Upon entering Remedy Place, you wouldn’t immediately know that it’s a wellness hotspot beloved by the likes of Drake and Kacey Musgraves — the 7,200-square-foot space doesn’t look like your run-of-the-mill venue to get acupuncture or an I.V. drip (two of the many services on its menu). Rather than clinical-looking treatment beds in stark white rooms separated by hospital-gown-blue curtains, there are cozy lounge chairs, a cafe that offers juice and tonics, and spacious rooms where you can, say, take an ice bath or hang in an infrared sauna with your pals. Aesthetically, the interior looks like a darker-colored version of Kim Kardashian’s house.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO