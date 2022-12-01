Read full article on original website
KSLA
Community supports small businesses during 8th annual Tinsel
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Hundreds of people got a unique shopping experience during the 8th annual Tinsel event in Shreveport. Shoppers were chauffeured along Line Avenue to more than 30 local stores. “It means the world. This is how we make our living,” said Kyle Baudoin, owner of L.E. and...
KSLA
Shreveport nonprofits partner to provide men with free suits & job opportunities
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two nonprofits, Suits for Saints and Dress for Success Shreveport-Bossier, partnered up on Friday, Dec. 3 to help people look and feel good. The organizations gave out suits, ties and dress shirts to men of all ages at Mt. Canaan Baptist Church. “I looked in the...
KSLA
KSLA CAFÉ: Spirit of Christmas Brassed concert being held Sunday to benefit Salvation Army
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana provides shelter, food, and countless other resources for the area. They’re always the first to lend a helping hand to those in need. During the first weekend of December, the public is invited to attend the Spirit of Christmas...
KSLA
MAKING ENDS MEET: Tips for budgeting for your holiday shopping
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Holiday spending is at the forefront of a lot of minds this season, and with inflation, it’s crucial to find ways to make ends meet. Jody Bluitt is a wealth advisor that spoke to KSLA. “I understand how easy it is to get caught up...
KSLA
Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Challenge kicks off between Caddo, Bossier schools
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A familiar bell rang on storefronts, as schools from Caddo and Bossier joined the Salvation Army to raise money for the holidays. In the Red Kettle Challenge, both school districts are competing to raise the most money for the nonprofit. One Caddo student says he wants everybody to enjoy Christmas.
arklatexweekend.com
A new wine festival comes to Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - The holiday season often means great times with friends and family and usually some wine. Dr. Anthony Jenkins has brought these ideas of holiday friendship and wine together for the inaugural 3 Strands Wine Festival. The event takes place on Saturday, December 3 from 1:00pm-4:00pm at Shreveport’s Festival Plaza.
KTBS
Shreveport restaurants rated among the best in Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport's Cat Daddy’s and Eddie’s Restaurant Make Louisiana’s Top 10 Best List”. Cat Daddy’s Old School Café and Eddie’s Seafood & Soul Food Restaurants are two Shreveport Eatery selected as Top 10 Best List Mom &Pop Restaurants Louisiana by Bestingsla.com. It...
ktalnews.com
Big Chill for Saturday followed by unsettled extended forecast
Big Chill for Saturday followed by unsettled extended forecast. Big Chill for Saturday followed by unsettled extended …. Big Chill for Saturday followed by unsettled extended forecast. Salvation Army Red Kettle Run. The Salvation Army's Women's Auxiliary hosted the second annual Red Kettle Run. TxDOT urges drivers to drive safely...
This Is The Best Pie In Louisiana
Tasting Table found the best pies around the country, including this sweet treat served up in Louisiana.
KSLA
Salvation Army in need of sponsors for Angel Tree Program
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Every year the Salvation Army holds their Angel Tree Program to fulfill Christmas wishes and needs. This year, the nonprofit’s Shreveport branch received a record-breaking 1,719 trees. The deadline for adoption was this week, but there are still more than 400 trees waiting to find a home.
ktalnews.com
Locally filmed Five Days from Home to screen in Springhill Saturday
SPRINGHILL, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – When a small-town, northern Louisiana gal becomes an actress and marries a major Hollywood star, it’s a big deal; but when the couple comes for a visit and films a movie named Five Days from Home that debuts at a local, downtown theatre — that’s the stuff of local legends.
KTBS
City of Shreveport to sell surplus vehicles, equipment through auction Thursday
SHREVEPORT, La. - The City of Shreveport along with other various government agencies will conduct an online-only internet surplus vehicle and equipment auction at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. It ends whenever the bidding stops. The auction will include a huge fleet of retired police cruisers, administrative vehicles, SUVs, a fire truck,...
Two East Texas towns among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas.
KSLA
'5 Days from Home' fundraiser held in Springhill
The Live United Bowl game is set for Saturday, Dec. 3. Marshall said he plans to keep in touch with the family and to continue to give back to the community in the future. Former Texarkana mayor hosts annual beans and cornbread fundraiser to benefit those in need. Updated: 9...
KSLA
Furry Friends Friday: Kitten sisters Sammy and Scarlett
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Animal Shelter brought two adorable kitten sisters to visit KSLA for Furry Friends Friday. On Dec. 2, Sammy and Scarlett, two light grey kittens with white fur on their bellies, visited the KSLA Café. Both kittens are 3-months-old and waiting to be adopted. They have two other sisters in need of a home as well.
q973radio.com
Will Someone In Shreveport Get A McDonald’s “McGold” Card That Gets You Free Food For Life??
McDonald’s is giving away 12 “McGold” cards, which grant you FREE McDonald’s for life. To be eligible, you have to participate in their “SZN of Sharing” promotion, which involves ordering through their app. McDonald’s is offering up a DOZEN of them, and some in...
Here Are the Best Snacks You Can Score at Buc-ee’s
Buc-ee's the best gas station of all time announced in January of 2019 that they would open their first-ever Non-Texan Buc-ee's store. Since then we have been begging for one in Shreveport-Bossier. The Texas-sized gas station company opened the biggest gas station Alabama has ever seen in 2021 and every...
KSLA
Cloudy and cooler Saturday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! Cooler temperatures are expected today with highs in the mid-60s, stagnating from this morning. Cloudy skies throughout Saturday for much of the ArkLaTex after a cold front moved through this morning bringing light showers. Lows tonight will drop to the 40s with overcast skies.
bossierpress.com
Private money played a big factor in Plain Dealing’s Teal Jones Group sawmill project
Teal Jones Group, a privately held Canadian forestry products company, broke ground on a 235-acre sawmill facility near Plain Dealing in Bossier Parish in July of 2022. The project is to be completed one-year from now and is estimated to generate 500 new jobs for our area. The $125M project...
KSLA
Warmer tomorrow with cloudy skies, scattered showers
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday afternoon! It has been another gloomy day in the ArkLaTex and that trend will, unfortunately, continue through this week. Lows tonight will drop to the 40s and 50s, depending on where you are and the temperatures you saw today for highs. Light showers have plagued the far northern counties throughout the day and such that portion of the region has seen significant temperature struggles.
