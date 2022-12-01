Elon Musk Shows Off Updates to His Brain Chips and Says He's Going to Install One in Himself When They Are Ready

Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Amazon's Cloud Unit Faces Cost-Sensitive Customers as Economic Fears Mount
With interest rates rising and corporate earnings taking a hit, some companies are looking for ways to cut back on their cloud spending. Amazon Web Services and its partners highlighted ways for companies to get more out of their cloud spending at the AWS Reinvent conference in Las Vegas this week.
NBC Miami
Wrong Covid Test Results in China Raise Concerns ‘the Pandemic May Never End'
Trending on Weibo, China's version of Twitter, on Tuesday morning was the hashtag: "If virus testing chaos never stops, the pandemic may never end," according to CNBC's translation of the Chinese. Lanzhou city health authorities last week blamed a testing company's poor management for reporting some positive virus test results...
NBC Miami
Tech Layoffs Send Visa Holders on Frantic Search for Employment to Avoid Deportation
Tech layoffs spiked above 50,000 in November, according to the website Layoffs.fyi, as more big companies emphasized the need to slash costs. The surge in job cuts has left many visa holders scrambling to find work in order to stay in the U.S. Tech companies rely on temporary work visas...
