They came by the dozens, carrying fleece blankets and homemade snacks. They snaked through the line at the concession stand, buying Junior Mints and canned cocktails. About 150 patrons in all, they filled Dreamland, the largest of three screening rooms in downtown Belfast’s storied Colonial Theatre. This was no ordinary Sunday-night feature. These guests, many of whom were born and raised in Waldo County, had grown up at the Colonial. And now, after years of an unsuccessful search for a buyer, the theater was about to close its doors for the first time in 99 years.

BELFAST, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO