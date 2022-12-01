Read full article on original website
Hall-Dale senior wants to be remembered for his character, even after high school accomplishments
FARMINGDALE, Maine — Current Maine high school seniors have had quite the roller coaster the last few years, bouncing back and forth between in-person and remote learning and losing out on full sports and extracurricular experiences. But that is in the past, and student-athletes like Jackson Leach at Hall-Dale...
boothbayregister.com
Free Community Event: Watch the World Cup Soccer Games at The Waldo Theatre on Sunday, December 4th at 10am
Please join us while we watch the live Stream of the FIFA World Cup Soccer Game: Match #52: 1D versus 2C, which will be Live Streamed on Sunday, December 4th at 10:00 am! This is a FREE EVENT!. Doors open at 9:50am. Concessions will be available for purchase. Free Parking...
WGME
78-year-old golf pro says Maine course fired him to go in 'younger direction'
CUMBERLAND (BDN) -- A 78-year-old golf pro has sued the town of Cumberland in federal court claiming that he was illegally fired by a manager who told him the town-run golf course wanted to go in “a younger direction.”. Gary Rees of Yarmouth claims that he was the victim...
boothbayregister.com
‘Backstage’ with Snowlion Repertory Theater
Snowlion Repertory Theater received a project grant from the Maine Community Foundation to support its upcoming offering, “The Christmas Bride in Concert.” Negotiations for space and cast are underway, and it is hoped the show will perform over the summer at various venues in the Midcoast and southern Maine.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Star attraction on Wiscasset common
Wiscasset Parks and Recreation Director Duane Goud spent the better part of Friday morning, Dec. 2 over the town common. He and Bob MacDonald were using the fire department’s ladder truck – its ladder fully extended or nearly so to string holiday lights. The work was in preparation...
WMTW
Portland high school dismisses early for flu outbreak
PORTLAND, Maine — An outbreak of the flu forced an early dismissal at a Portland high school on Friday. More than 40 percent of staff and students were absent on Friday due to illness, officials with Portland Schools reported. Due to the illnesses, Casco Bay High School is considered...
WGME
Section of Bonny Eagle road closed in Standish
A section of Route 35 has been temporarily closed to traffic due to a collision. Drivers are advised to avoid traveling through the Elmwood area in Standish for the time being.
Down East
The Curtain Comes Down on Belfast’s Colonial Theatre
They came by the dozens, carrying fleece blankets and homemade snacks. They snaked through the line at the concession stand, buying Junior Mints and canned cocktails. About 150 patrons in all, they filled Dreamland, the largest of three screening rooms in downtown Belfast’s storied Colonial Theatre. This was no ordinary Sunday-night feature. These guests, many of whom were born and raised in Waldo County, had grown up at the Colonial. And now, after years of an unsuccessful search for a buyer, the theater was about to close its doors for the first time in 99 years.
wabi.tv
The Rage Room in Winslow is the first of its kind in Central Maine
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - If you have some pent up anger or frustration to get out, a rage room in Winslow can help. Katelyn Allen is an ICU nurse. “I work in the hospital. I take care of patients. it is life or death, and that can really beat you down,” Allen said.
Warm Up in Heated Snow Globes After Sledding, Ice Skating on This Maine Farm
‘Tis the season for winter activities and Maine is the outdoor adventure hub for all things snow. We’re the hot spot for hiking and water sports in the warmer months and we have the terrain for skiing, sledding, snowshoeing, and more all winter long. There are reasons our state...
Flu Outbreak Forces Closure Of Maine High School
Even though the COVID-19 pandemic is largely in he rear view, in some ways, it seems that we are continuing to live in a "new normal". Recently, a Maine high school was forced to close due to an outbreak of influenza. According to WCSH 6, nearly half of the students...
boothbayregister.com
Kamala Boutique opens on Route 27
Route 27 holds a special place in Katherine LaMontagne’s heart. As a child, she traveled summers from Boston to Boothbay Harbor to spend time with her grandparents John and Natalie Richardson. Each excursion north was a two hour-plus ride in a yellow Volkswagen with her parents. But once her...
Where to get Italian sandwiches in Portland, Maine
If you’re vacationing in Maine, consider a stop in Portland, Maine's largest city. I suggest you treat your family to Italian sandwiches from one of these great sandwich shops, head up to the Eastern Promenade, watch the sunset, and enjoy a Portland, Maine, original.
Worth the Drive to See Over 53,000 Christmas Lights at Epic Home in Hebron, Maine
Clark Griswold ain't got nothing on Dan in Hebron. Load the kids in the car and go see this amazing house in Hebron, Maine. Dan has been hanging lights in some way or another since his junior year of high school back in 1998. He loves lights and thrilling people with them. He's had his current Christmas extravaganza in Hebron since 2013. Before that, you may have caught Dan's Lights on Winter Street in Auburn. His largest display in Auburn was 12,000 lights. He's got over 5 times that many in Hebron!
penbaypilot.com
Peter David McGowan, obituary
Peter David McGowan passed away on Nov. 4, 2022 in Portland, Maine. Born in Camden, Maine, September 17, 1964, he was the son of the late Horace and Theresa McGowan. Peter was a graduate of Camden Rockport high school. Class of 1983. He enjoyed sports, especially soccer. He served in the Navy.
boothbayregister.com
Reserve your seat at free Christmas dinner
Volunteers are ready to begin taking phone calls for the annual Boothbay Region Community Christmas Dinner. Anyone is welcome. You’ll find an amazing array of delectable Christmas Dinner offerings on Christmas Day with friendly faces waiting to serve you. The number to call is 207-350-1581 starting right away. Leave your name, phone and how many are coming to dinner. With your response we can shop accordingly.
boothbayregister.com
Dec. 3 update: Midcoast adds eight new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Why is Maine Not Allowed To Have Billboards?
I was perusing the internet, specifically on Lewiston Rocks, which is a Facebook Group that I am a part of and a large discussion was being had. It caught my eye and I too became very intrigued with this question that was posed. A commenter asked why is it that...
thewestendnews.com
Portland Winter Storm Info & Regs 2022-23
City reminds residents of winter storm operations and regulations. The Portland Department of Public Works reports that they are ready for the season. Every year they plow and maintain over 560 lane miles of road. In addition, the Parks, Recreation, and Facilities Department cares for more than 100 miles of sidewalks!
boothbayregister.com
Holiday food drive at Southport library
The Southport Memorial Library is sponsoring a holiday food drive during the month of December to benefit the Boothbay Region Food Pantry. Non-perishable items may be dropped off at the library during our open hours which are Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and Thursday evening 6-8. The holiday...
