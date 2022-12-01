ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferndale, WA

Whatcom woman accused of manslaughter for role in 2020 overdose death arrested again

By Denver Pratt
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IbubQ_0jTilo5C00

A Ferndale woman facing manslaughter charges for her alleged role in a March 2020 overdose death has been arrested again for allegedly selling drugs.

Sheila Rochelle Johnson, 56, was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 30, on suspicion of manufacturing, delivering and possession with intent to sell of a controlled substance (cocaine), according to Whatcom County Jail logs.

Johnson is expected to make her first appearance in the case in Whatcom County Superior Court Wednesday afternoon, according to court records.

Amy Kathrine Hamner , 45, was also arrested as part of the same incident, the jail logs show.

Johnson has been out of custody since Aug. 30, 2020, on a $100,000 bond for a case in which prosecutors allege she was complicit in the March 9, 2020, overdose death of Evan Parberry, 31.

The Whatcom County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Parberry’s cause of death was illicit polysubstance use/overdose of fentanyl, cocaine and benzodiazepine, according to court records.

Johnson is charged with one count of first-degree manslaughter in the case. Prosecutors have also included alternative charges of controlled substance homicide and second-degree manslaughter, court records state.

Parberry was found dead in his residence in the 1000 block of Slater Road from an apparent overdose after emergency personnel were called to home for a medical emergency in early March 2020, according to court records. When investigators arrived, they found crushed powder and assortment of pills nearby, according to court records.

Whatcom sheriff’s deputies recognized the pills as “blues,” or counterfeit fentanyl-laced blue pills with “M30” on them that resemble Oxycodone. An analysis from the state lab confirmed the presence of fentanyl in the drugs, the court records state.

Johnson was one of three people arrested for Parberry’s death after a months-long investigation by the Whatcom County Gang and Drug Task Force, The Herald previously reported. Brezedric Antowyn Jamerson, 52, and Kim Mcwillis Ribble, 58, are also facing one count each of first-degree manslaughter, or, in the alternative, controlled substance homicide, or in the alternative second-degree manslaughter, according to court records.

Johnson was allegedly with Jamerson when he sold the fentanyl-laced pills to Parberry while they were all at Ribble’s residence. Johnson also allegedly sold Parberry cocaine, which investigators believe likely contributed to his overdose death, the court records state.

Jamerson has been out of custody since March 3, 2021, in lieu of $200,000 bond, records show. Jamerson is facing charges in a separate, unrelated case from May in which he’s accused of selling stolen catalytic converters, the records state.

Ribble has been out of custody since Aug. 26, 2020. The court set Ribble’s bail at $200,000, but later accepted a real property bond in exchange for her future appearances in court. Jack Parberry, the victim’s uncle, put up his Bellingham house, which was estimated to be worth more than $596,000 at the time, as the collateral to secure Ribble’s release from jail, according to court records.

Johnson’s jury trial in the manslaughter case is tentatively scheduled for April 17, 2023.

Jamerson’s and Ribble’s jury trials are also tentatively scheduled for the same day, court records show.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kpug1170.com

Ferndale Woman Connected To Overdose Death Arrested On Drug Charges

FERNDALE, Wash.- A Ferndale woman accused in connection with a 2020 overdose death has been arrested again- for allegedly selling drugs. Jail records show 56-year-old Sheila Johnson was taken into custody Wednesday on a cocaine possession and distribution charge. Police also arrested 45-year-old Amy Hamner in relation to the same...
FERNDALE, WA
kpug1170.com

Court upgrades charges against Everson man accused of murdering his father

EVERSON, Wash. – An Everson man accused of killing his father is now facing a more serious murder charge. Whatcom County Sheriff’s investigators requested that 20-year-old Ethan Knight be charged with 1st degree murder, according to court documents. Knight is accused of shooting and killing his father, Michael...
EVERSON, WA
whatcom-news.com

Ferndale murder suspect pled guilty, got longer sentence than expected

FERNDALE, Wash. — Miguel Angel Miranda, age 24, was sentenced after a plea of guilty was accepted in Whatcom County Superior Court earlier this month. Miranda pled guilty to felony charges of 2nd degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and witness tampering. The charges followed a shooting in Ferndale back in January.
FERNDALE, WA
Chronicle

Worker Shoveling Snow Killed in Snohomish County Hit-and-Run

A 50-year-old man died Saturday morning when he was hit by a car while shoveling snow outside an RV sales business along Highway 99 south of Everett, according to the Washington State Patrol. WSP Trooper Kelsey Harding said the northbound driver of a beige 2006 Pontiac G6 sedan left the...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KGMI

Four Whatcom County residents arrested in major drug ring investigation

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Six people, including four Whatcom County residents, were arrested on federal charges for operating a major drug ring in Whatcom and Skagit Counties. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said that law enforcement officers seized 20,000 fentanyl pills, over three pounds of methamphetamine, over $30,000 in cash and seven firearms since the beginning of the investigation.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Suspect Arrested in 1998 Cold-Case Killing of Young Western Washington Woman

A man was arrested Monday in the cold-case homicide of a 19-year-old Marysville woman found dead in her bedroom over 20 years ago, police said. Advancements in forensic technology allowed investigators to match the suspect's DNA to the ax used to kill Jennifer Brinkman, who was found when her father and his then-girlfriend returned from a vacation in 1998.
MARYSVILLE, WA
q13fox.com

'Person of interest' in Arlington shooting surrenders to police

ARLINGTON, Wash. - A person of interest in connection with an assault and a shooting in Arlington has turned himself in to police. On Nov. 29, police initially responded to N. Olympic Avenue for reports of an assault involving multiple people. Officers then responded to a scene a few blocks away for reports of a man in the street with a possible gunshot wound.
ARLINGTON, WA
Bellingham Herald

Bellingham Herald

Bellingham, WA
4K+
Followers
103
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Located 17 miles south of the Canadian border, Bellingham is in Whatcom County, Washington, the most northwestern county in the continental United States. The area is home to distinct cities and neighborhoods, including the Fairhaven historic district, where the Bellingham Herald began in 1890 as the Fairhaven Herald. Located between the San Juan Islands and North Cascade Mountains, Bellingham offers miles of city hiking trails and is the gateway to Mount Baker, the spiritual home of snowboarding. A growing market with an active, tree-lined downtown, the area has a diverse economy, from dairy to berry farming to two oil refineries and an aluminum smelter. Bellingham is also home to the 12,000-student Western Washington University.

 https://www.bellinghamherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy