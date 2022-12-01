SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Animal Shelter brought two adorable kitten sisters to visit KSLA for Furry Friends Friday. On Dec. 2, Sammy and Scarlett, two light grey kittens with white fur on their bellies, visited the KSLA Café. Both kittens are 3-months-old and waiting to be adopted. They have two other sisters in need of a home as well.

