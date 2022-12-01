Read full article on original website
Current Publishing
The greatest gift: After years of medical setbacks, mom of 5 finds strength in blessing others
For Jill Olecki, losing both of her legs wasn’t nearly the most difficult challenge she faced in the last three years. Despite multiple cancer diagnoses, months she doesn’t remember, a totaled van and two amputations, the mother of five said being away from her children was the hardest battle to face.
Carmel girl spreading holiday cheer to Riley patients with annual toy drive
CARMEL, Ind. — Fourteen-year-old Lady Carrington Craig wears a lot of hats. She's a freshman at University High School and is preparing for finals. She also runs her own nonprofit called the Carrington and Friends Foundation, which she started when she was just 4 years old. "It's very cool...
Local hospitals see record number of respiratory cases
INDIANAPOLIS — Flu cases are especially high in Indiana right now with millions of people across the country infected. According to the CDC, there have been 6.2 million cases so far this flu season. Doctors say the typical flu season doesn’t usually peak until the beginning of the year....
WISH-TV
Local hospital warns flu is surging in kids and adults
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As fall turns to winter, the illnesses doctors tend to see during colder weather, including the flu, are surging in central Indiana. Dr. Jen Barker, a pediatric emergency medicine physician with Ascension St. Vincent in Indianapolis, says several illnesses are hitting at the same time, sending many kids and adults to local emergency rooms.
Snowball Express returns from pandemic larger than ever
INDIANAPOLIS — A special scene returned to the Indianapolis International Airport Saturday for families of fallen Hoosier heroes. Fifteen local military families headed to Florida on the Snowball Express. They joined hundreds of families nationwide who will spend the next few days at Disney World thanks to the Gary...
Bartholomew County Humane Society trying to find person who abandoned dog
The Bartholomew County Humane Society is trying to find out more information about a dog that was abandoned at its facility Tuesday morning.
Current Publishing
Riverview Health implementing flu restrictions
Riverview Health plans to implement flu restrictions starting Monday due to an increase in cases. The hospital said it will implement the following temporary restrictions:. No visitors with influenza-like illness, fever or cough. No visitors under the age of 16, unless special arrangements are made. No visitors except immediate family,...
IMPD investigating person shot on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating a shooting late Sunday morning on the east side of Indianapolis in the neighborhood south of Arsenal Tech High School. Police were called at 11:40 a.m. to the 400 block of Arsenal Avenue, between New York and Michigan streets, and located a person who appeared to have gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital conscious and stable.
Fishers mom frustrated over yearlong delay for son's custom wheelchair
FISHERS, Ind. — Every day when Christa Dooley's son, Jacob, comes home from school, she hopes to have good news for him regarding his long-awaited wheelchair. Wednesday was not that day. "It just doesn't make sense that it takes so long for something he needs so badly," she told...
Senior living community releases holiday gift guide
WESTFIELD, Ind. — The holidays are in full swing, and every year, it seems like there's one or two on the list who can be tricky to buy for because they have it all. CarDon & Associates just released its "Senior Gift Guide." Gift ideas include digital Aura picture...
Man arrested for central Indiana police chase, hitting patrol car injuring officer
GREENE COUNTY, Indiana — A driver was arrested Saturday night following a police chase through two central Indiana counties that ended with the driver hitting a police vehicle, injuring a sergeant. The chase began just before 7 p.m. when two Greene County deputies approached an SUV, driven by Cody...
WISH-TV
Holcomb hospitalized, diagnosed with pneumonia
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb was diagnosed Thursday with pneumonia and was hospitalized, his press secretary said in a Friday afternoon tweet. The tweet did not say where the 54-year-old governor was hospitalized. “Gov. Holcomb went to the doctor Thursday afternoon thinking it was the flu, but he...
Indianapolis police locate man missing from northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police located a man who has been reported missing from the northwest side of Indianapolis. Jerry Tucker, 71, was last seen Friday afternoon. Police said he was located safely Saturday morning. Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?. There are specific standards a person's disappearance must...
'Life-changing' drug treatment program at Bartholomew County jail recognizes latest graduates
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Bartholomew County sheriff is recognizing the graduates of BART, the jail's drug treatment program. BART stands for begin, accept, reveal and transform. Organizers call them core, clinical parts to bring about change in any person. How does it work?. The program lasts 12 weeks and...
Edgewood Fire Department receives Safe Haven Baby Box
Indiana's 92nd Safe Haven Baby Box was dedicated Wednesday at the Edgewood Fire Department, located at 3323 Nichol Avenue in Anderson.
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Purple Shamrock Farm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Stephanie Strothmann, owner and farmer of Purple Shamrock Farm. Purple Shamrock Farm offers “Incredible pupper appetizers” (I.P.A.) dog treats linked with a local brewery in...
wbiw.com
12 Strays of Christmas at Bloomington Animal Shelter
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Animal Shelter is celebrating the 12 Strays of Christmas. From December 8th until December 23rd the shelter is waiving adoption fees on selected animals. Each day during a special holiday promotion with B97 and Pizza X a dog and cat will be featured on Bloomington’s...
korncountry.com
North Vernon’s Brick Street Restaurant gets grant
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs recently announced that 10 properties will be awarded $728,671 through the Historic Renovation Grant Program. The program is designed to preserve and rehabilitate historic properties to further incentivize downtown economic development across Indiana. Eligible properties for this grant program...
University of Indianapolis researchers hopeful with new effort to identify Herb Baumeister victims
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Monday, the Hamilton County coroner announced a new effort to help identify the remains of murder victims found at Fox Hollow Farm in 1996. Robert Graves has lived on the property for the past 15 years. "When we first got here, we decided that we were...
2 years later, dog at Clinton County Humane Society still searching for home
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — After a two-year stay at the Humane Society of Clinton County, one dog is still looking for his forever home. Andre is a German shepherd mix who will take some time to trust people, and for good reason. Andre showed up to the shelter Nov....
