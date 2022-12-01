Read full article on original website
Clouds return ahead of Saturday’s rain
The next cold front arrives Saturday with low pressure tracking well to the north and west of the area. This will result in mainly rain with gusty southerly winds, especially along the Maine coastline. The front exits by Sunday morning bringing a period of dry weather that lasts through Monday. Another front approaches Tuesday for another round of mainly rain into Wednesday.
What Was That Boom Heard Around the Seacoast Thursday Night?
A loud boom was heard by many on Thursday night around the Seacoast region, according to reports posted to the Rockingham Alert Facebook page. Commenters flooded the page with reports of hearing the noise around 10:45 p.m., with reports coming in from Danville, Kingston, Exeter, Hampton, Brentwood, Fremont, Atkinson, Somersworth, and Greenland. Some heard it happen several times.
Maine Hunters Set Impressive New Record for Deer Taken This Fall
For the Fall season, Maine hunters broke a 60-plus year record in the amount of deer they took. According to reports, hunters in the state tagged over 42,000 deer. However, that number is expected to grow as archery and muzzleloader season continues until Dec. 10. Deer biologist for the Maine...
First 'snow' of season observed in parts of Rhode Island Thursday morning
Several coastal communities in Rhode Island woke up to a surprise wintry precipitation Thursday morning. The first "snow" of the season for several towns. Viewers Chimed In with videos and pictures of graupel falling shortly before sunrise in Westerley. Graupel, which is often confused with snow, is a type of precipitation that forms when a snowflake collides with a supercooled water droplet to form a "snow pellet". As Christine Clayton, a viewer from Westerly, described it, "not quite snow, not quite sleet...sneet."
Winter tires vs. all-season: What's best for winter in Maine?
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — As winter in Maine rapidly approaches, now is the perfect time to consider which tires may benefit your driving needs the best when snow hits the ground. "All-season is a little bit of a misnomer," Tim Winkeler said, as he walked NEWS CENTER Maine through...
New Hampshire driver killed during Wednesday wind storm
SUNAPEE, N.H. — A blustery storm whipped up gusts up to 60 mph in New England, knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses. In New Hampshire, a driver was killed after hitting a tree that was falling across a road. The high winds knocked down...
11 Must Visit Holiday Light Displays In Maine / New Hampshire
There are so many magical things about the Holidays - food, presents, music, religeous services... For many, though, the most amazing thing about the Holiday season are the lights. Our lights have come so far in a short amount of time. In the 1820s, people were putting lit candles on...
Gale Warning is in effect for Narragansett Bay on Saturday
The National Weather Service has issued a Gale Warning for Narragansett Bay, Rhode Island coastal waters, and Massachusetts coastal waters. The warning, which is in effect from 9 am to 6 pm on Saturday, December 3, warns that strong winds will cause hazardous seas, which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
10 Things You Aren’t Allowed to Throw Away in Maine
Believe it or not, Maine is one of the best states in the country when it comes to recycling and proper disposal of trash. But that doesn't mean everyone understands or knows what exactly they're trying to recycle or toss in the trash. There's actually a handful of items that...
Maine Family Moves to Las Vegas and Immediately Regrets it After U-Haul is Stolen
A little over a week ago, Mainers Adam, Melissa Bair, and their six children packed up and moved everything they had from Maine to Las Vegas. The family loaded up a Ford Expedition and a U-Haul, and planned to start a new chapter of their lives in Vegas. What they did not know was just how soon they would miss Maine, and why.
We’ll Miss These 20 New Hampshire Restaurants That Closed This Year
They say that all good things must come to an end. As we enter the final month of 2022, folks are no doubt reflecting on the good, the bad, and the ugly of the past twelve months. Folks in the restaurant industry are no exception. They're almost certainly looking back on the past year, how it's fared for their business, and contemplating ways in which they can grow and evolve in 2023.
21 dead geese found along Northeast Kingdom lake
BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wildlife experts are investigating what happened to a flock of geese in the Northeast Kingdom after 21 were found dead at Crystal Lake State Park in Barton last week. Josh Degreenia and his friend, Larry Allard, were there with metal detectors, looking for coins or maybe...
Maine health officials: How to stay healthy for the holidays
The Urgent Care in South Portland has seen an uptick in the number of flu cases, while COVID-19 cases are actually down, according to Urgent Care's owner. Maine's Total Coverage asked health officials what we all can do to remain healthy this holiday season. "The first thing everybody needs to...
The Majority of Mainers Didn’t Realize This is The Smallest County
We all tend to wonder about how many people live in our city, state, or county, and it seems to me that we always love to read articles about the size of our communities. But I have always wondered what county in Maine is the very smallest. Now, I don't...
Only Mainers Know What This Mark on L.L. Bean Tags Mean
What was once founded in Maine is now a national company you see everywhere you go. Flannel-lined jeans, bean boots, and outdoor gear are only some of what the retail company L.L. Bean prides itself in. The outdoor gear company started more than 100 years ago here in Maine and...
3 Great Steakhouses in Maine
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for their delicious food and great service.
Blue Crabs Now Migrating to Maine From Chesapeake Bay
Blue crabs are now in Maine. This means they are no longer exclusive to Chesapeake Bay. The Gulf of Maine continues to warm at the fastest rate of any body of water in the world in the last five years. And this could be a reason why the crabs are expanding their migration pattern northward.
Your Roadside Mailbox Could Be In Violation of Maine Law
Roadside mailboxes are as common in Maine as pine trees. I grew up on a street where our home and all the others on our street, had mailboxes at our doors, and as a young kid, I just thought that's the way it was done. Since then, every house I've lived in has had a roadside mailbox, making it easy for postal workers to pull up and drop off the mail without having to get out of the truck.
The Best Place To Live In New Hampshire
New Hampshire has quite a bit to offer those looking to move, but there's a particular city in the state that offers a great quality of life. Here's more.
10 Crazy, Odd and Funny Items Bought at Marden’s in Maine
I did buy it when I saw it at Marden's. Ya gotta love Marden's. A store with everything you had no idea you needed and wanted. There are 14 Marden's in Maine but there are only really three that I frequent. The big one (with a part-time produce department!) in Scarborough I often find myself there. If you were one of the dozens of people recently in Marden's scarfing up all the snow markers - good for you! Then in the summertime, I am at the Marden's in Lincoln and Houlton. That's because those are the towns that sandwich where I have a camp.
