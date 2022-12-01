Read full article on original website
Chloe George shares debut EP Penny
Chloe George achieved TikTok virality via her 2021 voice memo cover of “Ghost Town,” the track (produced by an artist who shall not be named in this post) that launched 070 Shake’s career. In her four short years since graduating from NYU’s Clive Davis School of Music, Chloe has become a sought-after songwriter, with credits on tracks by the likes of Dua Lipa and Normani. Now based in Los Angeles and signed to The FADER’s own record label, she’s stepped into her career’s next chapter with the release of her debut EP, Penny.
Phoebe Bridgers and Storefront Chuch honor Mimi Parker with Low cover
Lukas Frank (Storefront Church) and Phoebe Bridgers have shared a cover of “Words,” the opening track from Low’s debut studio LP, I Could Live in Hope, released 28 years ago today. Frank and Bridgers recorded their new rendition in tribute to Mimi Parker, Low’s drummer and co-lead vocalist, who died last month at 55 after a long battle with ovarian cancer.
Holly Robinson Peete Pays Tribute To Late ‘Sesame Street’ Star Bob McGrath With Touching Throwback Video
Bob McGrath of Sesame Street died at the age of 90 and Holly Robinson Peete took to social media to pay tribute to the late star. The actor shared a video of when she was a kid on the set of the children’s show sharing the set with McGrath. “This news has me wrecked!” Peete wrote on Instagram. “I first met Bob McGrath in 1969 when my father and him starred together on #SesameStreet. He was the guy you saw on TV. The nicest, sweetest, kindest man.” Peete continued, “The first time my brother and I got to be on Sesame Street...
A$AP Rocky shares new song “Shittin’ Me”
A$AP Rocky has dropped new song "Shittin' Me." The track is taken from the soundtrack to racing video game Need For Speed Unbound, which was released earlier this week. "Shittin' Me" is produced by Krash, who worked on two tracks on Rocky's 2018 album TESTING. Scroll down to hear the new song now.
Lil Peep’s 2015 mixtape Live Forever is now on streaming platforms
Seven years ago today, Lil Peep released his second mixtape, Live Forever. The release came as the rapper began to gain a following within the nascent SoundCloud rap scene thanks to his single “Star Shopping” (recently certified platinum), but Live Forever has stayed off of streaming services since then thanks to sample clearance issues. On the seventh anniversary of its release, Live Forever is now available to stream on all major platforms.
Latto shares “FTCU” feat. GloRilla and Gangsta Boo
Latto has shared a new song called “FTCU” (Fuck The Club Up) featuring GloRilla and Gangsta Boo. True to its title, the track is a bass-heavy, dancefloor-ready anthem for those who refuse to let the cold weather stop them from getting rowdy in the VIP. Latto and Gangsta Boo tag team the call-and-response chorus and the ad-lib-packed first verse, and GloRilla gets the second verse all to herself, taking the opportunity to rattle off her list of club wills and won’ts. (She won’t show ID or give out her number in any situation, or even show up if she’s not getting paid on the backend. She will get the party going as soon as she walks in, but she’ll also keep her pistol and a crew of shooters on hand in case things go south.)
Song You Need: Bad Bunny’s reunion with Arcangel is no nostalgia trip
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. When an artist becomes one of the biggest pop stars in the world, it's always a treat to watch their early music videos. Before Bad Bunny conquered stadiums and streaming platforms worldwide, he was a Latin trap artist out of Puerto Rico making heaters like "Tu No Vive Asi" with Arcangel. Peep the music video, a gritty clip with more quad and motorbike wheelies than Meek Mill's "Ima Boss," accompanying a song about conquering everything by any means necessary. That's quite a distance from this year's Un Verano Sin Ti and "Ojitos Lindos," right?
Elton John will headline Glastonbury 2023
Elton John has been named as the first headliner for Glastonbury 2023. The festival date will mark his first time playing the festival as well as being his final ever U.K. performance as he approaches retirement. In a statement, Elton John said, “I couldn’t be more excited to be headlining...
