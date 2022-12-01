ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights to rally at Federal Plaza

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The group Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights will hold protests across the nation today, including here in Chicago.

They will rally at 4 p.m. in Federal Plaza.

Demonstrators say reproductive justice is a fundamental right in the U.S.

Tree of Remembrance in Daley Plaza honors 2,000 victims of Chicago violence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There was a new tree in Daley Plaza Saturday, honoring 2,000 victims of Chicago violence. The families of those victims came out in force to see it light, but it was only up for a little while. The artist said the tree was not secured Saturday but would be back on display Sunday. The tree will be on display until Jan. 1. Stickers on the tree are almost like ornaments, each with a name of someone lost in Chicago to violence or impacted by violence in some way. At least 500 victims, each with a story of grief, came by...
Parade massacre is the last straw

A state lawmaker from Chicago’s northern suburbs says the horror of July 4 in Highland Park is finally what it will take to pass an assault weapons ban in Illinois. “I stood ready to start marching with my wife and two children, when i heard gunshots, gunshots,” said State Rep. Bob Morgan (D-Deerfield). “After I got my family to safety, I ran to the scene to assist, where i saw a number of individuals – gunshot victims who were killed.
Jesse White holds coat and sock giveaway in final public appearance

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It is the end of an era. Saturday, in his final public appearance, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White decided to share the warmth. "I believe that when you come to this world, it's important to give back," he said. "And every day you must do something good for someone." With nearly 25 years in office and almost haf a century in public service, White is stepping away from public life. On Saturday he held a coat and sock giveaway at the community center that bears his name, handing out 500 coats adn 200 pairs of socks to people in need.There was also a performance from the Jesse White Tumblers. White said although he is leaving politics, he is not giving up philanthropy and will continue to work to serve the community. 
Chicago lawmakers celebrate future site of Englewood Nature Trail

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big celebration for Hermitage Park in Englewood on Friday as Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Illinois U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, Illinois U.S. Congressman Bobby Rush joined other dignitaries at the event.They spoke about future plans for the Englewood Nature Trail, using a $20 million federal grant. The trail will be built on an abandoned railway corridor from Wallace Street to Hoyne Avenue.It's along the former railroad embankment between 58th and 59th Streets.
Big news for Chicago after president of France visits U.S.

CHICAGO - French President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit to the United States brought news of a big deal for Chicago. The University of Chicago will work with the top science organization in France to create a research center in Hyde Park. "The idea is that it asks the big...
Central Class of 1995 runs for Michigan Governor

Naperville Central graduate Tudor Dixon, 45, became the Republican Party nominee for Governor of Michigan after winning the Republican primary on Aug. 2. Dixon, Central class of 1995, was defeated by Democratic incumbent Gretchen Whitmer in the general election on Nov. 8. Dixon won 43.9% of the vote in the...
More migrants arrive in Chicago from Texas

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More migrants from the Texas border have arrived in Chicago. The city welcomed 20 new migrants from Texas on Thursday, bringing the total number of asylum-seekers to more than 3,700 hundred. They received shelter, basic needs and given information on how to connect to local government services. In a statement, the city said it is committed to helping each family and individual and will provide services with respect and dignity. RELATED: How to donate to asylum seekers
Lightfoot breaks campaign promise again

Lightfoot continues to break campaign promise on homelessness In her 2018 election campaign, Lori Lightfoot promised to support efforts to create a graduated real estate tax that would generate revenue to fight homelessness. ‘Bring Chicago Home,’ proposed by the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless in 2018, would create an additional 1.9% tax on sales of […] The post Lightfoot breaks campaign promise again appeared first on South Side Weekly.
Darren Bailey on why he lost

SPRINGFIELD. Ill. — Republican Darren Bailey, who lost his bid for governor last month, plans to stay involved in getting conservatives elected to school boards and other municipal offices, and he’s leaving open the possibility of running again. “I am going to turn that over to God to...
Hospitals juggle 'tripledemic' as hospitalization numbers rise

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The flu, RSV and COVID-19 are all colliding at hospitals across Illinois in a so-called "triple threat" or "tripledemic," and healthcare workers are scrambling to keep up as some hospitalization numbers reach what we haven't seen since last year. This week there was a spike in COVID-19 cases across Illinois like has not been seen since August. It's a number that is set to hit a nearly 10-month high by next week. Now officials are urging everyone to get up to date on COVID-19 boosters and flu shots ahead of the holidays to protect everyone's most vulnerable family members. If...
Chicago finally takes action on pothole after man complains for years

CHICAGO (CBS) – CBS 2 is getting results on a story you'll see only on 2: Take a look at this photo sent to use by a Chicago man named Frank.City workers were patching up a huge pothole in an alley in Canaryville. It's Finally being repaired after Frank told CBS 2 he's been trying for years to get the city to fix it."You see in the emails, 'Oh we're gonna come out, redo the whole alley, the apron and everything,'" Frank said.CBS 2's Dana Kozlov asked, "This has been going on how long?""Every bit of five year," he said.Earlier this week, Frank said his biggest concern was for his neighbor who uses a wheelchair and has trouble navigating the giant hole near the sidewalk.On Friday, Frank said he finally heard from his alderman. Now they're doing a temporary fix until the entire alley and sidewalk can be repaired.
Ald. Burke Announces He’s Retiring to Spend More Time With Schemes

CHICAGO — After fourteen terms and nearly fifty four years as the Alderman of the 14th Ward, embattled Alderman Edward Burke has announced he will not seek re-election. Ald. Burke, who will stand trial for corruption in 2023, said that he’s looking forward to retirement and hopes to be able to spend more time with his schemes.
New Moms and Bright Endeavors shine a light on supporting young parents

CHICAGO (CBS) -- During the holiday season, the Chicago-based candle-making company Bright Endeavors does almost half of its yearly sales. The company provides funding for the non-profit organization New Moms. And as CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot showed us Friday, the lives of these young mothers are being made brighter, one candle at a time.At the age of 20, Alexis Lee was not only homeless, but the mother of a 2- and 6-year-old."I have my own car now," Lee said.Lee said Chicago-based New Moms not only got her an apartment, but put her on the path to personal success. "Now I...
Corey Dixon Mayor of Elgin? Not in this life!

Nothing in all the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity. –Martin Luther King, Jr. The very first “So You Want to Win a Local Election” commandment, the hopeful candidate’s prime directive so to speak, is to pick an election you can win. Because, in this lightspeed 24/7 news cycle planet, if you commit the mortal sin of losing once too often, your political career will be over before it began.
CBS Chicago Cares Day of Giving raises over $600,000 for the Red Cross

(CBS) --- The 10th annual Red Cross of Illinois - CBS Chicago Cares Day of Giving collected over $600,000 in financial donations on Giving Tuesday. "Giving Tuesday is an incredible opportunity to help others. CBS 2 is proud of our 10-year partnership with the Red Cross, and all the invaluable work they do to support people in need," stated CBS 2 President and General Manager, Jennifer Lyons.The all-day telethon event featured Red Cross mission and lines of services stories.Red Cross volunteers, with the help from members of the Chicago Fire Department, distributed over 950 cups of hot chocolate in addition to...
