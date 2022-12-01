ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wide Open Country

The Farmhouse Christmas Décor We're Buying This Year

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. It's that time of the year to light Christmas candles, make sugar cookies, and of course, put up the Christmas tree. The warm feelings of the holiday season surely set in once your house is fully decorated -- and this year, we're loving a classic farmhouse style to help add a rustic flair to our mantles, windows, and living rooms. Our favorite farmhouse Christmas décor adds a cozy, vintage feel to the home, so we rounded up our favorite finds that we'll be adding to our own shopping carts this year.
Mashed

Aldi's Gouda Holiday Trees Are Back For The Festive Season

Whether it's Starbucks holiday cups or Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes, there's something that excites people about seeing seasonal products as winter approaches. In 2019, Design Analytics reported the results of a survey that looked at whether people would be more likely to buy such items as cans of Coca-Cola or Pepsi with holiday-themed packaging or the standard counterpart. For every person who would go for the nonseasonal option, there were about two consumers who would prefer the holiday packaging. When it came to Coca-Cola, people were more likely to say the holiday packaging sent a message that the soda "tastes great."
CNN

44 gifts for even the pickiest men on your holiday list

To help you find the best holiday and Christmas gifts as soon as possible, we’ve rounded up our absolute favorite gifts for the men in your life. Whether it’s for your dad, husband, boyfriend, grandfather or any other guy, here are some gifts they’ll actually want this holiday season.
Rolling Stone

The Best Gifts on Amazon for Everyone on Your List

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Gifting can be a stressful ordeal — especially if you’re running from store to store looking for the right present for everyone on your list. Luckily, there’s Amazon to lessen the stress. The everything store (unsurprisingly) offers some of the best gifts — either for loved ones or for yourself. What Are the Best Gifts on Amazon? The best gifts on Amazon range from apparel and accessories to the latest tech and best-selling books. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the...
CNN

36 holiday gift ideas for the person who has everything

To help you find a great gift for the most difficult people on your holiday giving list, we scoured the internet, and asked a few difficult-to-shop-for people in our own lives for insight, to create this list of perfect holiday gifts for the person who has everything.
thezoereport.com

No Matter What Holiday You’re Celebrating This Season, You’ll Love These Chic Decor Finds

Oftentimes when shopping for holiday decor, it’s typical to find pages upon pages of Christmas decorations — and really, not much else. However, that’s certainly not the only holiday happening this time of year. While not always recognized by retailers, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa take place around the same time, and the celebrations and gatherings around them offer just as many opportunities to use chic holiday decor to create tablescapes, displays around the home, and more.
HelloGiggles

How to Make Wrapping Presents Not Suck, According to The Home Edit

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission. We’ve all been there. Your back aching from being hunched over for so long, tape...
StyleCaster

Grab It While You Can: Kim Kardashian & Meghan Markle Swear By This $9 Body Oil That Has 66,000 Perfect Ratings on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Dark spots and stretch marks are normal occurrences. We get them, you get them, everyone gets them! They’re nothing to conceal, but if you are on the market for a remedy that’ll help fade both, boy have we found the product for you.  Bio-Oil’s iconic Skincare Oil has garnered praises from tons of celebs, including Kim Kardashian and Meghan Markle. It has also earned over 66,000 perfect five-star ratings and is Amazon’s No.1 bestselling body oil.  Not to mention, it’s down to...

