WNDU
Elkhart holds Winterfest
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart kicked off the holiday season on Saturday with the city’s Winterfest. The fest brought in hundreds of people to get into the Christmas spirits. There were floats that were judged by Elkhart Parks Department members and our very own Melissa Stephens. Winterfest continued down...
Thousands of Guests Visit This Indiana State Park Every Winter to Ride the Toboggan Run
People love to get out and play in the snow - from skiing and snowboarding to snow angels, snowball fights, and sledding. Who knows when we will see any serious snow here in Southern Indiana? So, what do you do when there is no snow? There is a state park in Northern Indiana, that has figured out how to provide some serious sledding regardless of the amount of snow on the ground.
WNDU
Sunday Morning Spotlight: Swiss Valley Ski & Snowboard Area
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Swiss Valley Ski & Snowboard area stopped by the studio for the Sunday Morning Spotlight. While they’re not open just yet, they’ve been busy all off-season making improvements and renovations for the 2022-23 season. Once we get some consistent cold temperatures, they’ll put some...
WNDU
Mishawaka pulls out all the stops to kick off its Winterfest
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It was a cold weekend in the Princess City, but that didn’t stop thousands of people from showing up to enjoy Mishawaka Parks’ annual Winterfest. “Tonight is the grand opening of our Ironworks Ice Rink, the Winterfest, the big kickoff, the lighting of the Christmas Tree, our first ever lighted parade,” Mishawaka Parks Superintendent Phil Blasko said. “It’s going amazing, and we just love this new event that we have, this new venue we have.”
WNDU
Merry & Bright weekend gets underway in St. Joseph
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - Holiday cheer is filling the streets of downtown St. Joseph, Michigan as the annual Merry & Bright weekend gets underway. It all kicks off at 6pm on Friday with the much-anticipated ‘Light up the Bluff.’ More than a million lights will shine along Lake Bluff Park.
WNDU
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train passes through Michiana
(WNDU) - The Canadian Pacific holiday train rolled through Michiana overnight, and it was a sight to see!. The train started in Canada and along the way, passed through Goshen, Elkhart, and South Bend early Friday morning before heading to Illinois. The train is decked out with tons of lights...
These are the Most Extreme Temperatures Ever Recorded in Indiana
I don't know about you, but I wouldn't want to be caught up in these weather conditions!. When it comes to the weather in Indiana, we all know that Mother Nature never can seem to make up her mind. One day it's cold, the next it's warm, then out of nowhere, it's snowing. It's like we can get all four seasons in one week here in Indiana. You really never know what you're going to get. That being said, have you ever wondered what the highest and lowest temperatures in the state have been? How about the most rain or snowfall we have received?
WNDU
Mishawaka gearing up for 2022 Winterfest
The bill reauthorizes the Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting (MIECHV) program for five years and increases the annual funding level to $800 million in 2027. We're just hours away from one of our biggest events of the year!. Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne to enter transfer portal. Updated:...
22 WSBT
Popular Holiday Train passes through the area
A special train traveled through Michiana while most of you were sleeping. The holiday train passed Mishawaka just after 4:30 on Friday morning. The Canadian Pacific train has become popular because of all the lights and decorations. It also passed through Elkhart and Goshen overnight. Many people gathered in all...
abc57.com
Nappanee Christmas celebrations taking place this weekend
NAPPANEE, Ind. -- Nappanee neighbors – get ready for the holiday season!. Christmas festivities return this Saturday in Downtown Nappanee, with the Christmas parade taking place at 7P.M. Different local groups will follow a new route through town, starting at Nappanee Elementary School, then heading down US 6 to...
22 WSBT
Winter Holiday Events in Michiana
December 1-14, 1pm-6pm daily. Located at Penn Road and M-60 in Vandalia. Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit on Saturday and Sunday, December 10 and 11th. Santa will be available for wish list conversations and holiday photo ops weekends in December, at the corner of State & Pleasant Streets in downtown St. Joseph.
WNDU
Michiana Corvette Club donates to Toys for Tots
Toys for Tots softball tournament raises over $25,000. One of our biggest events of the year kicked off at 7 a.m. Saturday morning!
abc57.com
New baby animal at Potawatomi Zoo
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Potawatomi Zoo's newest addition in South Bend, a 3-week-old Southern Tamandua pup, born healthy and strong, and the Zoo is pretty sure it's a boy. However, while the little anteater hasn't been given a name yet, people on social media have been suggesting "Fidget", "Pimento" and "Squee".
WWMT
"Elkhart, Indiana: Known for RVs and Garvin Roberson"
We've been following news of the death of Garvin Roberson. A staple of the Elkhart community and the brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson. A silver alert was issued for him Monday after he was last seen driving his SUV on Sunday. According to Elkhart County Police, the vehicle was...
hometownnewsnow.com
Downtown Ice Rink Going Up
(La Porte, IN) - Ice skating in downtown La Porte will soon be available to the public. A refrigerated ice rink is in the process of being constructed at Monroe and State streets. Park Department Superintendent Mark Schreiber said the rink opens December 9th. Initially, the rink will be open...
abc57.com
Niles hosts downtown market crawl December 11
NILES, Mich. - Niles residents can complete their holiday shopping on December 11 during the Winter Downtown Market Crawl. The crawl runs from noon to 4 p.m. in downtown Niles and includes a number of local businesses sharing their products with the community. Over 25 businesses will have products on...
WISH-TV
Over 2,000 in central Indiana without power due to high winds
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High winds are causing power outages across central Indiana. AES Indiana is reporting more than 2,000 customers without power. AES Indiana is warning people to stay away from fallen, broken or damaged power lines. “Reported outages are widespread. The high winds have impacted customers across our...
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every month
Photo of man with moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you're struggling a little bit financially with inflation hitting as the holidays are right around the corner? Well, here is some news that will likely encourage you. A proposal from three senators has come out called the Family Security Act 2.0. This program would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
wymt.com
Small town in Indiana fills three semi-trucks with supplies for flood survivors
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The small town of Tippecanoe, Indiana has a population of around 500 people, but they have the faith to collect and donate thousands of supplies to Eastern Kentucky. Joe Scott is from Tippecanoe and was introduced to Hindman, Kentucky on the internet while searching for a...
One of the Most Popular Christmas Songs of All Time Was First Recorded by an Indiana Native
It's one of the iconic songs of the holiday season. One that's been covered countless times by artists from nearly every genre imaginable, and one you've probably heard so many times you could likely sing every word in your sleep. What you may not know is that the man who made it famous was born here in Indiana.
