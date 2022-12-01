Read full article on original website
Philippine Block Awards honored country’s top blockchain innovators
Manila, Philippines — Philippine Blockchain Week is proud to present the honorees of the first ever Philippine Block Awards which included leaders in financial, technology, and business industries for supporting and promoting the adoption of blockchain in the country. The Philippine Block Awards was the closing ceremony of the...
The Philippines is miles ahead in blockchain regulations: Mark Vernon on CoinGeek Backstage
Filipino regulators deserve praise for the pace at which they are regulating the digital asset and blockchain industry, fostering innovation while still protecting investors. This is according to Mark Vernon, the co-founder and vice chairman of the Fintech Philippines Association, who says the Southeast Asian country can be a world leader in blockchain.
What is the DNA of BSV? Christen Ager-Hanssen talks what real Bitcoin is capable of
NChain Group’s new CEO Christen Ager-Hanssen co-hosted a Twitter spaces session with Kurt Wuckert Jr. to discuss the Bitcoin SV (BSV) ecosystem. He called it the DNA of BSV. It was an exciting look at the latest and upcoming developments in BSV. Wuckert on GorillaPool. Wuckert explains that GorillaPool...
Bitcoin Association announces the appointment of Marcin Zarakowski as new Managing Director
The Bitcoin Association for BSV, the Switzerland-based global non-profit industry organisation that supports the use of the Bitcoin SV blockchain, is pleased to announce the appointment of Marcin Zarakowski as its new Managing Director. Bitcoin Association is a non-profit association (Verein) based in Switzerland and the global industry organisation which...
Huobi, Poloniex announce partnership after denying rumors of merger
Barely a week after denying rumors of a merger, Huobi and Poloniex have entered into a strategic partnership that both parties say will improve their offerings for users. “The two exchanges will progressively cooperate in multiple business aspects including HT ecosystem development, project connectivity, liquidity sharing, and global compliance – committing to build the world’s top trading platform and gaining the trust of users,” said Huobi’s statement on the alliance.
Philippine Blockchain Week to offset 500 tons of carbon footprint through KlimaDAO
Philippine Blockchain Week aims to be a carbon-neutral event by partnering with KlimaDAO to offset its carbon footprint. KlimaDAO will facilitate the retirement of 500 tons of carbon for the seven-day event. It has been calculated that the event itself will have a carbon footprint of 228 tons of carbon dioxide, factoring in the emissions derived from the event, including food, event activities, as well as flights and hotel stays.
Brazil seeks executive assent as it moves closer to robust digital asset legal framework
Brazil has been calling for a piece of legislation that will govern its growing digital asset industry—and after nearly seven years, the coast appears to be clear for the bill. The country’s Chamber of Deputies voted to pass the digital asset bill into law on Tuesday after years of...
Israel’s chief economist recommends sweeping digital asset guidelines
Shira Greenberg, Chief Economist at Israel’s Ministry of Finance, has submitted a report containing recommendations for regulating digital assets in the country. The 109-page report was published on November 28 and appeared to have piqued the interest of top government officials. The top of the agenda for Greenberg is...
Australia: Scammers luring digital asset owners with fake paper wallets
Australian scammers are using fake paper wallets to target unsuspecting digital asset owners before fleecing them, police in the southeastern state of New South Wales have revealed. According to a social media announcement by the NSW police, a number of people in the state have fallen for this trick and...
Maersk, IBM shut down blockchain-enabled supply chain project over lack of commercial viability
Danish shipping giant Maersk and multinational technology company IBM have announced they are winding up TradeLens, their joint project citing the lack of the mettle to operate as an independent business. TradeLens was a collaborative venture by both entities seeking to use blockchain to improve the supply chain industry. Founded...
FTX or no FTX, more exchange regulation was always coming
To the surprise of almost nobody, governments are ramping up efforts to regulate digital asset exchanges. The recent collapse of FTX came with all the usual revelations about missing reserves, “loans” between related entities, and general rule-breaking. Such is the outrage that a regulatory response is almost mandatory, and United States Senators Ron Wyden (D-OR) and Sherrod Brown (D-OH) this week started the ball rolling.
Reserve Bank of India launches country’s first retail CBDC pilot
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kickstarted the first pilot for its central bank digital currency (CBDC), the e–rupee. The pilot began on December 1, 2022, according to a press statement signed by Yogesh Dayal, chief general manager of the RBI. In October, the central bank hinted that the experiment will launch in December, and the latest release provides clarity to all interested parties.
