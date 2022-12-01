ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

960 The Ref

Texas man arrested for allegedly banging on windshield with knife after crash

AUSTIN, Texas — A man in Austin, Texas, has been arrested after he allegedly banged on a windshield with a knife, threatening a victim after a crash. Austin Police Department officers were called out to the 3400 block of Ed Bluestein Boulevard on Nov. 28 for reports of a person with a knife on the hood of another car, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KTBC. The man was allegedly banging on the windshield with a knife.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

1 dead after vehicle crashes through fence in north Austin

Austin-Travis County EMS said medics and Austin Fire Department personnel responded to 5014 Martin Avenue, along East 51st Street between Duval Street and Airport Boulevard, at 8:52 p.m. One of the people involved in the wreck was pinned in the vehicle when medics arrived, and that person later died.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Woman wanted for drugging and robbing man in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police hope you can help them identify a woman accused of drugging and robbing a man. Police said on Wednesday, Oct. 12, a woman was seen on surveillance video at Perry's Steakhouse and Grille in The Domain. She was first seen having dinner with a man who police say is a person of interest in the investigation.
AUSTIN, TX
KLTV

Family seeks answers after police kill Austin man on his own porch

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The family of an Austin, Texas, man is seeking answers after he was fatally shot by police last month on his front porch following a late-night emergency call by a neighbor. Video and audio released Thursday show that Austin police officers arrived Nov. 15, yelled “drop...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

AFD extinguishes house fire in S Austin

The Austin Fire Department responded to a house fire in south Austin overnight. Crews arrived at the house located in the 1300 block of Morgan Lane early Sunday morning. The single-story home was unoccupied. ALSO | One evaluated by EMS after downtown high-rise fire. The fire started in the basement...
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Austin police looking for woman suspected of drugging, robbing man

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police Department Robbery Unit is asking the community for help identifying a woman suspected of drugging and robbing a man. Detectives believe the woman, who may go by “Nikki,” is a white female between 35 and 40 years old, with a medium build, and tussled blonde dyed hair.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

City of Austin, Austin Police Association at odds over contracts

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin and the Austin Police Association (APA) are at odds over contracts. On Dec. 1, the APA said on Twitter that the City and the city manager have turned on Austin Police Department officers as they disagree about police oversight. "We created the...
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN

Inmate dies inside Killeen PD jail, police say

KILLEEN, Texas — A 46-year-old inmate was found dead inside his cell Friday shortly after his arrest, according to the Killeen Police Department. Killeen Police say on Thursday, they arrested 46-year-old Wayne Joseph Dunlap on charges of criminal mischief, criminal trespassing and burglary of a vehicle. While in the...
KILLEEN, TX
KVUE

TOOF building 100 units for homeless in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Other Ones Foundation (TOOF), a nonprofit, is getting people off the streets of Austin and into a place they can call home. They are putting in 100 trailer-type units in the Esperanza community at what used to be a Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) work yard in South Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Austin Police Yet To Release Shooting Footage

Austin police have killed another person under strange circumstances. Rajan Moonesinghe, described by his family as a gentle giant and beloved uncle, was shot once in the back on the front porch of his home in the Bouldin neighborhood of South Austin. He was transported to a local hospital where he died. The department almost certainly has more detailed information to share because it has the officers' body worn camera video, which it presumably reviewed in compiling its public statement. That video, per department policy, should be released by Dec. 1, 10 business days after the killing. As of 11 a.m. Dec. 1, the video has not been released.
AUSTIN, TX
KDAF

10 cities where millennials are moving – and 10 they are leaving

Millennials are increasingly putting down roots whether that is through buying a home, getting involved in their community or working with a local financial advisor to plan for the future. While less than 4% of millennials moved between states in 2021, new Census Bureau data shows that some cities in particular experienced significant increases and decreases […]
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Car collides into condo building in northwest Austin; driver not on scene

AUSTIN, Texas — A car collided into a condo building early Wednesday morning in northwest Austin. Around 3 a.m. on Nov. 30, a car collided into the bottom side of a condominium building located in the 7000 block of Northcross Drive. The Austin Fire Department (AFD) and Austin Police Department (APD) responded to the scene after the incident occurred and stated that the driver of the vehicle was not on the scene when crews arrived.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE

