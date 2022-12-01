ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

WMTW

Clouds return ahead of Saturday’s rain

The next cold front arrives Saturday with low pressure tracking well to the north and west of the area. This will result in mainly rain with gusty southerly winds, especially along the Maine coastline. The front exits by Sunday morning bringing a period of dry weather that lasts through Monday. Another front approaches Tuesday for another round of mainly rain into Wednesday.
MAINE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

What Was That Boom Heard Around the Seacoast Thursday Night?

A loud boom was heard by many on Thursday night around the Seacoast region, according to reports posted to the Rockingham Alert Facebook page. Commenters flooded the page with reports of hearing the noise around 10:45 p.m., with reports coming in from Danville, Kingston, Exeter, Hampton, Brentwood, Fremont, Atkinson, Somersworth, and Greenland. Some heard it happen several times.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
Turnto10.com

First 'snow' of season observed in parts of Rhode Island Thursday morning

Several coastal communities in Rhode Island woke up to a surprise wintry precipitation Thursday morning. The first "snow" of the season for several towns. Viewers Chimed In with videos and pictures of graupel falling shortly before sunrise in Westerley. Graupel, which is often confused with snow, is a type of precipitation that forms when a snowflake collides with a supercooled water droplet to form a "snow pellet". As Christine Clayton, a viewer from Westerly, described it, "not quite snow, not quite sleet...sneet."
RHODE ISLAND STATE
B98.5

11 Must Visit Holiday Light Displays In Maine / New Hampshire

There are so many magical things about the Holidays - food, presents, music, religeous services... For many, though, the most amazing thing about the Holiday season are the lights. Our lights have come so far in a short amount of time. In the 1820s, people were putting lit candles on...
MAINE STATE
whatsupnewp.com

Gale Warning is in effect for Narragansett Bay on Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued a Gale Warning for Narragansett Bay, Rhode Island coastal waters, and Massachusetts coastal waters. The warning, which is in effect from 9 am to 6 pm on Saturday, December 3, warns that strong winds will cause hazardous seas, which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Q97.9

10 Things You Aren’t Allowed to Throw Away in Maine

Believe it or not, Maine is one of the best states in the country when it comes to recycling and proper disposal of trash. But that doesn't mean everyone understands or knows what exactly they're trying to recycle or toss in the trash. There's actually a handful of items that...
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

We’ll Miss These 20 New Hampshire Restaurants That Closed This Year

They say that all good things must come to an end. As we enter the final month of 2022, folks are no doubt reflecting on the good, the bad, and the ugly of the past twelve months. Folks in the restaurant industry are no exception. They're almost certainly looking back on the past year, how it's fared for their business, and contemplating ways in which they can grow and evolve in 2023.
MAINE STATE
WCAX

21 dead geese found along Northeast Kingdom lake

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wildlife experts are investigating what happened to a flock of geese in the Northeast Kingdom after 21 were found dead at Crystal Lake State Park in Barton last week. Josh Degreenia and his friend, Larry Allard, were there with metal detectors, looking for coins or maybe...
BARTON, VT
WMTW

Maine health officials: How to stay healthy for the holidays

The Urgent Care in South Portland has seen an uptick in the number of flu cases, while COVID-19 cases are actually down, according to Urgent Care's owner. Maine's Total Coverage asked health officials what we all can do to remain healthy this holiday season. "The first thing everybody needs to...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Maine

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for their delicious food and great service.
MAINE STATE
NECN

Blue Crabs Now Migrating to Maine From Chesapeake Bay

Blue crabs are now in Maine. This means they are no longer exclusive to Chesapeake Bay. The Gulf of Maine continues to warm at the fastest rate of any body of water in the world in the last five years. And this could be a reason why the crabs are expanding their migration pattern northward.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Your Roadside Mailbox Could Be In Violation of Maine Law

Roadside mailboxes are as common in Maine as pine trees. I grew up on a street where our home and all the others on our street, had mailboxes at our doors, and as a young kid, I just thought that's the way it was done. Since then, every house I've lived in has had a roadside mailbox, making it easy for postal workers to pull up and drop off the mail without having to get out of the truck.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

10 Crazy, Odd and Funny Items Bought at Marden’s in Maine

I did buy it when I saw it at Marden's. Ya gotta love Marden's. A store with everything you had no idea you needed and wanted. There are 14 Marden's in Maine but there are only really three that I frequent. The big one (with a part-time produce department!) in Scarborough I often find myself there. If you were one of the dozens of people recently in Marden's scarfing up all the snow markers - good for you! Then in the summertime, I am at the Marden's in Lincoln and Houlton. That's because those are the towns that sandwich where I have a camp.
MAINE STATE

