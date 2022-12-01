ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Improper cooling temperatures and dirty utensils are this week’s violations in Horry County

By Gail Traver
 3 days ago

Two Horry County restaurants were cited with grades below an “A” in routine health inspections last week Nov. 14 to 18 by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

1. Cafe Vincenzos, 7710 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach received a 80% on Nov. 17th

2. Manny’s Deli, 5702-A S. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach received a 70% on Nov. 14th

The following reports come from the department of health:

  • Cafe Vincenzos , Myrtle Beach had a routine inspection on Nov., 17 and received a “B” - 80% score the following violations were noted: Chicken observed at 75 F, with no change in cooling temp over 30 minutes. Fish packaging not cut during thaw process to allow air in. Foods were observed in walk-in cooler without proper date mark. Food observed stored on floor in walk-in cooler. A follow-up inspection is to be performed within 10 days for violations. This information is provided by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control .
  • Cafe Vincenzos, Myrtle Beach had a follow-up inspection on Nov., 18th and received a “A” - 100% having corrected all of the citations that were previously noted.
  • Manny’s Deli , Myrtle Beach had a routine inspection on Nov., 14th and received a “C” - 70% score the following violations were noted: Observed an employee handling raw steak, then handling payment transactions, then preparing ready-to-eat sandwiches. At no point in time during these tasks did the employee wash their hands. The meat slicer was observed with heavily soiled with food debris. Front display cooler had the following temperature issues: pasta salad 66 F, tuna salad 64 F, chicken salad 56 F, meatballs 50 F, ham 48 F, cooked pasta 52 F. Observed WD-40 stored above the Meat slicer. A follow-up inspection is to be performed within 10 days for violations. This information is provided by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control .
  • Manny’s Del i, Myrtle Beach had a follow-up inspection on Nov., 18th and received a “A” - 92% score having corrected all of the citations that were previously noted.
  • Inspection rating Key:

    • A | 100 - 88 - The retail food establishment earned more than 87 points. Food safety practices appeared to meet the requirements of Regulation 61-25.

    B | 87 - 78 - The retail food establishment earned 78-87 points. Food safety practices need improvement.

    C | 77 & Below - The retail establishment earned less than 78 points. Food safety practices need significant improvement.

    R | Indicates a Routine Inspection - Unannounced and conducted on a frequency determined by the facility’s Risk Category on a frequency of one to four times a year.

    F | Indicates a Follow-Up Inspection - Conducted within ten days of a Routine Inspection that requires follow-up verification.

    Comments / 2

    Myrtle Beach, SC
