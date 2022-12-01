Philippine Blockchain Week aims to be a carbon-neutral event by partnering with KlimaDAO to offset its carbon footprint. KlimaDAO will facilitate the retirement of 500 tons of carbon for the seven-day event. It has been calculated that the event itself will have a carbon footprint of 228 tons of carbon dioxide, factoring in the emissions derived from the event, including food, event activities, as well as flights and hotel stays.

3 DAYS AGO