Chelsea report: Blues set to beat PSG in race for Brazilian wonderkid

Chelsea are closing in on a £12 million January deal for Vasco de Gama teenager Andrey Santos, say reports, fighting off competition from PSG.

The 18-year-old is a highly-rated central midfielder who has already become a regular in the Rio de Janeiro club’s first team.

He has a deal until 2027 with the Brazilian club, who have just been promoted from Serie B after finishing the 2022 season in third place.

The Evening Standard reports that Chelsea’s owners encouraged academy director Neil Bath to go after Santos as part of a long-term plan to recruit young foreign talent for the future.

Advanced talks are underway between the Premier League club and Vasco de Gama over a £12m move, with the Blues looking set to beat PSG to his signature.

Santos is said to be a similar player to compatriot Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United.

He made 36 appearances for his club in the 2022 campaign, scoring eight goals.

Chelsea are also interested in another hotly-tipped Brazilian youngster, Endrick of Palmeiras, but they will face competition from Real Madrid and PSG for the 16-year-old.

The English club do have one trump card, though; Brazil defender Thiago Silva met the teenager and his family at Chelsea’s training ground and has tried to convince him of a London move.