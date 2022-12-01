NEW YORK (AP) — Even when Jaylen Brown was pouring in the points early, the Boston Celtics knew they’d need to turn to their defense late. Then they locked down the Brooklyn Nets, just like they did last spring. “Our defense definitely won us the game tonight, no doubt about that,” Jayson Tatum said. Brown had 34 points and 10 rebounds, Tatum added 29 points and 11 boards and the Celtics snapped the Nets’ four-game winning streak with a 103-92 victory Sunday night.

BOSTON, MA ・ 14 MINUTES AGO