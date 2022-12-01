Read full article on original website
A Texas attorney tried to kill his estranged girlfriend at work, then 4 days later, he turns up dead. Allegedly.justpene50Austin, TX
Who is this $45 billion college dropout?Stephen L DaltonAustin, TX
Woman finds ancient sculpture at a GoodwillCristoval VictorialAustin, TX
Austin Company ICON Signs $57M Contract with NASA to Construct Buildings on MoonLarry LeaseAustin, TX
A Family's Pain, A Brother Murdered And A Missing Sister: Is The Same Person Responsible?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAustin, TX
Texas man arrested for allegedly banging on windshield with knife after crash
AUSTIN, Texas — A man in Austin, Texas, has been arrested after he allegedly banged on a windshield with a knife, threatening a victim after a crash. Austin Police Department officers were called out to the 3400 block of Ed Bluestein Boulevard on Nov. 28 for reports of a person with a knife on the hood of another car, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KTBC. The man was allegedly banging on the windshield with a knife.
CBS Austin
Austin EMS rescues one from vehicle crash, other victim pronounced dead at the scene
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS responds to a vehicle crash at 5014 Martin Ave. One victim was pinned to the vehicle and then extricated. While the second victim is unconscious and has minor injuries. The Austin-Travis County Emergency Management Medics already pronounced one adult patient dead at the...
1 dead after vehicle crashes through fence in north Austin
Austin-Travis County EMS said medics and Austin Fire Department personnel responded to 5014 Martin Avenue, along East 51st Street between Duval Street and Airport Boulevard, at 8:52 p.m. One of the people involved in the wreck was pinned in the vehicle when medics arrived, and that person later died.
Woman wanted for drugging and robbing man in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police hope you can help them identify a woman accused of drugging and robbing a man. Police said on Wednesday, Oct. 12, a woman was seen on surveillance video at Perry's Steakhouse and Grille in The Domain. She was first seen having dinner with a man who police say is a person of interest in the investigation.
Texas pothole so big and long-lasting, neighbors named it
Frustrated Jarrell residents have complained about a big pothole for years and they say they just get the runaround from the city and county.
KLTV
Family seeks answers after police kill Austin man on his own porch
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The family of an Austin, Texas, man is seeking answers after he was fatally shot by police last month on his front porch following a late-night emergency call by a neighbor. Video and audio released Thursday show that Austin police officers arrived Nov. 15, yelled “drop...
Rollover collision between two vehicles on FM 1626, child with life-threatening injuries
AUSTIN, Texas — A rollover collision occurred on 1626 in the afternoon leading to two people transported to the hospital on Sunday, according to the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS). At 1:17 p.m., ATCEMS received a call regarding a rollover collision in the 2100 block of West Farm-to-Market...
CBS Austin
AFD extinguishes house fire in S Austin
The Austin Fire Department responded to a house fire in south Austin overnight. Crews arrived at the house located in the 1300 block of Morgan Lane early Sunday morning. The single-story home was unoccupied. ALSO | One evaluated by EMS after downtown high-rise fire. The fire started in the basement...
CBS Austin
San Marcos PD comes together to honor officer killed in line of duty in 2017
The San Marcos Police Department came together this week to share stories and raise a Topo Chico toast in honor of Officer Ken Copeland, who was killed in the line of duty while serving a warrant exactly five years ago. Copeland and other SMPD officers were serving a warrant in...
Austin Attorney Tries to Kill Ex-girlfriend and Himself in a Bar
Police are saying Austin, Texas attorney Gavin Rush, walked into a bar where his ex-girlfriend works, pulled a gun out, and tried to shoot her. Get this: it was all captured on camera. Don’t You Hate A Decoy?. Have you ever needed a business or companies' surveillance video footage,...
KWTX
Austin police looking for woman suspected of drugging, robbing man
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police Department Robbery Unit is asking the community for help identifying a woman suspected of drugging and robbing a man. Detectives believe the woman, who may go by “Nikki,” is a white female between 35 and 40 years old, with a medium build, and tussled blonde dyed hair.
Video released from deadly officer-involved shooting in Texas
On Thursday, the Austin Police Department released body-worn camera footage from the Nov. 15 south Austin police shooting death of 33-year-old Rajan David Moonesinghe.
City of Austin, Austin Police Association at odds over contracts
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin and the Austin Police Association (APA) are at odds over contracts. On Dec. 1, the APA said on Twitter that the City and the city manager have turned on Austin Police Department officers as they disagree about police oversight. "We created the...
Inmate dies inside Killeen PD jail, police say
KILLEEN, Texas — A 46-year-old inmate was found dead inside his cell Friday shortly after his arrest, according to the Killeen Police Department. Killeen Police say on Thursday, they arrested 46-year-old Wayne Joseph Dunlap on charges of criminal mischief, criminal trespassing and burglary of a vehicle. While in the...
TOOF building 100 units for homeless in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Other Ones Foundation (TOOF), a nonprofit, is getting people off the streets of Austin and into a place they can call home. They are putting in 100 trailer-type units in the Esperanza community at what used to be a Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) work yard in South Austin.
Austin Chronicle
Austin Police Yet To Release Shooting Footage
Austin police have killed another person under strange circumstances. Rajan Moonesinghe, described by his family as a gentle giant and beloved uncle, was shot once in the back on the front porch of his home in the Bouldin neighborhood of South Austin. He was transported to a local hospital where he died. The department almost certainly has more detailed information to share because it has the officers' body worn camera video, which it presumably reviewed in compiling its public statement. That video, per department policy, should be released by Dec. 1, 10 business days after the killing. As of 11 a.m. Dec. 1, the video has not been released.
KVUE
An Austin man's wait for an organ highlights the critical shortage of donors
Brandon Keopilavan needs a new kidney. He's one of 216 candidates In Austin waiting for a kidney and one of nearly 8,500 in the state.
Texas Airport Employee Arrested After Gun Found Inside Her Purse
Police also found cocaine and anxiety medication in her purse.
10 cities where millennials are moving – and 10 they are leaving
Millennials are increasingly putting down roots whether that is through buying a home, getting involved in their community or working with a local financial advisor to plan for the future. While less than 4% of millennials moved between states in 2021, new Census Bureau data shows that some cities in particular experienced significant increases and decreases […]
Car collides into condo building in northwest Austin; driver not on scene
AUSTIN, Texas — A car collided into a condo building early Wednesday morning in northwest Austin. Around 3 a.m. on Nov. 30, a car collided into the bottom side of a condominium building located in the 7000 block of Northcross Drive. The Austin Fire Department (AFD) and Austin Police Department (APD) responded to the scene after the incident occurred and stated that the driver of the vehicle was not on the scene when crews arrived.
KVUE
