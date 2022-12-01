In tonight's Evening Edition, read about U.S. farm income hitting a record high, wheat closing at a 10-month low, and a tractor auction for the record books. High commodity prices, due in part to warfare in Ukraine, will propel U.S. net farm income to a record $160.5 billion this year, despite a steep climb in expenses, the Agriculture Department said this week. Farm income, a gauge of profitability, would be 14% higher than last year and twice as high as three years ago during the Sino-U.S. trade war.

2 DAYS AGO