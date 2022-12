Elgin fire stations hosting winter clothing drive 00:17

ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) -- All fire stations in Elgin are collecting warm winter clothing.

You can drop off gently used coats, but make sure they are clean and have no missing buttons or broken zippers.

Gently used boots and snow pants are also needed.

Along with new gloves, mittens, hats, and scarves.

You can drop off your donations through Dec. 25.