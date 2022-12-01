Read full article on original website
Football world reacts to shocking Jim Harbaugh NFL news
After making last year’s College Football Playoff and notching the program’s first win over the rival Ohio State Buckeyes in a decade, Jim Harbaugh tried to leave the Michigan Wolverines for the NFL, interviewing with multiple teams across the league before ultimately returning to Michigan after those opportunities didn’t materialize. He then reworked his contract and said he Read more... The post Football world reacts to shocking Jim Harbaugh NFL news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Patriots Great ‘Obviously’ Agrees With Mac Jones’ Sideline Tirade
Mac Jones’ frustration with the New England Patriots’ offense boiled over Thursday night. James White didn’t blame him. In an interview Friday with The Ringer’s “Off the Pike” podcast, the former Patriots running back said he “obviously” agreed with Jones’ sideline tirade, which came late in New England’s 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. Jones explained after the game that he wanted the offense to attempt more “chunk plays” rather than sticking with the quick-passing concepts that Buffalo had snuffed out all night.
Mac Jones Makes Eye-Opening Comment About Patriots Coaching
FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ offense has scored one or zero touchdowns in four of their last five games. They’ve regressed in nearly every metric this season, and since Mac Jones returned from his high ankle sprain, they’ve been one of the least efficient units in the NFL.
NFL Twitter Dumbfounded By Josh Allen Touchdown Vs. Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen continues to defy logic, and NFL fans got a glimpse of that during “Thursday Night Football” against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. On third-and-goal with 5:34 left in the second quarter, Allen surveyed the field before he...
Josh Allen Admits He (Partly) Took Gillette Sponsorship To Troll Patriots
Josh Allen now is messing with the Patriots in every way possible. On the field, the Bills quarterback can’t be stopped by New England. That again was the case Thursday night, when Allen completed 22 of 33 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns in Buffalo’s easy 24-10 victory at Gillette Stadium.
Aaron Judge Free Agency: Predictions For Where 2022 AL MVP Will Sign
Where will Aaron Judge sign in Major League Baseball free agency?. It’s the question hovering over the MLB offseason, which has been moving at a snail’s pace but could see an uptick in action over the next week as the winter meetings descend upon San Diego. With a host of MLB front-office executives and agents, among others, coming together for face-to-face interactions, it’s reasonable to expect both trades and free-agent signings after about a month of relative inactivity.
Lamar Jackson Injury: John Harbaugh Offers Update On Ravens QB
Lamar Jackson might have scared a number of Baltimore Ravens fans and fantasy football managers as he exited the field Sunday with a knee injury. But Ravens head coach John Harbaugh hinted it wouldn’t be long-term hinderance. “It’s a knee, but it’s not season-ending type of knee,” Harbaugh told...
Bill Belichick Reveals Why He Waived White Flag In Patriots-Bills
FOXBORO, Mass. — If you turned off the TV before the final two minutes of Thursday night’s game between the Patriots and the Bills to get a head start on sleep, good on you. You made the right call. Honestly, you would’ve been justified in turning the game off at halftime.
Matthew Judon Getting Drug Tested (Again) After Performance Vs. Bills
Another week, another random drug test for Matthew Judon. The Patriots linebacker is no stranger to getting drug tested this season and even sounded fed up with the process after New England’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving Day. Judon is having an incredible season, to say the...
Kendrick Bourne Pulls No Punches In Critiquing Patriots’ Offense
FOXBORO, Mass. — Shortly after the Patriots’ latest humbling loss to the division rival Buffalo Bills, Kendrick Bourne voiced his frustration over the current state of New England’s stagnant offense. The Patriots’ offensive players need to perform better, the typically upbeat wideout said. The receivers need to...
Patriots Fans Furious With Bill Belichick Tonight
The New England Patriots came into tonight's game against the Buffalo Bills on the outside of AFC playoff race. Perhaps Bill Belichick isn't aware of the Patriots current position. At the end of the first half, trailing 17-7, New England ran a few suspect plays and failed to use their timeouts wisely.
