We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Interior stylist Robin Daprato‘s cozy, neutral, and inviting Toronto home has actually been featured twice on Apartment Therapy, and in the six years she’s lived there, the space has grown and changed along with her. The barstools in the kitchen have been swapped, new accent tables pepper the living room, and the bedroom has been painted. One thing that hasn’t changed much, though, is the genius pegboard wall in the dining area, which Daprato counts as one of her proudest DIYs, even though she had some help with it.

5 DAYS AGO