Toys for Kids shares list of ‘special request’ items
Brown County Toys for Kids posted the following list of special request items on its Facebook page:. And we have a family with 3 kids (ages 3, 3, and 5 – all boys) that asked for a swing set. As of Dec. 1 more than 750 kids in 300...
Dragons place third at De Leon, Lady Dragons fourth at Gorman
The Bangs Dragons placed third at the De Leon Tournament over the weekend. Leading the team in scoring was senior Guy Funk followed by senior Tyson Woods and junior Zack Furgeson. The Dragons were led defensively by seniors Guy Powell and Nate Stoffer. The Dragons travel to Goldthewaite on Tuesday...
Christine Diane Case
Christine Diane Case, age 62, of Early, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022 in Abilene. Visitation will be held from 5:30 to 7:30PM on Saturday, December 3 at Heartland Funeral Home. A memorial service for Christine will be held at 2:00PM on Sunday, December 4 in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel.
Texas A&M Forest Service assisting with Toys for Kids, GSM
The Texas A&M Forest Service is assisting with Toys for Kids this year, as on Friday morning they delivered canned goods to Good Samaritan Ministries that were donated at Grand Starz, and on Wednesday, Dec. 14 members of the Forest Service will assist all day in collecting toys at KOXE/KBWD and Wendlee Broadcasting.
Howard Payne University supporters make GivingTuesday a huge success
Howard Payne University’s network of alumni, friends, personnel and community partners made a record-setting show of support on GivingTuesday, providing over $860,000 to impact the university’s student experience. The gifts were made by 430 supporters. HPU’s goals for the event were $750,000 through the support of at least 250 people and companies/organizations.
Tommy Bryan Shoemake
Thomas Bryan Shoemake, 77, of Blanket, Texas passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022. A visitation with friends will be held at Heartland Funeral Home, Monday, December 5, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM. Graveside services will begin at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, December 6, 2022 in the Cox Cemetery, McCullough County with Pastor Tom Washburn officiating.
Lady Horns post 2-1 mark at Dublin basketball tournament
The Early Lady Horns posted a 2-1 record at the Dublin tournament over the weekend, defeating Italy (39-37) and Coleman (32-29) with a loss to Grandview (35-24). Scoring leaders for the three games are as follows:. Averey Horton – 26 points. Caroline Welker – 21 points. Dakota Barksdale...
WEEKLY SPORTS SCHEDULE – Dec. 5-11
Brownwood at Coleman, 6:30 p.m. San Angelo Lake View at Brownwood, 7 p.m. Early at Abilene High, 7:30 p.m. Bangs at Goldthwaite, 6:30/8 p.m. Blanket at Lohn, 6/7:30 p.m. Brookesmith at Paint Rock, 6/7:30 p.m. May at Gordon, 6/7:30 p.m. Lometa at Zephyr, 6/7:30 p.m. ***. Thursday, December 8. BOYS...
Steven Rock Hager, 73
Steven Rock Hager passed away in Brownwood, Texas on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the age of 73. He lived a life enriched with his zest for adventure and his steady determination to never give up. Memorial services will be held at Heartland Funeral Home on December 28th at 2:30...
Leland Ray Thomas
Leland Ray Thomas, 68, of Zephyr, Texas passed away December 1, 2022. Celebration of Leland’s life will be held in Heartland Funeral Homes Chapel, Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 2:00 PM. Leland was born November 28, 1954 in Corona, California to Nelson and Nancy Thomas. He graduated from Eagle...
BHS recognizes November Teacher of the Month
Brownwood High School (BHS) recently recognized their November 2022 Teacher of the Month. Mr. Bryan Clark was selected to receive the honor which includes a check from Creative Image Laser Solutions and gift cards from Chick-fil-A. BHS cheerleaders and assistant principals Andy Gill and Ginger Alford are pictured below with...
Ira James Banks
Funeral service for Ira James Banks, 60 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, in Abilene, Texas.
Guest Retiring at Year’s End as CEO from Citizens National Bank at Brownwood
A native of Abilene, Guest moved to Brownwood in 1979 and worked as an emergency loan supervisor for the Farmers Home Administration. He launched his career with Citizens National Bank in 1982 in an entry-level support position for loan officers. In 2010, he was promoted to president and in 2014 was promoted again, this time to CEO.
East Elementary receives plaque, flag for Blue Ribbon status
Brownwood ISD Board of Trustees President Michael Cloy presented current East Elementary principal Christi Burks and former East Elementary and current Northwest Elementary principal Dee Dee Wright with a Department of Education plaque and a painting of a Brownwood Lion, and the school received its flag to fly proudly as a Blue Ribbon School during a Friday morning ceremony.
Lions knock off Stephenville, 60-46, in finale at Dublin tournament
DUBLIN – In a District 6-4A preview, the Brownwood Lions capped the Dublin basketball tournament with a 60-46 victory over the rival Stephenville Yellow Jackets Saturday. The Lions (3-3) led 8-6 after one quarter, 23-15 at halftime and 39-19 through three quarters. Tristan Salinas paced the Lions with 23...
Brian Sanderson, 53, of Brownwood
Brian Keith Sanderson, age 53, of Brownwood, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Celebration of Life for Brian will be from 6 – 8:00 p.m., Monday, November 28, at the Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. A private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Lady Lions collect two wins at Lorena tournament over Belton, Troy
LORENA – The Brownwood Lady Lions picked up a pair of victories Friday to even their Lorena tournament record at 2-2, knocking off Belton and Troy. The Lady Lions snapped a four-game skid to start the second day of the Lorena basketball tournament Friday, throttling Belton by a 61-27 count.
Lady Lions drop Lorena tournament finale to Robinson, 48-39
LORENA – The Brownwood Lady Lions came up short in their Lorena basketball tournament finale Saturday, falling to Robinson by a 48-39 count. The Lady Lions, who finished the tournament with a 2-3 record, led 16-14 after one quarter and 28-24 at halftime, and was tied at 33 through three periods before being outscored 15-6 over the final eight minutes.
BHS inducts 26 new members into National Honor Society
Brownwood High School (BHS) held the induction ceremony for the Eisenhower Chapter of the National Honor Society on Monday, November 28, in the Dorothy McIntosh Fine Arts Center Auditorium. Twenty-six new members were inducted during the ceremony, which featured Brown County Judge, The Honorable Mike Smith, as the guest speaker.
Lady Lions drop first two games at Lorena basketball tournament
LORENA – The Brownwood Lady Lions dropped their first two games at the Lorena tournament Thursday, falling to Killeen Ellison, 58-31, and host Lorena, 50-28. Against Ellison, the Lady Lions trailed 12-6 after one quarter, pulled even at 17 at halftime, and fell behind 32-22 after three periods. Brownwood...
