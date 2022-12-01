ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah's rural counties saw high voter turnout in this year's midterm elections

By Kim Bojórquez
Axios Salt Lake City
Axios Salt Lake City
 3 days ago

Data: Utah Office of the Lieutenant Governor; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Utah's southern rural counties achieved the highest voter turnout in the state during last month's midterm election, results show.

By the numbers: Overall, 64.2% of registered Utah voters turned out to vote. That's about 11% less than the turnout during the 2018 midterms.

  • Wayne County, home to 1,832 registered voters, had the highest voter turnout in the state (84%), followed by Garfield, Grand, and Kane counties, which each had 78%.
  • Tooele County had the lowest turnout at 59.1%.
  • Utah's largest county, Salt Lake, had a 65% turnout.

Of note : Similar trends were seen in Utah rural counties in 2018.

Why it matters: Nationally, Democrats and Republicans are eyeing rural voters in 2024, NPR reports .

  • One community organizer told NPR that Democrats gaining more votes in rural areas is key to their success even if they don't win those places outright.
  • This year, Democrats made gains with rural voters in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Washington and Wisconsin in regions where Republicans were previously successful.

Between the lines: Ryan Cowley, the state's elections director, said statewide turnout was "pretty solid" for a midterm election, but "not great."

  • Cowley said it's difficult to compare election years because participation can depend on the issues and voters' enthusiasm for certain candidates or ballot measures.
  • During the 2018 midterms, he said, hot issues like medical marijuana, Medicaid expansion and redistricting were on the ballot, resulting in a 75.5% statewide voter turnout .
  • This year, the marquee race on the ballot for voters was the U.S. Senate race between incumbent Sen. Mike Lee and independent Evan McMullin.

ksl.com

Income disparity rising in rural communities, BYU study says

PROVO — Researchers at BYU say they have found widening inequalities in rural communities throughout the West. Mountain West states, including Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Nevada and New Mexico, have seen significant changes in their rural communities over the last two decades, research shows. A BYU study...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Axios Salt Lake City

Utah sees unprecedented population growth driven by net migration

Data: Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute; Chart: Thomas Oide/AxiosUtah's population increased by 61,242 residents between July 2021 and July 2022, according to data released Thursday by the Kem C. Gardner Institute.Utah is now home to more than 3.4 million residents, the report showed. Details: Migration accounted for 62% of that growth or 38,141 residents. It's the largest net migration growth seen in state history, researchers noted. Natural increase, which is births minus deaths, accounted for ​​an additional 23,101 residents.All Utah counties, except Daggett County, experienced growth from net migration.What's happening: Utah is experiencing high net migration due to job opportunities...
UTAH STATE
davisjournal.com

New state flag design announced, moves to legislature

SALT LAKE CITY—There’s been a lot of wrangling and heated debate over changing the state’s flag but after four years one design has landed at the top. The Utah State Flag Task Force voted on the final design Nov. 10. Now it will go to lawmakers during the 2023 Legislative Session to decide whether to adopt it or reject it.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide

ST. GEORGE, UT – December 2, 2022. The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pet adoption from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Your new best friend is ready to go home with you!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles...
UTAH STATE
millcreekjournal.com

Millcreek formally acquires three parks from Salt Lake County

The city of Millcreek has quadrupled the number of parks in its jurisdiction overnight– but not by building or landscaping. At their Nov. 14 meeting, the City Council approved a resolution to acquire three parks originally belonging to Salt Lake County. “This resolution approves an interlocal cooperative agreement with...
MILLCREEK, UT
ksl.com

Another Utah storm expected to result in 'significant' travel impacts Friday

SALT LAKE CITY — Thursday marks the beginning of meteorological winter, and Utah is forecast to celebrate it with a bang. The National Weather Service's Salt Lake City and Grand Junction, Colorado, offices issued a series of winter storm warnings that cover a wide swath of Utah ahead of another snowstorm that is expected to arrive overnight into Friday morning, providing 2 to 5 inches of snow in valleys, 4 to 8 inches along valley benches, and 12 to 18 inches in the mountains.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Next morning-drive snow happening Monday

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — For the latest forecast in your area, visit the 2News weather page or download the 2News Weather App. The storm clouds are clearing from the Wasatch Front after drivers dealt with the second messy commute of the week due to intense weather. Snow and...
sandyjournal.com

Which schools made the grade?Which schools made the grade?

Beehive Science & Technology Academy in Sandy maintained its exemplary status on its report card, which was recently released from the Utah State Board of Education. (Julie Slama/City Journals) The recently released Utah School Report Card shows public and charter schools that were recognized for excellence, including area schools such...
SANDY, UT
Axios Salt Lake City

Axios Salt Lake City

