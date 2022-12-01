ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man ran from police after attempting to break into Memphis home, records show

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after attempting to break into a home then running from police.

On Nov. 29, a homeowner saw on video surveillance a man in a red jacket walking onto his porch in the 100 block of Nattoway Boulevard.

The live video showed the suspect reach into his pants pocket and pulled out a set of keys, according to an affidavit.

He then tried several keys in the locks of the home.

After multiple failed attempts with the keys, the suspect then forced his way into the home, police said.

The homeowner showed up and caught the suspect on his property. He followed him and called police.

According to the affidavit, the homeowner continued giving locations to police to lead them to the suspect on G.E. Patterson.

The suspect ran away. When police ordered him to stop, he continued running.

He was taken into custody after a foot chase.

The suspect was identified as Willie Stills, records show.

He was taken to 201 Poplar and charged with attempted aggravated burglary.

Comments / 5

Yvette Juarez
3d ago

people with behavioral problems should not be set free in society unless they have someone responsible for their actions. And those responsible penalized heavily if they hurt anyone. No one wants to be around a violent criminal, and no innocent person should get hurt and or loose their life to them.

Reply
4
 

