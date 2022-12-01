Operation Fire Cuffs to deliver new toys and gift cards to University of Vermont Children's Hospital

Read full article on original website
miltonindependent.com
Audubon Vermont will be counting birds in Chittenden and Franklin Counties on Dec. 17
This year, during the 123rd Audubon Christmas Bird Count, a local group of bird-lovers will be doing a Tri-County census in parts of Chittenden, Franklin and Lamoille counties. On Saturday December 17, people might see slow-moving cars and/or folks with binoculars in the Milton, Fairfax, Fletcher, Westford, Cambridge, Underhill, Jericho and Jeffersonville area.
miltonindependent.com
Milton Town School District to host community dinner and discussion on draft Equity Policy Dec. 6
Next Tuesday, the Milton Town School District will be hosting a dinner and discussion on the district’s draft equity policy. The nine page policy, available for a full read here, is wide-ranging, enumerating different actions the district can take to make school accessible and inclusive especially for those who feel the effects of exclusion or face additional barriers like poverty.
