Pasco, WA

A Tri-Cities ‘boomtown’? Study ranks this city among nation’s fastest growing

By Eric Rosane
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 3 days ago

Pasco is among the nation’s fastest-growing cities — both in population and businesses, says a new study by online financial technology company SmartAsset.

The Franklin County city placed 8th among the annual list of SmartAsset’s top 100 American boomtowns.

Half of the top 10 cities were from Washington, Idaho and California.

The study looked at data from 494 rapidly-growing cities during a five-year period between 2016 and 2021.

The communities were ranked on how much they grew during that time — in population, housing, income, gross domestic product, the number of businesses and changes in the unemployment rate.

Pasco — a city of 80,000 — found itself ranked similarly to other medium-sized cities such as Chino, Cal.; Lewisville, Texas; and Conroe, Texas.

Here’s why:

  • Median household income in Pasco has seen a nearly 45% increase between 2016 and 2021, which ranked the 18th highest among the group.
  • The city’s population grew by about 17% during that time, with the number of total housing units rising by almost 19%.
  • The number of new businesses in Franklin County increased by about 18% between 2015 and 2020.
  • Pasco in recent years has experienced an annual increase of about 3% in its gross domestic product (GDP).
  • Local unemployment also dropped. Between September 2021 and September 2022, unemployment in the Benton-Franklin counties dropped from 5.7% to 4.9%, according to a seasonally-adjusted average from the Washington Employment Security Department.

Nampa and Meridian — two medium-sized Idaho cities that share the Treasure Valley with larger city Boise — took the No. 1 and No. 2 spots.

Looking to move to a boomtown? Well, for your budget’s sake, you may want to reconsider.

“Moving to a boomtown at its earliest stages can be a great opportunity for entrepreneurs and investors, as there’s still plenty of room for growth,” said Edith Reads, a senior editor at TradingPlatforms, in a provided statement.

“However, if a city has already reached its peak, it may be too late to get in on the action. In this case, it may be wiser to wait until the city’s growth slows down before making the move. This way you can avoid getting caught in the midst of a housing or job crunch,” she added.

Comments / 1

 

NEWStalk 870

Why Bill Gates Has Given MILLIONS of Dollars to Tri-Cities

For years, he was the richest man in the world. Then he was bumped down to the richest man in America. Now, he's "just a billionaire." Bill Gates made his billions when he co-founded Microsoft and sought to bring personal computing to the everyman's home. Along with (now) ex-wife Melinda, Gates started the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000, and more than twenty years later, the foundation has become the second-most charitable foundation on the planet.
KENNEWICK, WA
610KONA

Winter Weather Causing Wrecks in the Tri-Cities

(Kennewick, WA) -- The Washington State Patrol is asking drivers to use caution today, as snow blankets much of the Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia region. The State Patrol is reporting several collisions on I-82 between Kennewick and Umatilla, Oregon. According to a Twitter post from the law enforcement agency, the causing factor in the majority of these collisions is exceeding a safe speed for conditions. State Patrol is asking you to please slow down and practice gentle steering and braking in this winter weather.
KENNEWICK, WA
nwpb.org

In their own words: Donella Miller

Northwest Public Broadcasting reporters are interviewing Indigenous people from throughout the region to learn what they think about the month and what they want people to understand about their culture and who they are. Donella Miller is a life-long resident of Toppenish, Washington, the headquarters of the Confederated Tribes and...
TOPPENISH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Sunnyside OKs agreement to build biomethane plant at port

Sunnyside's City Council has approved an agreement with the Port of Sunnyside and Pacific Ag to construct infrastructure for a new renewable natural gas plant near Sunnyside on Mabton Road. The plant will produce renewable natural gas, or biomethane. Pacific Ag, based in Oregon, uses crop residue and dairy manure...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Chronicle

Man Accused of Poaching Trophy Bull Elk, Plus 12 Other Deer and Elk in Oregon

A Pendleton, Ore., man has been indicted for unlawfully killing 13 elk and deer, one of them a trophy bull elk, in Umatilla County across the state line from the Tri-Cities. Walker Dean Erickson, 28, has been indicted on 22 counts, with other allegations including wasting game meat, trespassing, tampering with evidence and hunting from a vehicle.
PENDLETON, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Alleged murderer nabbed by local law enforcement

UMATILLA COUNTY – The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, backed up by the Oregon State Police have arrested a man wanted for murder in San Diego. Edward Thomas Childs, 34, was taken into custody in the Hermiston area on Wednesday. UCSO reports that a detective from San Diego contacted...
HERMISTON, OR
Yakima Herald Republic

Winter weather advisory issued for Yakima Valley

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Yakima Valley, with about 2 inches of snow possible. The advisory for the Yakima Valley is in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday. The weather service warns that the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish and Yakima and surrounding areas could get see snow accumulations of around 2 inches.
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Newhouse: Reintroducing grizzly bears in North Cascades 'is a threat'

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Dan Newhouse, a Republican congressman who represents Douglas, Grant and Adams counties, disagrees with the widely-considered concept of reintroducing grizzly bears into local forests. Earlier this month, the National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife announced its intent to evaluate options to restore grizzly bears to...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
Kennewick, WA
ABOUT

The Tri-City Herald covers the growing and diverse communities of Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland – where ground-breaking science meets international agricultural production. The Herald has an aggressive, digital-first newsroom that serves as the voice of the Mid-Columbia region. It’s earned a reputation as a watchdog of the multi-billion dollar cleanup of the Manhattan Project’s legacy at the Hanford nuclear reservation. The community also is a regional hub for scientific and technological research based at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. The Southeast Washington region where the Columbia, Yakima, and Snake rivers flow together is known for its sunny lifestyle, outdoor recreation, strong sense of community, and good quality of life. The Herald first got its start in 1947 under independent local ownership and joined the McClatchy family in October 1979. The company also publishes Wine Press Northwest magazine and winepressnw.com, offering wine reviews along with a unique perspective on the rapidly expanding regional winemaking industry.

 https://www.tri-cityherald.com/

