Man barricades himself inside home after firing shotgun towards neighbors holding party; SWAT on scene
SAN ANTONIO — A SWAT situation has now lasted for several hours in a west-side neighborhood. Officers responded to the 300 block of Noria St for a shooting in progress around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night. When police arrived, witnesses said they were having a party and the neighbor across...
foxsanantonio.com
Upset neighbor shoots woman after complaining about house party
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was shot by a neighbor after he was upset about a late house party on the West side. Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Noria Street at around 10:30 p.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, residents were having a...
fox26houston.com
6 children found, mother arrested after abduction in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The six children at the center of an AMBER Alert issued Saturday morning have been recovered and their mother has been arrested, officials say. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says that just before 8 a.m. Dec. 3, deputies and investigators recovered the six missing children that had been last seen in San Antonio on Nov. 30.
KSAT 12
‘It was no accident’: Family of woman killed on Thanksgiving believes suspect’s actions were intentional
SAN ANTONIO – The family of 22-year-old Joanna Baker wants justice for their loved one after a San Antonio man fatally shot her on Thanksgiving night. Investigators say 24-year-old Paris Shaw fatally shot Baker on Nov. 24. Chris Arnett, Baker’s brother, rushed to the hospital where his sister was admitted after finding out she was shot.
KSAT 12
Man arrested for murder after woman found shot in the face, affidavit says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested for murder after he shot a woman in the face “for no reason,” according to an arrest affidavit. Gregory Bernard Wilder, 33, was arrested Saturday for the murder of a 31-year-old woman. SAPD officers responded to a shooting...
San Antonio Amber Alert: 6 children found safe after reported missing, 1 suspect still at large
One suspect was taken into custody after the children were found, but investigators are still on the hunt for a man who they believe is connected to their abduction.
KSAT 12
One hospitalized in motorcycle crash on East Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – One person is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a crash on the city’s East Side, said San Antonio police. The crash happened at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of S WW White Road. Police said a 22-year-old man was traveling in the southbound...
KSAT 12
2 people in critical condition, suspects arrested after park shooting
SAN ANTONIO – Two people are in critical condition after a shooting at a park on the city’s South Side, said San Antonio police. The shooting happened at 10:30 p.m. Friday at Morill Park, located at 238 E Hart Avenue. Upon arrival, a park police officer found a...
news4sanantonio.com
Shooting at South Side park leaves two in critical condition, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two people are fighting for their lives after an altercation led to a shooting at a South Side park Friday night, according to the San Antonio police Department. Around 10:30 p.m. police were called to the 200 block of E. Hart Ave. for a shooting in...
6 abducted children recovered by law enforcement officials, 1 suspect remains at large
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said it was searching for six abducted children law enforcement officials believe to be in grave or immediate danger.
Argument after basketball game leads to two men being shot, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — An argument after a basketball game led to two men being shot Friday night, police say. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 200 block of East Hart Avenue for a shooting. Police said a group of people were at the...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after mother found with ‘obvious signs of neglect’ during exam at hospital, police say
SCHERTZ, Texas – A man is in custody after his mother, who he was caring for, was found with “obvious signs of neglect” during an exam at an area hospital, according to Schertz police. Officers were called to Northeast Methodist Hospital at 12:51 a.m. Saturday to meet...
San Antonio officer indicted for allegedly shooting unarmed teen eating hamburger in his car
SAN ANTONIO (TCD) -- A grand jury returned a multi-count indictment against a former San Antonio Police Department officer who allegedly shot an unarmed teen eating a hamburger in his car in October. On Thursday, Dec. 1, Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales announced James Brennand has been charged with...
Two women found dead in 2-alarm apartment fire on west-side
SAN ANTONIO — Two women were found dead in an apartment doorway following a two-alarm fire on the west-side of town early Thursday morning. Firefighters were called out around 3 a.m. to an apartment complex off Eldridge Avenue near Old Highway 90. An upstairs neighbor who had a key...
Texas Woman Torches Boyfriend’s House After Woman Answers His Phone
Jealousy takes on many forms but for one Texas woman, it meant committing a couple of felonies. According to NBC DFW, a central Texas woman is facing felony charges after she set her boyfriend's house on fire after a woman answered his phone. The 23-year-old woman was video-calling her boyfriend...
KSAT 12
2 men arrested in connection with fraudulent purchases of firearms around San Antonio, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two men were taken to the Bexar County Jail after being caught trying to purchase firearms with stolen credit cards around town, according to San Antonio police. David Melendez, 32, and Ramon Garcia, 28, were arrested Thursday without incident. For the last week, SAPD’s Financial Crimes...
Woman trying to break into ex-girlfriend's home shot by new girlfriend, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A woman is in the hospital Thursday morning after police say she tried to break into her ex-girlfriend's home. According to police, the new girlfriend shot at her. This happened just before midnight on Stonebridge on the northwest side of San Antonio. Police say the two...
Former SAPD officer indicted after shooting of unarmed San Antonio teen Erik Cantu
SAN ANTONIO — A grand jury has formally indicted former police officer James Brennand with attempted murder after he shot at an unarmed teen, Erik Cantu, in a San Antonio parking lot in October. The announcement was made Thursday afternoon by District Attorney Joe Gonzales, who says his team...
Cigarette sparks fire at San Antonio apartment
SAN ANTONIO — A cigarette sparked a fire at northeast-side apartment, the San Antonio Fire Department said. The fire broke out before 3:30 a.m. on Friday in the 8000 block of Bentley Drive inside a first-floor apartment unit. SAFD said the lit cigarette fell on a pile of clothes...
F12: Cop Who Shot Erik Cantu In McDonald’s Parking Lot Indicted For Attempted Murder, Cantu Released From Hospital
Seventeen-year-old Erik Cantu was shot multiple times by fired San Antonio police officer James Brennand while he sat unarmed in the parking lot of a local McDonald’s. Video of the incident went viral and has likely been viewed millions of times at this point. Cantu has been on life support since Oct. 2 but according to NBCNews, the teenager was finally been released from the hospital just days before Thanksgiving after fighting for his life for almost two whole months.
