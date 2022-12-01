Matthew Judon’s experienced great success in his tenure with the New England Patriots, but he’s not giving credit to the usual reason many have given. “I think a lot of people say, ‘You’ve got that chip (on your shoulder).’ But no, it’s nothing like that,” Judon said, per Amazon Prime’s broadcast. “I just love playing football. It’s nothing else. No chip on my shoulder. Nobody did nothing to me, nobody insulted my family. It’s just — a lot of people missed. It wasn’t like I came in and I was that guy right away. It took everything I have to get here. I’m enjoying the success, but I don’t want this to be the peak.

2 DAYS AGO