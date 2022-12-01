Read full article on original website
Related
wsiu.org
Sun, Dec. 4 at 5:30pm – Scholastic Hi-Q: Saxony Lutheran vs Marion
Scholastic Hi-Q is the game show where knowledge rules! Tune in this week to see Saxony Lutheran and Marion go head-to-head in this battle of the brains. Keep up with which teams are advancing to the next round with the Scholastic Hi-Q 2022-2023 season bracket. Tune in Sun, Dec. 4...
wsiu.org
WSIU Almanac 11.28.22
In Mt. Vernon, the First Presbyterian Church is holding its annual Cookie Walk on Saturday, December 3d from 9-noon. Come in and make your selection, or grab a box of assorted cookies that can be delivered to your car. Call 618.246.6261 for more information. As part of A Very Mery...
KFVS12
31st annual Lights Fantastic Parade set to kick off in Carbondale Saturday evening
CARBONDALE, IL. (KFVS) - Beginning on the evening of December 3, downtown Carbondale is expected to be filled with hundreds of people and plenty of lights to see. The 31st annual Lights Fantastic parade is back in Illinois and leaders of the event say it’s fun for all ages, including Sean Henry, Lights Fantastic Parade Committee Co-chair. Henry also said more than 70 entries will be at the parade, making it the largest parade they’ve ever had.
KFVS12
Cairo residents thankful for free supplies
CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Residents in Cairo gathered at St. Mary’s Park to receive free items to help their pocketbook this Christmas season. Common Ground Community Rescue Network arranged a trip down to the tip of Ill. to meet with people and give them some necessities to help them out.
wpsdlocal6.com
SSM Health Illinois offers free medication disposal kiosks in hospitals in Mt. Vernon, Centralia
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — Looking for a way to properly dispose of old, unwanted medications? SSM Health Illinois now has MedDrop Medication collection kiosks at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. The kiosks are provided in partnership with...
300 Birds Just Fell From the Sky Dead in Southern Illinois
Authorities say that 300 birds just fell from the sky dead in southern Illinois and they think they know the culprit that's responsible. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources just shared news that 300 snow geese were just found deceased in southern Illinois. They currently believe it's because of the bird flu that has caused the death of millions of birds across America this year.
This house in Perryville, Missouri is interesting because it's over 100-years-old
Doerr-Brown House in Perryville, Missouri.Photo byMarkkaempfer, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1980, the Doerr–Brown House in Perryville, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is located at 17 East St. Joseph Street.
KFVS12
The annual Winter Wonderland of Treasures returns to Benton, Mo.
BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - After being absent for two years, the 23rd annual Winter Wonderland of Treasures is coming to Benton, Mo. This weekend event takes place tomorrow, December 3 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature a range of booths and food. The Winter Wonderland of Treasures...
Carbondale, December 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Carbondale. The Cahokia High School basketball team will have a game with Carbondale Community High School on December 02, 2022, 17:30:00.
wpsdlocal6.com
Local school districts lean on teachers to keep classes going amid illness
PADUCAH — Staff shortages have presented a great obstacle during this year's flu season, and the Paducah and McCracken school districts are leaning heavily on teachers to help keep classes going. After shutting down in early November, both McCracken County and Paducah schools are seeing improvements in student attendance.
wpsdlocal6.com
PACT Act significantly expands VA benefits, Cape Girardeau VA to host informational Town Hall
Cape Girardeau, MO — The PACT Act is being applauded by the White House as the most significant expansion of Veteran benefits in 30 years, but many Veterans could have questions about what it means. According to a Monday release, The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will host...
dailyegyptian.com
SIU students swarm far right preacher on campus
On Monday evening, a woman’s shout could be heard clearly all the way on the east side of Faner hall, drawing onlookers from all over campus to the forefront of the most visceral protest the campus had seen in months. Drawing nearer to the northern end of the student...
WLKY.com
ARCHIVES: In 1997, teen opens fire in Kentucky school, killing 3 students
PADUCAH, Ky. — It was Dec. 1, 1997. Michael Carneal was a 14-year-old freshman when he fired a stolen gun at a before-school prayer group in the lobby of Heath High School near Paducah. Three students were killed and five were injured. The students who died were Nicole Hadley,...
wfcnnews.com
Carbondale Kirkland's to permanently close
CARBONDALE - Yet another Carbondale business will be permanently closing before the end of the year. WFCN News received confirmation on Wednesday that the Carbondale location of Kirkland's, located in the University Place Shopping Center, will be permanently closing. The store's scheduled last day of business will be on December...
KFVS12
First Alert: Cold Sunday morning and day ahead
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Most parts of the Heartland woke up to another cold morning with temps below freezing. Meghan Smith says we head into the afternoon we will see quiet and calm conditions with temps in the mid to upper 40′s but dropping back down into 30′s by this evening.
KFVS12
Heartland woman in search of new home for pet deer
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Heartland woman is asking for help with finding a home for her beloved pet. Jessica Stearns lives in Benton, Illinois, and right now she is heartbroken after learning she could not keep Duke, her pet deer. Duke has live with her since he was...
KFVS12
First Alert: Windy morning to give way to cold evening
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - This morning the Heartland will feel some pretty gusty winds but by as we head into the evening hours tonight those winds plan to calm down. Meghan Smith says temps will be hanging out in in the low to mid 40′s for this morning.
wfcnnews.com
$4.6 million Williamson County mansion looking for new owner
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - A Greek Revival style mansion has been listed for sale in southwestern Williamson County at over four million dollars. The mansion, located at 4066 Pelican Lane, is located in a remote area and includes many modern amenities, hosted by 230 acres of grasslands, timber, stocked lakes and ponds with panoramic views of the countryside.
northcountynews.org
Commissioners accept Walker’s resignation
A resignation and several appointments made up the biggest part of the Nov. 23 Randolph County Board of Commissioners meeting. Jeremy Walker submitted his official resignation as the county’s state’s attorney to the commissioners, effective on Dec. 5, due to him being elected as a circuit judge. The commissioners reluctantly accepted Walker’s resignation, but noted they look forward to him continuing to serve the county as a judge and wished him the best.
KFVS12
Three dead in interstate crash in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Three people have died after a single vehicle crashed in Scott County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2002 Ford F150 ran off the road after swerving to miss an animal. The vehicle hit a tree. The deceased included 19-year-old Mallory Carter of...
Comments / 0