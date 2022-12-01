ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

fox26houston.com

6 children found, mother arrested after abduction in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The six children at the center of an AMBER Alert issued Saturday morning have been recovered and their mother has been arrested, officials say. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says that just before 8 a.m. Dec. 3, deputies and investigators recovered the six missing children that had been last seen in San Antonio on Nov. 30.
KSAT 12

One hospitalized in motorcycle crash on East Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – One person is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a crash on the city’s East Side, said San Antonio police. The crash happened at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of S WW White Road. Police said a 22-year-old man was traveling in the southbound...
Bossip

F12: Cop Who Shot Erik Cantu In McDonald’s Parking Lot Indicted For Attempted Murder, Cantu Released From Hospital

Seventeen-year-old Erik Cantu was shot multiple times by fired San Antonio police officer James Brennand while he sat unarmed in the parking lot of a local McDonald’s. Video of the incident went viral and has likely been viewed millions of times at this point. Cantu has been on life support since Oct. 2 but according to NBCNews, the teenager was finally been released from the hospital just days before Thanksgiving after fighting for his life for almost two whole months.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

