
fox32chicago.com
IDPH: 11 flu outbreaks reported in Illinois over the past week
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - 'Tis the season for sniffling, sneezing and coughs. Across Illinois, there have been 11 flu outbreaks reported in the past week. CDC data shows the state ranks in the high category for flu cases with health experts fearing that cases of the virus could be much worse this winter.
Illinois quick hits: Mail-in ballot count error found; safe drug use sites urged
Mail-in ballot count error found An Illinois Republican will keep her county board seat after the Illinois State Board of Elections found a computer error double-counted mail-in ballots in the November general election. A DeKalb County election official said the counting error means Laurie Emmer will retain her seat instead of her Democratic opponent, and the tabulation error was reported for mail-in ballots only and didn’t affect other election results. ...
Here Are Northern Illinois’ Chances Of Having A White Christmas
There are generally 3 different takes about having a white Christmas; there's the hope and pray that we do have blanket of snow at Christmas time, there's the hope and pray that we don't, and then there's the "whatever, doesn't really matter to me" angle on things. Around our house,...
Illinois officers prepare for the Safe T Act
Illinois law enforcement agencies are preparing to implement the Safe-T Act in less than a month.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois lawmaker says number of fentanyl overdoses could be stopped with standing order for NARCAN
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A 10-month-old accidentally ingested fentanyl at a San Francisco Park and barely survived this week. This comes as fentanyl cases here in Illinois are skyrocketing. State Rep. Lashawn Ford joined the Illinois Harm Reduction and Recovery Coalition in Springfield Thursday. Ford says an alarming number of Illinoisans...
Comments / 0