Utah's rural counties saw high voter turnout in this year's midterm elections
Data: Utah Office of the Lieutenant Governor; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals
Utah's southern rural counties achieved the highest voter turnout in the state during last month's midterm election, results show.
By the numbers: Overall, 64.2% of registered Utah voters turned out to vote. That's about 11% less than the turnout during the 2018 midterms.
- Wayne County, home to 1,832 registered voters, had the highest voter turnout in the state (84%), followed by Garfield, Grand, and Kane counties, which each had 78%.
- Tooele County had the lowest turnout at 59.1%.
- Utah's largest county, Salt Lake, had a 65% turnout.
Of note : Similar trends were seen in Utah rural counties in 2018.
Why it matters: Nationally, Democrats and Republicans are eyeing rural voters in 2024, NPR reports .
- One community organizer told NPR that Democrats gaining more votes in rural areas is key to their success even if they don't win those places outright.
- This year, Democrats made gains with rural voters in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Washington and Wisconsin in regions where Republicans were previously successful.
Between the lines: Ryan Cowley, the state's elections director, said statewide turnout was "pretty solid" for a midterm election, but "not great."
- Cowley said it's difficult to compare election years because participation can depend on the issues and voters' enthusiasm for certain candidates or ballot measures.
- During the 2018 midterms, he said, hot issues like medical marijuana, Medicaid expansion and redistricting were on the ballot, resulting in a 75.5% statewide voter turnout .
- This year, the marquee race on the ballot for voters was the U.S. Senate race between incumbent Sen. Mike Lee and independent Evan McMullin.
Comments / 0