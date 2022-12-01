Volunteers load hundreds of Michigan Christmas trees for donation to military families through ‘Trees for Troops’ 2022

Read full article on original website
From unhoused to housed, resident of Kalamazoo’s new LodgeHouse thankful for apartment
KALAMAZOO, MI — Living in Florida at the time, Norwida Sweder lost her job and three months later her place to live. “I went into a pretty deep depression, to the point there was stuff all over my house. I really didn’t care about anything,” she said of her life in February 2021. “I didn’t know how to deal with anything. At that point it became overwhelming.”
Portage celebrates holiday season with annual Tree Lighting Ceremony
PORTAGE, MI -- Community members gathered at Portage City Centre to celebrate the annual Traditional Holiday and Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 3. Attendees started outside the Mayor’s Tree to hear the reading of an ‘I Love Portage’ poem by a local student before the tree was lit.
Coast Guard Christmas ship arrives in Chicago with 1,200 trees from Michigan
The U.S. Coast Guard announced this weekend that its 2022 Christmas Tree Ship run has been a success. The crew of the cutter Mackinaw pulled up alongside Navy Pier a few days ago and has now finished offloading 1,200 Christmas trees, which will go to Chicago area families. The Mackinaw’s...
Detroit News
Deck the halls with higher prices: Inflation hits Michigan's Christmas tree market
Huron Township — Every November, Ole and Karen Thorsrud look for a real Christmas tree they can display in the home they share with their 1-year-old Labradoodle, Elly, through Christmas and the New Year. This year was no different for the Grosse Ile couple, who visited the Huron Christmas...
Local Animal Shelters are in Trouble. There’s Not Enough Room
We at Townsquare Media have been working with the Humane Society of West Michigan for many years featuring on our radio programs adoptable pets, dogs, cats, small animals, in hopes they will find, as they like to say, their "furever" home. We have had a lot of success as over 92% of the pets we have featured have found a loving home.
Southern Indiana Christmas Light Display Named Best in the State
One popular Christmas light display here in the Evansville area was recently named the best in the state of Indiana. As you know, there are so many Christmas light displays throughout the country. Here in Indiana, we have a lot...especially in southern Indiana. These light displays have become traditions for families to visit once or even multiple times every year. The website, Travel and Leasure, recently put together a list of the best Christmas light displays in each state. When it comes to Indiana it's one that we here in the Evansville area have visited a few times throughout the years.
Free trolley rides offered to view holiday lights in Spring Lake
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Free trolley rides to view the holiday lights of Spring Lake will be offered over the next several weekends. Harbor Transit is offering park-and-ride shuttles on Friday and Saturday nights for the first three weekends of December. The Lakeshore Trolley will travel between the Spring...
It Is Illegal To Throw These 5 Things Away In Michigan
The list of items that are illegal to throw in the trash in Michigan is kind of surprising. Many of us may not realize that it's not just local garbage companies making up the rules about what they can and cannot take to landfills. Michigan has laws in place to help protect the environment and conserve dwindling space in landfills according to Michigan.gov,
Your week in metro Detroit: I jumped at chance to visit pot farm
When Lume, one of the largest cannabis companies in Michigan, offered me the opportunity to come visit its outdoor farm in northern Michigan, I jumped at the chance. I had never visited an outdoor marijuana farm before and the timing of the October visit coincided with the harvest, known as “Croptober” in the industry.
DNR: Winter is the best time to check for this tree-killing invasive pest
‘Tis the season for helping Michigan keep a tree-killing invasive pest at bay. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Agriculture and Rural Development are encouraging people to keep an eye out this winter for signs of the hemlock woolly adelgid: a tiny, aphid-like insect that can cause significant harm to Michigan’s estimated 170 million hemlock trees.
Fox17
West MI animal shelter numbers, length of stays continues to soar
WEST OLIVE, Mich. — West Michigan’s largest animal shelters are still seeing large numbers of animals coming amid falling adoption rates. Harbor Humane Society says they, the Humane Society of West Michigan and the Kent County Animal Shelter are struggling to keep up with the number of animals requiring lengthier stays.
'They don't have anybody coming to see them': Demand grows for Meals on Wheels program in West MI
NORTON SHORES, Mich. — It's the season of giving and a local organization is hoping people will give their time volunteering. Meals on Wheels offers nutritious home-delivered meals for the elderly and disabled across West Michigan. Besides being an associate pastor at a local church, Ronald Pimpleton also works...
What Was a Grand Rapids Christmas a Long Time Ago?
Over the years Christmas has changed so much in Grand Rapids. Downtown was the center of excitement with large department stores bustling with crowds, seeing Santa, the beautiful Christmas decorations throughout downtown, and the fabulous animated windows of the stores. There was Steketee's, Herpolsheimer's and Wurzburg's. Wurzburg's always had those fabulous windows.
Michigan family seeks living donor for dying father
That includes one family from west Michigan looking for a living donor for their father, who is dying.
Massive, very rare sunfish washes ashore at NC coast; huge fish preserved for museum display
Researchers picked up the fish Thursday and brought it back to the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh.
South Haven beach may switch to double red flags when closed to swimming
SOUTH HAVEN, MI – When the Lake Michigan conditions became dangerous in South Haven, a single red flag with a white “no swimming” illustration has warned people to stay out of the water. A new warning could be in place this summer. If approved by city leaders,...
Grow with KARE: Burning bush banned by MN Department of Ag
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A fan favorite for it's fall color, burning bush will takes it's place on the restricted list for Minnesota noxious weeds come January. The long process of evaluating winged euonymus, also known as burning bush, as led the MN Department of Agriculture to designate it as a noxious weed. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, burning bush will be on the restricted list meaning it can no longer be sold or brought into the state.
Extreme milkshake shop moving to downtown Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN, MI — Less than a year after opening, a Grand Haven milkshake business that brought extreme milkshakes to the community is moving downtown and expanding its menu. Bad Habit Shakes, at 1307 S. Beacon Blvd, specializes in “extreme shakes,” topped with slices of cake, cotton candy and...
When Was Michigan’s Warmest Christmas and How Warm Did it Get?
Over the years Michigan has experienced a wide range of weather conditions on Christmas day. We've had our fair share of snowy, freezing, and rainy holidays. Was there ever a time that we experienced a warm Christmas? Can you remember a time when we had spring-like conditions? Well, believe it or not, there was a time when Michiganders woke up to a warm Christmas and it was only 40 years ago.
White Christmas in Michigan? For some it’s a sure bet, for others it’ll be iffy
The question is starting: Will we have a white Christmas? Let’s first look at what climatology shows us as the historical chance of a white Christmas at any location in Michigan. Firstly, we have to determine what we want to call a “white Christmas.” Most people call a white...
