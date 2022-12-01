ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Local hospitals see record number of respiratory cases

INDIANAPOLIS — Flu cases are especially high in Indiana right now with millions of people across the country infected. According to the CDC, there have been 6.2 million cases so far this flu season. Doctors say the typical flu season doesn’t usually peak until the beginning of the year....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Local hospital warns flu is surging in kids and adults

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As fall turns to winter, the illnesses doctors tend to see during colder weather, including the flu, are surging in central Indiana. Dr. Jen Barker, a pediatric emergency medicine physician with Ascension St. Vincent in Indianapolis, says several illnesses are hitting at the same time, sending many kids and adults to local emergency rooms.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Snowball Express returns from pandemic larger than ever

INDIANAPOLIS — A special scene returned to the Indianapolis International Airport Saturday for families of fallen Hoosier heroes. Fifteen local military families headed to Florida on the Snowball Express. They joined hundreds of families nationwide who will spend the next few days at Disney World thanks to the Gary...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Riverview Health implementing flu restrictions

Riverview Health plans to implement flu restrictions starting Monday due to an increase in cases. The hospital said it will implement the following temporary restrictions:. No visitors with influenza-like illness, fever or cough. No visitors under the age of 16, unless special arrangements are made. No visitors except immediate family,...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigating person shot on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating a shooting late Sunday morning on the east side of Indianapolis in the neighborhood south of Arsenal Tech High School. Police were called at 11:40 a.m. to the 400 block of Arsenal Avenue, between New York and Michigan streets, and located a person who appeared to have gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital conscious and stable.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Senior living community releases holiday gift guide

WESTFIELD, Ind. — The holidays are in full swing, and every year, it seems like there's one or two on the list who can be tricky to buy for because they have it all. CarDon & Associates just released its "Senior Gift Guide." Gift ideas include digital Aura picture...
WESTFIELD, IN
WISH-TV

Holcomb hospitalized, diagnosed with pneumonia

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb was diagnosed Thursday with pneumonia and was hospitalized, his press secretary said in a Friday afternoon tweet. The tweet did not say where the 54-year-old governor was hospitalized. “Gov. Holcomb went to the doctor Thursday afternoon thinking it was the flu, but he...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indianapolis police locate man missing from northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police located a man who has been reported missing from the northwest side of Indianapolis. Jerry Tucker, 71, was last seen Friday afternoon. Police said he was located safely Saturday morning. Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?. There are specific standards a person's disappearance must...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Purple Shamrock Farm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Stephanie Strothmann, owner and farmer of Purple Shamrock Farm. Purple Shamrock Farm offers “Incredible pupper appetizers” (I.P.A.) dog treats linked with a local brewery in...
SEYMOUR, IN
wbiw.com

12 Strays of Christmas at Bloomington Animal Shelter

BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Animal Shelter is celebrating the 12 Strays of Christmas. From December 8th until December 23rd the shelter is waiving adoption fees on selected animals. Each day during a special holiday promotion with B97 and Pizza X a dog and cat will be featured on Bloomington’s...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
korncountry.com

North Vernon’s Brick Street Restaurant gets grant

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs recently announced that 10 properties will be awarded $728,671 through the Historic Renovation Grant Program. The program is designed to preserve and rehabilitate historic properties to further incentivize downtown economic development across Indiana. Eligible properties for this grant program...
NORTH VERNON, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy