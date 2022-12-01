Read full article on original website
The Top 10 Best Online Bookstores
Now that December is upon us, you may find yourself still (or finally) shopping for gifts. And what better gift is there than books? Sure, we’re a little biased here, but still. Books make for wonderful presents, as I’m sure everyone reading Book Riot on a regular basis will agree. And although I have an abiding, all-consuming love of brick-and-mortar bookstores, I also enjoy the convenience of buying books at the best online bookstores.
Here are the Most Read Books on Goodreads in 2022
Don’t worry, there are still a few weeks left to meet your Goodreads (or Storygraph, or reading bujo, or mental) reading goal for the year! Today, though, Goodreads shared some data about this year’s reading challenge. More than 6.5 million people set a Goodreads goal this year, hoping to read a collective 320 million books.
Book Riot’s SFF Deals for December 5, 2022
Today’s edition of SFF Daily Deals is sponsored by Macmillan eDeals. $3.99 The Watchmaker of Filigree Street by Natasha Pulley.
The Best Gifts for Teachers
Teachers. They do so much. Whether they’ve been teaching for two years or 20, it’s not an easy job. Each day brings its own challenges, delights, and surprises. From personal growth to sweet anecdotes, the profession can bring many rewards. No day is the same. No class is either. Teachers are creators, organizers, mentors, and leaders. Sometimes they are therapists and peacekeepers. With busy days, we can forget how much of an impact they have. We can forget about all the things they do.
I’ll Trade You a Sheep for That Book: 8 Books for Board Gamers
I have been a board gamer for as long as I can remember. Growing up in a family with three brothers, I began playing board games at a young age. My childhood is filled with fond memories of beating my brothers at checkers, failing miserably at chess, playing endless card games with my cousins, getting drawn into epic games of Disney Charades with our neighbors, and my little brother always getting an absurd number of Yahtzees each time we played.
Long Gone: 10 of the Best Historical Fiction Books of 2022
Spanish philosopher George Santayana once said, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” Which is a great reason to read history books — they teach us about the past! And falling under the history book umbrella are historical fiction books. Just because they’re fiction doesn’t mean they don’t contain information about real times, places, and events. Historical fiction can be a rich, exciting way to learn about history. That’s why history fans and fiction fans should check out this list of ten of the best historical fiction books of 2022!
Happy Birthday to Us: 8 Books about Birthdays for Kids
Books about birthdays are wonderful ways of introducing children to an intricate social situation that can mix family, friends, and neighbours into a single space. After all, as Alison Doherty wrote about the topic in a birthday poem post, “Some people love them. Other people hate them. But we all have them.” And since we all have them, we might as well teach kids about the day’s potential complexity.
Gems of Writerly Lessons in the Pages of Graphic Novels and Nonfiction
As a writer, I often connect the things I encounter back to writing. Sometimes I learn a new-to-me word on a TV show or film and record it in my expanding list to research and maybe use later. Sometimes I discover a phrase I want to chase in a misheard lyric on the radio and scribble it down in my notebook. Sometimes a falling leaf or the morning light gifts me the final lines of a poem.
The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to NYT, USA Today, Publishers Weekly, and Amazon
If you’re looking to keep up with the biggest, buzziest, bestselling books of the moment, it can be surprisingly difficult to know what they are. The books everyone is talking about may not be the ones everyone is buying, and every bestseller list uses its own data — Amazon isn’t sharing theirs with anyone else — and their own criteria. So which titles really are the bestsellers of the moment?
