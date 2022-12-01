ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GRAINS-Wheat plunges to 3-month low on export competition

Slow U.S. exports, Black Sea competition pressure wheat. Corn also down on weak demand, soybeans rise after selloff. (Adds settled U.S. prices) WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat extended losses on Friday to a fresh three-month low as modest weekly U.S. exports kept traders' focus on competition from cheaper Black Sea supplies.
UPDATE 1-Ukraine grain exports down 29.6% at 18.1 mln T so far in 2022/23

KYIV, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported almost 18.1 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2022/23 season, down 29.6% from the 25.8 million tonnes exported by the same stage of the previous season, agriculture ministry data showed on Friday. The volume included more than 6.9 million tonnes...
GRAINS-Wheat falls, set for 4th weekly drop on Black Sea supplies

SINGAPORE, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures lost more ground on Friday and were set for a fourth straight weekly drop, pressured by ample Black Sea supplies that are giving stiff competition to U.S. exporters. Soybeans inched higher after the previous session's deep losses, while corn fell. "Very weak...
French grain exports from Dunkirk port at 10-year high

PARIS, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Nord Cereales, which runs France's third largest grain export silo at Dunkirk port, has shipped its biggest volume in over 10 years for the first five months of the season, it said on Friday, illustrating a fast pace of French exports. Between the start of...
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Dec 7-13

MOSCOW, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Dec 7-13 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Dec 7-Dec 13 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,806.8 2,315.0 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.1 283.0 215.4 Nov 30-Dec 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,788.0 2,308.6 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.6 283.7 222.1 Nov. 23-29 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,735.2 2,430.0 193.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.5 286.7 233.9 Nov 16-22 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,922.1 2,686.7 447.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.3 288.5 236.4 Nov 9-15 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,012.0 2,495.6 1,114.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.0 283.7 251.6 Nov 2-8 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,923.2 2,414.3 1,637.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.7 282.5 264.4 Oct 26-Nov 1 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,028.0 2,524.2 1,909.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 310.1 280.5 266.4 Oct 19-25 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,934.3 2,479.9 2,410.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.3 279.8 278.2 Oct 12-18 - tax, roubles/tonne 1,926.8 1,632.0 3,114.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 307.7 280.9 317.6 Oct 5-11 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,119.0 1,849.8 3,295.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.1 282.3 317.6 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Reuters)
Ukraine's 2022 grain crop 85% complete at 41.9 mln T, says ministry

KYIV, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms had harvested 41.9 million tonnes of grain from 85% of the expected area as of Dec. 1, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. A ministry statement said farmers had harvested 9.4 million hectares of crops, with the grain yield averaging 4.44 tonnes per hectare.
Mosaic's new Brazil fertilizer launch to boost soy, corn yields

SAO PAULO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Brazilian unit of Mosaic is launching a new mineral fertilizer product using technology for the first time in the country that restores soil biodiversity while raising crop yields. The product, called Performa Bio, was tailored for Brazilian agriculture and can be applied on...
Egypt to start exporting agricultural products to Philippines - statement

CAIRO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Egypt is to start exporting agricultural products to the Philippines following five years of negotiations, the Egyptian agriculture ministry said in a statement on Friday. The first shipment of Egyptian citrus is expected to be exported to the Philippines during the current season, the ministry...
3 Big Things Today, December 2, 2022

1. Grains and Soybeans Plunge in Overnight Trading. Grains and soybean futures dropped in overnight trading as exports from Ukraine continue to build, adding to global supplies and diminishing demand for U.S. supplies. More than 11 million metric tons of agricultural products have been shipped from Ukrainian ports under a...
Argentine exchange: early soy in core farm belt hit by drought, outlook dry

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Prolonged drought has left over a third of early planted soybeans in Argentina's core farming region in regular to poor condition, the Rosario grains exchange said late Thursday, adding more dry and hot weather was expected in the days ahead. Argentina is the world's...
Wheat closes at lowest price since February | Friday, December 2, 2022

Corn ended the day down 14¢ to $6.46. The last time corn fell below $6.50 was late August. CBOT wheat closed down 23¢ to $7.60. The last time Chicago wheat was near $7.60 was late August. The last time it fell below $7.60 was early February. KC wheat...
Evening Edition | Friday, December 2, 2022

In tonight's Evening Edition, read about U.S. farm income hitting a record high, wheat closing at a 10-month low, and a tractor auction for the record books. High commodity prices, due in part to warfare in Ukraine, will propel U.S. net farm income to a record $160.5 billion this year, despite a steep climb in expenses, the Agriculture Department said this week. Farm income, a gauge of profitability, would be 14% higher than last year and twice as high as three years ago during the Sino-U.S. trade war.
Farm income jumps 14% to record high

High commodity prices, due in part to warfare in Ukraine, will propel U.S. net farm income to a record $160.5 billion this year, despite a steep climb in expenses, said the Agriculture Department on Thursday. Farm income, a gauge of profitability, would be 14% higher than last year and twice as high as three years ago during the Sino-U.S. trade war.