Broncos Letting Losing Become ‘Habit’ Behind Russell Wilson
Another week of the NFL season has gone by, meaning the Denver Broncos have suffered another crushing loss. Some are even calling it a habit. With a 10-9 loss to the shorthanded Baltimore Ravens, the Broncos fell to 3-9 on the season. With five games left, Denver is four games out of a playoff spot in the AFC and has essentially sealed their playoff fate. Having lost four-consecutive games, Wilson was asked if he believed the Broncos had allowed losing to become a habit. He did not disagree.
Geno Smith hits Metcalf for late TD, Seahawks top Rams 27-23
DK Metcalf caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Geno Smith with 36 seconds to play, and the Seattle Seahawks overcame an inspired performance by Bobby Wagner for a 27-23 victory over the spiraling Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
Packers’ Jaire Alexander Claims N’Keal Harry Was ‘Lucky’ On Wild Catch
N’Keal Harry wowed Bears and New England Patriots fans Sunday with a highlight catch over Jaire Alexander. The grab ended up being the only reception for the fourth-year wide receiver as Chicago went on to lose the game to the Green Bay Packers in Week 13. Aaron Rodgers continued to own the Bears, and Alexander threw in his own dig at Chicago, as well.
Matthew Judon Provides Refreshing Explanation To Strong Season
Matthew Judon’s experienced great success in his tenure with the New England Patriots, but he’s not giving credit to the usual reason many have given. “I think a lot of people say, ‘You’ve got that chip (on your shoulder).’ But no, it’s nothing like that,” Judon said, per Amazon Prime’s broadcast. “I just love playing football. It’s nothing else. No chip on my shoulder. Nobody did nothing to me, nobody insulted my family. It’s just — a lot of people missed. It wasn’t like I came in and I was that guy right away. It took everything I have to get here. I’m enjoying the success, but I don’t want this to be the peak.
Ian Rapoport Predicts Major Change To Patriots Offense
The New England Patriots offense has been operating under a collaborative effort between Bill Belichick, Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. Patricia is currently the primary play caller, but that could reportedly be changing soon. During his weekly appearance with The Pat McAfee Show, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said Belichick...
Aaron Rodgers Remains Ruthless Toward Bears After Comeback Win
Even with all the struggles the Green Bay Packers have experienced this season, Aaron Rodgers still found a way to burn the Chicago Bears on and off the field. The Packers were down 19-10 heading into the fourth quarter at Soldier Field as Justin Fields and the Bears had played a good football game up until that point. But, as Rodgers has done to Chicago for years now, he led them to a comeback victory. Green Bay scored 18 unanswered points in the fourth quarter as A.J. Dillon and Christian Watson each had a rushing touchdown.
Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Dispiriting Loss To Bills
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots on Thursday night once again proved they aren’t in the same class as the Buffalo Bills, suffering an anemic 24-10 loss home loss to their AFC East rival. New England’s offense bottomed out on a night that saw cornerback Marcus Jones lead the...
How Mac Jones Explained Video Of Expletive-Filled Sideline Tirade
FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones authored the lasting image of the Patriots’ dispiriting Thursday night loss to the Bills, and not in a good way. After New England’s 24-10 loss to Buffalo, Amazon ran a video of Jones yelling expletives during a heated sideline outburst. It’s unclear whom the Patriots quarterback was shouting at, but many assumed the tirade was directed at offensive play-caller Matt Patrica. Additionally, amateur lip readings indicate Jones yelled “throw the f—ing ball” and that either the running game or short game “sucks.”
Lions 1st Round Pick Jameson Williams Debuts vs. Jaguars
Eleven months after he tore his ACL in the National Championship game, Jameson Williams is set to make his NFL debut. The Detroit Lions drafted the wide receiver in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, with the expectation that Williams would miss most of the upcoming season. However,...
