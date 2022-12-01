ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KSLA

Community supports small businesses during 8th annual Tinsel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Hundreds of people got a unique shopping experience during the 8th annual Tinsel event in Shreveport. Shoppers were chauffeured along Line Avenue to more than 30 local stores. “It means the world. This is how we make our living,” said Kyle Baudoin, owner of L.E. and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
arklatexweekend.com

A new wine festival comes to Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - The holiday season often means great times with friends and family and usually some wine. Dr. Anthony Jenkins has brought these ideas of holiday friendship and wine together for the inaugural 3 Strands Wine Festival. The event takes place on Saturday, December 3 from 1:00pm-4:00pm at Shreveport’s Festival Plaza.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport restaurants rated among the best in Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport's Cat Daddy’s and Eddie’s Restaurant Make Louisiana’s Top 10 Best List”. Cat Daddy’s Old School Café and Eddie’s Seafood & Soul Food Restaurants are two Shreveport Eatery selected as Top 10 Best List Mom &Pop Restaurants Louisiana by Bestingsla.com. It...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Big Chill for Saturday followed by unsettled extended forecast

Big Chill for Saturday followed by unsettled extended forecast. Big Chill for Saturday followed by unsettled extended …. Big Chill for Saturday followed by unsettled extended forecast. Salvation Army Red Kettle Run. The Salvation Army's Women's Auxiliary hosted the second annual Red Kettle Run. TxDOT urges drivers to drive safely...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Salvation Army in need of sponsors for Angel Tree Program

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Every year the Salvation Army holds their Angel Tree Program to fulfill Christmas wishes and needs. This year, the nonprofit’s Shreveport branch received a record-breaking 1,719 trees. The deadline for adoption was this week, but there are still more than 400 trees waiting to find a home.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Locally filmed Five Days from Home to screen in Springhill Saturday

SPRINGHILL, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – When a small-town, northern Louisiana gal becomes an actress and marries a major Hollywood star, it’s a big deal; but when the couple comes for a visit and films a movie named Five Days from Home that debuts at a local, downtown theatre — that’s the stuff of local legends.
SPRINGHILL, LA
KSLA

'5 Days from Home' fundraiser held in Springhill

The Live United Bowl game is set for Saturday, Dec. 3. Marshall said he plans to keep in touch with the family and to continue to give back to the community in the future. Former Texarkana mayor hosts annual beans and cornbread fundraiser to benefit those in need. Updated: 9...
SPRINGHILL, LA
KSLA

Furry Friends Friday: Kitten sisters Sammy and Scarlett

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Animal Shelter brought two adorable kitten sisters to visit KSLA for Furry Friends Friday. On Dec. 2, Sammy and Scarlett, two light grey kittens with white fur on their bellies, visited the KSLA Café. Both kittens are 3-months-old and waiting to be adopted. They have two other sisters in need of a home as well.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Here Are the Best Snacks You Can Score at Buc-ee’s

Buc-ee's the best gas station of all time announced in January of 2019 that they would open their first-ever Non-Texan Buc-ee's store. Since then we have been begging for one in Shreveport-Bossier. The Texas-sized gas station company opened the biggest gas station Alabama has ever seen in 2021 and every...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Cloudy and cooler Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! Cooler temperatures are expected today with highs in the mid-60s, stagnating from this morning. Cloudy skies throughout Saturday for much of the ArkLaTex after a cold front moved through this morning bringing light showers. Lows tonight will drop to the 40s with overcast skies.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Warmer tomorrow with cloudy skies, scattered showers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday afternoon! It has been another gloomy day in the ArkLaTex and that trend will, unfortunately, continue through this week. Lows tonight will drop to the 40s and 50s, depending on where you are and the temperatures you saw today for highs. Light showers have plagued the far northern counties throughout the day and such that portion of the region has seen significant temperature struggles.
SHREVEPORT, LA

